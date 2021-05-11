TAMUC – Sports

The No. 12 Lions close the regular season with a sweep of St. Edward’s, claim third seed in LSC Championship.

COMMERCE – The No. 12 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team took both ends of a doubleheader over St. Edward’s University on Sunday evening, clinching the third seed in the Lone Star Conference Championships.

The Lions took a 4-1 game one victory, with a 6-1 win in the second game. A&M-Commerce wraps up the regular season at 28-15 overall and 21-9 in the LSC, while St. Edward’s completes the regular season at 16-20 overall and 12-18 in league play.

A&M-Commerce is the third seed in next week’s LSC Championship, which will be at Oklahoma Christian. The Lions will play sixth-seeded Texas A&M International in the quarterfinals of the single-elimination tournament at 11 a.m. Friday. The semifinal would be at 4 p.m. Friday, with the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. [CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL]

GAME ONE

Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) pitched another complete game, and clutch late hitting pushed the Lions to the 4-1 win.

Otto moved her record to 13-5 on the season, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight and walking three.

Samantha Dutton (Tulsa, Okla.) went 2-for-3, driving in the first run of the game and scoring the game-winning run.

The Lions’ first run came in the third inning, when Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) walked, stole second and third, then scored on Dutton’s double. Schaefer had tripled earlier in the game.

The Hilltoppers tied the game in the fifth when Genisa Marrero-Carter hit a bases-loaded single with two outs. Still, a potential go-ahead run was cut down at the plate on a perfect throw by Dutton and an excellent tag by Avery Boley (Fort Worth – Nolan Catholic).

The Lions regained the lead in the sixth when Dutton singled with one out and scampered home on a Jasmine Mott (Emory – Rains) double. Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) plated a run when she reached on-error, and Chealsea Slider (Texarkana – Texas High) pushed the score to 4-1 with an RBI double.

Otto allowed a leadoff single in the seventh, but a flyout, strikeout, and groundout quickly ended the contest in the Lions’ favor.

GAME TWO

LeBlanc struck out ten and allowed one run on four hits, as big innings pushed the Lions to the sweep. LeBlanc moved to 15-10 on the season with the victory.

Schaefer and Dutton led off the game with walks, then executed a double steal for the first run. Schaefer had three steals in the first inning. LeBlanc then plated Dutton on a dropped fly ball that went as a sacrifice for an early 2-0 lead.

St. Edward’s had multiple baserunners in the first and third innings, but the Lion defense shut down those chances. LeBlanc did not allow baserunners in the second, fourth, or fifth.

Cally Pausewang (Bastrop – Cedar Creek) led off the fifth with a hard-hit double, which started a Lion rally. Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy), Kimber Neal (Humble – Atascocita), Dutton, Mott, and LeBlanc all singled in succession, pushing four runs across the plate and edging the lead to 6-0. A double play on a hard-hit ball ended that chance at ending the game early via the run rule.

The Hilltoppers scratched across a run in the sixth on a walk, two groundouts, and a single, cutting the lead to five runs. A&M-Commerce loaded the bases in the sixth, but a pair of strikeouts left the bags packed.

LeBlanc induced a flyout, then struck out the final two Hilltoppers, allowing the Lions to end the regular season in sweeping fashion.

Record book re-written as Lion women and men finish third at LSC Championships.

CANYON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams each finished in third place in the 2021 Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with multiple notable performances and more records falling.

The highlight of the meet came in the men’s high jump, when Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) once again re-wrote the record books, with a top clearance of 2.30 meters (7′ 6 ½”). It is the second-highest clearance in the world this season, the second-highest in Division II and Lone Star Conference history, and another Sri Lankan national record and South Asian record. It also ties him on this year’s collegiate performance list with LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison and extends his school record.

Also, in the field events, Candesha Scott (Grenada) extended her school record in the women’s javelin throw with a gold medal effort of 47.96 meters (157′ 4″), ranked fifth in Division II this season. Her countryman Josh Boateng (Grenada) was the gold medalist in the men’s discus throw with a long toss of 57.66 meters (189′ 2″).

When the running events fired up, the Lion men immediately took center stage, as the 4×100 meter relay team of Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, Andre Norman, and Delan Edwin set a new meet record and school record in 39.64 seconds. It is the new fastest time in the nation in Division II.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) continued yet another dominating meet with a win in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 1:00.39. She then anchored the gold medal-winning 4×400 meter relay team and Danielle Nicholson, Ro’Nisha Simpson, and Atiana Alexander, taking the title in 3:47.51. Svaerd won the gold medal in all three events which she entered. She also accomplished that same feat at this year’s indoor meet, going 6-for-6 in gold medals this year.

