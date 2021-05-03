TAMUC – Sports

The No. 9 Lions head to Cameron for weekday matinee twinbill

COMMERCE – The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team faces its final regular-season road trip of 2021 on Monday, taking on Cameron University in a two-game set.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at Cameron

WHERE: Lawton, Okla. | McMahon Field

WHEN: 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3

RECORDS: A&M-Commerce is 25-14 overall and 18-8 in the Lone Star Conference. Cameron is 24-16 overall and 15-13 in the LSC.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ninth nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll.

LIVE VIDEO: LSC Digital Network

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

The latest

The Lions aim to snap a four-game losing streak in which three of the games were one-run games. A&M-Commerce’s batting average has dropped to .271, though many at-bats have seen good contact go straight to opposition defense.

Emily Otto pitched a one-run complete game against UT-Tyler on Saturday, and claimed the school record for appearances, and recorded her 500th career strikeout in the contest. Her 2.76 ERA ranks as the 10th best season in school history at this point, and Alyssa LeBlanc’s 2.12 ERA is the third-best season in school history. The Lions’ opponent batting average of .226 tied for second in the conference.

Madison Schaefer is still in the top ranks of the league in offensive categories, with a .407 average (10th), .729 slugging percentage (7th), .539 on-base percentage (2nd), 37 runs (8th), 48 hits (8th), ten homers (3rd), and 31 walks (1st). Kinsie Hebler is second in walks with 29.

On the opponent

Cameron is hitting .323 as a team this season, which ranks sixth in the conference, and their team ERA of 3.62 is ninth in the league. Brenna Busby hits .376 to lead the Aggies, with Callie Busby right behind at .372.

The Busbys have been the Aggies’ top offensive threats for a few years now, and Khmari Edwards leads the team with 35 RBIs. Callie Busby leads the league with 11 homers.

Bethany Hines is 16th in the conference with a 3.04 ERA, and Jocelyn Bright is 10th in the conference with a .230 opponents’ batting average. Hines is ninth in the LSC with 81 strikeouts, and Breley Webb is 10th with 77.

In the series history

Cameron has a 13-7 all-time lead in the series, and this is the first time the teams have met up in Lawton since 2018. The Aggies have a 4-3 lead in games at McMahon Field. The Lions won both ends of a doubleheader in the 2020 season just before the season shut down.

The No. 9 Lions celebrate grads and seniors before a tough doubleheader with No. 3 UT-Tyler.

COMMERCE – The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team showed mettle against the No. 3 UT-Tyler Patriots but fell in both ends of a Saturday doubleheader.

The Lions fell 1-0 in the opener in a pitchers’ duel, then dropped an 8-3 decision in the nightcap.

The Lions are now 25-14 overall and 18-8 in the Lone Star Conference, while UT Tyler is 33-5 overall and 27-1 in conference play. The Patriots clinched the LSC regular-season championship with the wins but are in their final year of transitioning to Division II and will not qualify for the LSC Tournament.

A&M-Commerce has two doubleheaders remaining in the regular season, starting with Monday’s 1 p.m. twinbill at Cameron, followed by a Sunday, May 9, 4 p.m. doubleheader at home against St. Edward’s.

HONOREES

Before the first game, four Lions received their degrees, which they could not receive at regular commencement ceremonies due to the game schedule. Kinsie Hebler, Kimber Neal, Emily Otto, and Alexis Velasquez received their degrees from Provost Dr. John Humphreys. Cally Pausewang and Bri Sims were also graduates this weekend, receiving their master’s degrees on Friday.

They recognized the Lion seniors as Kynslee Noriega, Alexis Velasquez, Kimber Neal, Cally Pausewang, Ta’Lyn Moody, Chealsea Slider, and Kinsie Hebler received special gifts from their team for their contributions to Lion Softball.

GAME ONE

The Lions dropped the opening game 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel. Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) carried a no-hitter to the sixth inning, but two hard-luck plays allowed the Patriots to plate the only run. Otto allowed three hits and four walks and struck out seven, allowing only the one run.

A&M-Commerce had two baserunners on walks, but neither Samantha Dutton (Tulsa, Okla.) or Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) were able to score.

In the sixth, Schaefer knocked down a hard-hit ball, and another UTT single had runners in scoring position. A floater just out of Otto’s reach plated a run on a groundout to provide the game’s only run.

The Lions were no-hit for the first time in program history in the team’s 332nd game.

GAME TWO

They neutralized a Lion comeback attempt in the fourth inning, and the fifth as the Patriots won 8-3 in the nightcap.

Mackenzie Dugi (St. Hedwig – East Central) went 2-for-2 in the game, and Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy) had a three-run double.

UT-Tyler opened the scoring in the second on a sacrifice fly. Still, strong defense by Jasmine Mott (Emory – Rains), Delaney Boley (Fort Worth – Nolan Catholic), and Chealsea Slider (Texarkana – Texas High) turned a double play to cut down any other threats in the inning.

In the third, the Patriots pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI groundout, a two-run double, and the lead extended to six runs in the fourth with a sacrifice fly and a double steal.

The Lions got the offense going in the bottom of the fourth when Kinsie Hebler (Cy-Falls) led off with a single, Slider walked, and Dugi earned an infield single to load the bases. Moody laced a hard-hit ball to left field and plated all three runners with the double, cutting the lead to 6-3.

UTT pushed across two more runs in the fifth before Maya Shelby (Sabinal) came in for 2.2 innings of shutdown relief. The Lions had one base hit in the final two innings but could not narrow the margin.

Lion Athletics honors record 72 May graduates with special online recognitions.

Graduates will continue to be recognized online in the absence of traditional ceremonies

COMMERCE – While Texas A&M University-Commerce commencement ceremonies were unable to be held traditionally, with large gatherings of family and friends celebrating in the Field House, Lion Athletics was still able to celebrate its May 2021 graduates in a Best In Class fashion.

On Thursday, the program-record 72 May graduates were honored with an online graduation reception over video conference with deans and other university leadership offering remarks and graduates updating the group on their upcoming plans. They had special access to a video featuring their athletic and academic accomplishments, with that video now released to the public.

Each graduate would have customarily worn a special sash designating their athletic accomplishment (student-athlete, cheer team, athletic trainer) as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma. They delivered those sashes to each graduate, and their photos will be featured on social media in the coming weeks to ensure each graduate receives public recognition.

72 student-athletes, spirit squad members, and student support staff are May graduates, marking the most known graduates from Lion Athletics in a single graduation cycle.