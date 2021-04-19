TAMUC – Sports

Lion men fifth on the tightly packed leaderboard after the opening day of LSC Championships

ARLINGTON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in fifth place after a highly competitive opening round of the Lone Star Conference Championships at Tierra Verde GC.

The Lions shot a 1-over par 289 and are eight strokes back of tournament leaders Oklahoma Christian. The gap from second to fifth place is only three strokes, with Midwestern State at 286, Cameron at 287, Lubbock Christian at 288, and A&M-Commerce at 289.

LSC Newcomer of the Year Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) shot the Lions’ best round of the day and is in seventh place at 2-under par 70. He had five birdies in Monday’s round and went under par with birdies on two of the last three holes.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in 13th place at even-par 72, carding five birdies on the day, including a strong finish with birdies on two of the final three holes.

Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) is in 21st place at 1-over par 73, carding three birdies and rebounding well from bogeys on the first two holes. Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) is in 27th at 2-over par 74 with two birdies, and Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) is in 36th place at 3-over par 75 with one birdie.

Tee times for Tuesday’s second round will begin at 10:40 a.m., with A&M-Commerce grouped with Lubbock Christian and Western New Mexico.