The meet closed with the men’s 4×400 meter relay team of Dakari Hill, Conner Stockerl, Gage Marshall, and Jordan Hollis, winning the gold medal in 3:11.70, marking the sixth-fastest time in the nation this year.

Nicholson had a solid overall meet, as she was on the silver medal-winning 4×100 meter relay team and won the silver in the 200-meter dash at 56.45.

J.T. Smith was the silver medalist in the men’s 100-meter dash at 10.30 seconds, with Edwin taking bronze at 10.40 seconds.

The Lions are now in preparation for the NCAA Division II National Championships on May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich., with last chance meets available between now and the announcement of the field.

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

1. West Texas A&M 290 2. Angelo State 165.5 3. A&M-COMMERCE 99 4. DBU 60 5. Eastern New Mexico 46 6. UT Tyler 42 7. Texas A&M-Kingsville 36 8. Lubbock Christian 24 9. Oklahoma Christian 19 10. Midwestern State 17 11. St. Edward’s 10 12. Cameron 6.5

MEN

1. West Texas A&M 212 2. Angelo State 170.5 3. A&M-COMMERCE 144 4. A&M-Kingsville 80.5 5. Oklahoma Christian 48 6. DBU 38 7. UT Tyler 30 8. Lubbock Christian 27 9. Cameron 25 10. St. Edward’s 2

IN THE POINTS

GOLD MEDAL

SILVER MEDAL

BRONZE MEDAL

FOURTH PLACE

FIFTH PLACE

Men’s Discus Throw Ryan Amador 50.34 m (165′ 2″)

SIXTH PLACE

SEVENTH PLACE

Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Blake Grace 15.12 Men’s 100 Meter Dash Malcolm Woods 10.58 Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Dylan Henderson 55.73

EIGHTH PLACE

Women’s Shot Put Hailey Wanoreck 12.84 m (42′ 1 ½”) Women’s Long Jump Imani Taylor 5.59 m (18′ 4 ¼”) Women’s Discus Throw Hailey Wanoreck 39.99 m (131′ 2″) Women’s 100 Meter Dash Ro’Nisha Simpson 12.23

Lion men win first-ever Regional Championship, advance to National Tournament for the first time since 1998.

DuPont, Wash. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded the day’s lowest round to win the 2021 South Central/West Super Regional on Saturday and earn the Lions’ second-ever berth to the NCAA Division II National Championships.

The Lions shot a 54-hole total of 874 (292-294-288), winning by five strokes over host institution St. Martin’s (879). The other two national qualifying teams were Sonoma State (880) and Colorado State-Pueblo (882).

A&M-Commerce last qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championships in 1998, when the Lions finished in ninth place. In combination, with the Lion men joining the Lion women in qualifying for the national tournament, A&M-Commerce becomes the second Lone Star Conference school to send its women’s and men’s teams to nationals in the same season, joining Northeastern State in 2004.

COMMENTS FROM HEAD COACH LAUREN MASON

The Lions were exceptionally consistent on the final day, with no holes worse than a bogey at any point in the day. For the tournament, the Lions led the field in scoring on par threes and par fives.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) was the Lions’ top finisher, claiming individual runner-up honors at 4-under par 212 (73-69-70). He had three birdies on Saturday and didn’t card a bogey until the tournament’s final hole. He finished one stroke behind medalist Thomas Jenkins of Sonoma State, and it is Burch’s third top-five finish of the season and fourth top 10 in 10 events played.

Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) placed fourth on the individual leaderboard with a 54-hole total of 214 (71-72-71, -2). After a bogey on his first hole, he carded two birdies and 15 pars. It is his second top-five and sixth top 10 in seven events this season.

The lower finishers were the key performers in the final round, as no Lion was worse than 3-over for the day.

Brody Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) had two birdies on the way to a 2-over par 74 round Saturday and placed 26th at 7-over par 223 (74-75-74).

Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) had three birdies en route to a 3-over par 75 in the final round, placing 51st at 12-over par 228 (74-79-75). Tripp Wallace (Wolfforth Frenship) had three birdies Saturday on the way to a 1-over par 73 and finished in 58th at 13-over par 229 (78-78-73).

