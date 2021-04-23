TAMUC – Sports

Svaerd breaks the school’s pole vault record as the Lions wrap up the regular season.

ABILENE and STEPHENVILLE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field teams competed in their final meets before the postseason with a midweek set at the Oliver Jackson Twilight and the Joe Gillespie Invitational.

The pair of meets featured a school-record performance and numerous event wins and provisional qualifying marks.

RESULTS: Abilene Christian Oliver Jackson Twilight

RESULTS: Tarleton Joe Gillespie Invitational

Minna Svaerd broke her school record in the pole vault at the Tarleton meet, clearing the bar at 3.86 meters (12′ 8″). It broke her record by one centimeter. She also won the 400-meter hurdles at 1:00.36 in Stephenville.

Other event winners this week were Danielle Nicholson in the women’s 200-meter dash at 25.45 seconds at Tarleton, Iniuto Ukpong in the women’s shot put at 12.83 meters (42′ 1 ¼”) at Tarleton, and Candesha Scott (Grenada) in the women’s javelin throw at 46.08 meters (151′ 2″) at Abilene.

Two men established new season bests and qualifying marks, while the men’s 4×100 meter relay team of J.T. Smith, Delan Edwin, Andre Norman, and Malcolm Woods tied their season-best time of 40.35 seconds at the ACU meet.

Trayveon Franklin earned a provisional qualifying mark in the men’s long jump at 7.30 meters (23′ 11 ½”), and Ryan Amador had provisional qualifying marks in the men’s shot put, with a best of 16.56 meters (54′ 4″) at Tarleton.

Josh Boateng won the men’s discus in Stephenville at 55.93 meters (183′ 6″), and Steven Sanchez won the men’s hammer throw at 48.66 meters (159′ 8″).

The Lions will now focus their preparations on the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held in Canyon at West Texas A&M on May 6-8.

Softball at Cameron postponed

LAWTON, Okla. – With storms threatening the Texoma area, they postponed Friday’s softball games scheduled between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Cameron.

The Lions and Aggies will now meet on Monday, May 3, at Cameron’s McMahon Field, with a doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm.

No. 6 A&M-Commerce’s following action is now on Sunday, April 25, at No. 10 Oklahoma Christian in a key Lone Star Conference twinbill.