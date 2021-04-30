TAMUC – Sports

Tickets on sale for Sep 11 Lion Football game at Globe Life Park

COMMERCE – Tickets are now on sale for the Sep 11 football game between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Midwestern State, which will be at Arlington’s Globe Life Park.

Tickets for the game are $24 per ticket with the promo code LIONS entered at www.TexasRangers.com/football. Parking passes are also available for purchase at that link. The Texas Rangers sell tickets for this game. It is crucial to use the LIONS promo code when completing your purchase, as this is A&M-Commerce’s home game in 2021.

Suite packages, enhanced gameday experience packages, and packages to support student tickets are available by contacting the Lion Sales and Service team (903) 468-8756. LSS can also assist with purchasing season tickets for the Lions’ six home games at Memorial Stadium.