The Lions now advance to the NCAA Division II National Championships with stroke play on Monday, May 17, through Wednesday, May 19, with match play beginning on Thursday, May 20, with a national champion crowned on Friday, May 21. The tournament will be played on the Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., which is the same course as the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, which they played in March.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 292 294 288 874 +10 2. St. Martin’s 285 300 294 879 +15 3. Sonoma St. 291 299 290 880 +16 4. Colorado St.-Pueblo 293 292 297 882 +18 5. Montana St.-Billings 284 308 291 883 +19 6. Oklahoma Christian 296 287 301 884 +20 7. Western N.M. 290 305 293 888 +24 8. Western Wash. 291 301 301 893 +29 9. Dallas Baptist 297 298 300 895 +31 10. Colorado Mesa 292 303 303 898 +34 St. Mary’s 295 298 305 898 +34 12. Midwestern St. 301 303 297 901 +37 13. Holy Names 297 306 300 903 +39 14. Academy of Art 293 309 302 904 +40 15. Northwest Nazarene 299 306 301 906 +42 16. Cal St. East Bay 307 303 300 910 +46

A&M-Commerce 292 294 288 874 +10 1st Zach Burch 73 69 70 212 -4 2nd Nathan McCulloch 71 72 71 214 -2 t-4th Brody Blackmon 74 75 74 223 +7 t-26th Simon Haas 74 79 75 228 +12 t-51st Tripp Wallace 78 78 73 229 +13 t-58th

Svaerd sets a meet record. Two school records fall in prelims day at LSC Outdoor Championships.

Lion women in third, Men in fourth entering finals day

CANYON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field team is in third place. The men’s team is in fourth place as action wrapped up Friday in the opening full day of action at the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The highlight of the day was two gold medals in the field events and a pair of silver medals.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) won her second consecutive outdoor women’s pole vault title – and fifth LSC pole vault title overall – with a school record and meet-record clearance of 4.04 meters (13′ 3″), which pushed her to 11th in the national list this season.

Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) won the gold medal in the men’s shot put, tossing 16.72 meters (54′ 10 ¼”) on his final attempt to win the event by three inches.

Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) won the silver medal in the women’s hammer throw at 58.45 meters (191′ 9″), breaking her school record and surpassing the previous meet record. She moves up to fifth nationally in the event.

Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) claimed the silver medal in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:25.87.

Destiny Skidmore (Marshfield, Mo.) claimed a share of the bronze medal in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.15 meters (10′ 4″).

A highlight of the running preliminaries came in the men’s 100-meter dash when J.T. Smith (Klein – Oak) ran the fourth-fastest raw time in Division II this season at 10.33 seconds. Listed below are the other finals qualifiers in the schedule.

The adjusted schedule for Saturday’s field events begins at 11 a.m., with running finals starting at 4:30 pm.

TEAM SCORES (Before 10,000 Meter Run)

WOMEN – Five events scored

1. West Texas A&M 73 2. Angelo State 61.5 3. Texas A&M-Commerce 27 4. UT Tyler 16 5. Eastern New Mexico 15 6. DBU 14 7. Texas A&M-Kingsville 11 8. St. Edward’s 6 Lubbock Christian 6 10. Midwestern State 3 11. Cameron 1.5

MEN – Three events scored

1. West Texas A&M 41 2. Angelo State 25 3. Texas A&M-Kingsville 19 4. Texas A&M-Commerce 18 5. Oklahoma Christian 5 6. Cameron 4 7. UT Tyler 3 8. DBU 2

IN THE POINTS

GOLD MEDAL

Men’s Shot Put Ryan Amador 16.72 m (54′ 10 ¼”) Women’s Pole Vault Minna Svaerd SR MR 4.04 m (13′ 3″)

SILVER MEDAL

Women’s Hammer Throw Hailey Wanoreck SR 58.45 m (191′ 9″) Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Nicodemus Rotich 9:25.87

BRONZE MEDAL

Women’s Pole Vault Destiny Skidmore 3.15 m (10′ 4″)

SIXTH PLACE

Women’s Hammer Throw Iniuto Ukpong 52.86 m (173′ 5″)

EIGHTH PLACE

Women’s Shot Put Hailey Wanoreck 12.84 m (42′ 1 ½”)

Finals were held in the multi-events, steeplechase, shot put, women’s pole vault, and women’s hammer throw before a weather delay pushed further field events to Saturday. The 10,000-meter runs will be run late Friday night, with no TAMUC participants.

SCHEDULE DAY 3: Saturday, May 8, 2021

FIELD EVENTS