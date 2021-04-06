TAMUC – Sports

Lions face a rematch with WT in LSC Tournament divisional semifinal.

COMMERCE – The A&M-Commerce Lions look to continue their Lone Star Conference Tournament run on Tuesday evening, traveling to the Panhandle to take on West Texas A&M in a divisional semifinal.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at West Texas A&M

WHERE: Canyon | The Pitch

WHEN: 6:00 pm on Tuesday, April 6

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 4-2-0 overall and earned the third seed in the division. West Texas A&M is 5-3-0 overall and reached the second seed in the division.

TELEVISION/LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

The Lions had a one-goal differential in all five matches in the regular season, with two overtime matches. They outperformed Oklahoma Christian in every phase on Saturday for a 3-0 win, allowing no shots on goal.

The Lady Buffs fell behind in their divisional quarterfinal to Texas Woman’s, then scored the match’s last three goals for a 3-1 win.

The two teams have similar resumés on offense, with WT averaging 2.375 goals per match and the Lions averaging 2.333 goals per match. WT concedes 1.75 goals per match, and A&M-Commerce allows 1.67 goals per match.

A&M-Commerce’s Leslie Campuzano (5.5) and WT’s Hannah Kelley-Lusk (4.63) take more shots per match than any other LSC players. Kelley-Lusk’s 0.875 goals per match are second in the conference, and Campuzano’s 0.833 is third.

Campuzano averages 1.0 assists per match and ranks second in the conference in points per match at 2.67, followed by Kelley-Lusk’s 2.0.

Prepared are both defenses for the formidable challenge of two speedy teams on the turf in Canyon. It is the Lions’ first match on an artificial surface this season.

The last meeting

WT was a 4-3 overtime winner in Commerce on March 26. The Lady Buffs led three separate times, and the Lions equalized three times in regulation. Skylar Sorrell, Melissa Storey, and Lauren Shaw scored for the Lions, with Campuzano passing out two assists.

In the series history

It is the 45th all-time meeting between the Lions and the Lady Buffs, with WT holding a 26-16-2 lead. The Lady Buffs have a 12-6-1 record in Canyon. The Lions are searching for their first win in the Panhandle since 2014.

Becker and Wongsinth top leaderboard as Lions lead WT Desert Invitational.

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team leads the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational by five strokes and two Lions tied at the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes.

The Lions shot a 295 (+7) in the first round and were the only team in the 17-school field under 300. West Texas A&M is in second at 300, and Point Loma is in third at 308. The Lions had the most pars and birdies in the round, lead the field in par three and par four, and are second in par-five scoring.

A duo leads A&M-Commerce at 71 (1-under par), tied for the individual lead by one stroke. The Lions’ four counting scores are all in the top 20 of the field.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) is one player with 71, setting a low round for her collegiate career. She had four birdies and was 3-under at one point in the round.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) was incredibly consistent on the way to her 71, notching 15 pars, two birdies, and a bogey. She was bogey-free for the final 16 holes.

Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) is in 14th place at 4-over par 76, with three birdies on the card. Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) is in 16th place at 5-over par 77 with two birdies, and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) is in 31st place at 8-over par 80 with two birdies.

The Lions’ final 18-hole round of the regular season commences on Tuesday morning.

Rank Team Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 295 +7 2. West Texas A&M 300 +12 3. Point Loma 308 +20 4. Colorado Mesa 310 +22 5. Biola 313 +25 6. Colorado-Colorado Springs 315 +27 7. Cameron 319 +31 8. Angelo St. 320 +32 Midwestern St. 320 +32 10. Colorado Christian 322 +34 11. Tex. A&M International 324 +36 12. Westminster 326 +38 13. Chadron St. 334 +46 14. MSU Denver 335 +47 15. St. Martin’s 336 +48 16. UT Permian Basin 348 +60 17. Hawai’i-Hilo 363 +75

Lion men in third after two rounds at DBU Classic, Blackmon in top 10

DENTON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in third place after 36 holes of action at the DBU Men’s Classic on Monday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch.

The Lions shot a 4-over par 580 (291-289) over the opening 36 holes, sitting behind Oklahoma Christian (567) and St. Mary’s (572). Texas A&M International is just behind A&M-Commerce at 582. The Lions led the field in par four scoring, at a 4.13 average, and the two eagles carded tied for the tournament lead.

Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) leads the Lions in eighth place at 3-under par 141. In the second round, he shot a 5-under par 67. That tied for the lowest of the day. It matched his collegiate-best from the first tournament of his freshman year at Ole Miss. After one birdie in the first round, the graduate transfer had a bogey-free second round with three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 12th hole.

Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) is in 16th place at even-par 144 (70-74). He had an eagle and three birdies in the opening round, including a run where he was four under in five holes with an eagle on the par-four 16th. He had two birdies in the second round.

Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) is in 21st place at 2-over par 146 (73-73). He had three birdies in the first round and two in the second round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in 49th place at 6-over par 150 (74-76) with five total birdies, Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) is in 65th place at 9-over par 153 (78-75) with four birdies, and Jovin Tan (Taiping, Malaysia) is in 84th competing as an individual at 13-over 157 (80-77) with three birdies.

