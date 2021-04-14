TAMUC – Sports

Lions shoot school record 283 in the second round of LSC Championships.

ARLINGTON – A day after approaching the school record, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team cleared that hurdle, shooting a 5-under par 283 in the second round of the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Championships at Texas Rangers Golf Club.

The Lions’ 283 was the lowest round of the day by two strokes and narrows the gap on tournament leaders DBU. A&M-Commerce’s 36-hole subtotal of 569 (286-283) is 7-under par, and DBU is at 19-under par 557. The Lions have a nine-stroke lead on third place St. Mary’s.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) and Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) tied for second place on the individual leaderboard at 6-under par 138. The duo matched each other’s rounds in the first two days with a 68 on Monday and a 70 on Tuesday. Wongsinth had five birdies on Tuesday, including four in a row, and Hempel had four birdies, including three of the last four holes.

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) matched that pair with a 70 of her own on Tuesday, equaling her first-round score. The LSC Newcomer of the Year had four birdies on the day and is in fifth place at 4-under par 140.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) had a 3-over par 73 on Tuesday, carding four birdies, and is in 35th place at 9-over par 153. Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) had a birdie on Tuesday on the way to a 79 and is in 56th place at 162.

The Lions are in the feature pairings for Wednesday’s final round of the Championships, paired with DBU and St. Mary’s. A&M-Commerce tee times begin at 9:40 a.m. off the first tee.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Dallas Baptist 272 285 557 -19 2. A&M-COMMERCE 286 283 569 -7 3. St. Mary’s 287 291 578 +2 4. Ark.-Ft. Smith 293 293 586 +10 5. Oklahoma Christian 299 290 589 +13 Tex. A&M Int’l 295 294 589 +13 7. West Texas A&M 293 298 591 +15 8. Angelo St. 303 309 612 +36 9. Cameron 305 308 613 +37 10. UT Tyler 303 313 616 +40 11. Midwestern St. 310 313 623 +47 12. Western N.M. 316 319 635 +59 13. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 312 325 637 +61 14. Lubbock Christian 328 323 651 +75 15. UT Permian Basin 323 330 653 +77

Emily Otto named LSC Pitcher of the Week.

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference Tuesday named Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto the Lone Star Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Otto – a senior from Lamar Consolidated HS – picked up wins in two key road games, allowing two runs at Texas A&M International and shutting out No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville. At TAMIU, she allowed two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two. At TAMUK, she pitched a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out six and walking two.

She ranks fifth in the LSC this season in ERA in LSC games at 1.58, with a .200 opponents average, 65 strikeouts, and a 9-1 record in conference games.