The Lions close out the regular season with 18 holes on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 am.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Oklahoma Christian 284 283 567 -9 2. St. Mary’s 290 282 572 -4 3. A&M-COMMERCE 291 289 580 +4 4. Tex. A&M International 288 294 582 +6 5. Cameron 299 287 586 +10 6. Dallas Baptist 293 294 587 +11 7. Lubbock Christian 299 289 588 +12 8. Midwestern St. 288 301 589 +13 9. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 301 293 594 +18 10. UT Dallas 294 301 595 +19 11. UT Tyler 301 297 598 +22 12. West Texas A&M 298 307 605 +29 13. Dallas Baptist B 303 305 608 +32 14. Arkansas-Ft. Smith 294 315 609 +33

A&M-Commerce 291 289 580 +4 3rd Brody Blackmon 74 67 141 -3 8th Tripp Wallace 70 74 144 E t-16th Nathan McCulloch 73 73 146 +2 t-21st Zach Burch 74 76 150 +6 t-49th Simon Haas 78 75 153 +9 t-65th JoVin Tan# 80 77 157 +13 t-84th

Courtney Washington named Associate AD for Compliance and Student Services.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced Courtney Washington’s hiring as the Lions’ Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Services.

“What a thrill to welcome Courtney Washington to our Lion Athletics family,” Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “Courtney quickly emerged from a deep and talented pool of compliance professionals during this process. She demonstrated tremendous expertise and knowledge, along with authenticity for serving student-athletes and coaches that was evident. Her professional acumen aligns perfectly with our Best in Class mission and core values, and it is a thrill to have her as a teammate.”

Washington comes to A&M-Commerce from Alcorn State University, where she served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance & Student-Athlete Services for the Division I Braves’ program since November 2019.

“I’m excited to join the Lion family, and I look forward to meeting all the student-athletes and coaching staff,” Washington said. “They’ve been doing amazing things in athletics and the classroom, and my goal is to keep that tradition going and hopefully add more to it.”

Before Alcorn, she served at the University of Memphis as its NCAA Compliance Certification Officer. She has experience working with both Division I and Division II programs.

Before she arrived at Memphis, she worked at Delta State University as the Records and Compliance Specialist and at Auburn University at Montgomery as a Compliance Assistant. Washington has an immense passion for athletics and the promotion of competitive, prepared student-athletes who can join society well-equipped and knowledgeable.

Before her athletics career, Washington taught high school in the Mississippi Delta, and that experience sparked her passion for education and student development.

A native of Cleveland, Miss., in the Mississippi Delta, she holds a Bachelor’s in Public Policy from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Education in Sport Management from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Washington is also a member of the National Association for Athletics Compliance and National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals.

Lauren Flowers named to AVCA Thirty Under 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M University-Commerce assistant volleyball coach Lauren Flowers has been recognized as a recipient of the “Thirty Under 30” Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, as released Monday.

Flowers is in her second full year as an assistant coach for the Lions and has helped lead A&M-Commerce to a record of 31-14, a Lone Star Conference North Division championship and NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in 2019, and a 7-7 record in the abbreviated 2021 spring season.

“It is amazing to be recognized by an organization like the AVCA and to represent Lion Athletics and NCAA Division II,” Flowers said of her recognition. “Our whole program has worked so hard in the last year, and I’m really blessed to work with our student-athletes and staff every day.”

Of the 30 coaches recognized by the AVCA, Flowers is one of only three Division II coaches who earned the award.

While not competing during fall 2020, Flowers and Lion Volleyball worked off the court to accomplish the AVCA Community Voting Award for 100% voter registration and participation. The Lions also had a record-breaking Fall 2020 team grade point average of 3.7, with 11 student-athletes receiving a 4.0. In addition to the postseason appearance and divisional championship in 2019, Flowers helped coach two AVCA All-Americans and six all-LSC selections.

“I’m really proud of Lauren and for her receiving this recognition by the AVCA,” said head coach Craig Case. “Her dedication and her commitment to both becoming better herself and improving those around her every day is very inspiring. Any success we have on and off the court is in large part due to her efforts and passion. I couldn’t be happier she is being recognized by the AVCA, and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.”

Before coming to Commerce, Flowers coached for two seasons at UT-Permian Basin and two seasons at Western New Mexico. She coached three all-LSC players and a conference player of the year at those stops.

“I want to learn as much as possible about this game and become the best coach I can. I am much less interested in titles than I used to be and have really tried to focus on my personal best and the overall excellence of the program I’m with. I would love to continue pursuing a career in coaching and use it to connect with other people in this amazing community! Volleyball has given me so much, and I’d like to focus on ways I can continue to grow and then give back,” Flowers added.

She has her bachelor of arts from Azusa Pacific and her master of arts from Western New Mexico. Lauren’s husband, Steven, is a volunteer assistant coach for Lion Volleyball, and the couple’s daughters Joy and Micah are an ever-present part of the program.

Named to the LSC Athletic Performance Team – Hempel and Sanchez.

RICHARDSON – They announced the second annual Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team with Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Steven Sanchez honored.

The all-conference team recognizes student-athletes who excel in work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership, and growth. The individual awards are voted upon by the league’s athletic performance staff.

Hempel – a senior golfer from Pirmasens, Germany – is ranked 45th in the nation with two career top-five finishes and 12 top 10 placements. She has finished in the top 10 in six of the seven events she’s played in this season.

According to sports performance graduate assistant Adam Markley, “Sophie is the first golfer to the weight room each day, and she demonstrates a high work ethic and leadership. Sophie has shown great improvement throughout the school year.”

Sanchez, a graduate thrower on the Lion track and field team from New Braunfels, has been a top performer for the Lions. He earned points in the weight throw at the LSC Indoor Championships earned LSC All-Academic and USTFCCCA All-Academic awards twice in his career.

According to the director of sports performance Lance Farmer, “Steven has demonstrated a strong work ethic over the course of his career. Steven is active with SAAC and is currently student teaching while practicing and competing. During weight room sessions, he will give technique tips to fellow teammates on the surrounding platforms.”