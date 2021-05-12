TAMUC – Sports

Lions charge four spots up on “Moving Day,” standing in the seventh, entering the third round.

DEARBORN, Mich. – After struggling in the first round, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team took the “Moving Day” nickname for the second round to heart, moving up four spots to seventh in the standings at the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

The Lions’ 9-over par 297 was the fourth-best round of the day and put them squarely in contention for a spot in the medal match-play bracket, which they set after Thursday’s game.

A&M-Commerce now stands at 45-over par 621 (324-297) after scrubbing 27 shots from their first-round score. The Lions tied for seventh with Arkansas Tech and Grand Valley State, who they pair in the final round with a stroke play on Thursday.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) went low for the Lions on Wednesday, with a 1-under par 71, including three birdies. She is now in 37th on the individual leaderboard at 157 (+13, 86-71) after her fantastic turnaround.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) shot a 1-over par 73 in Wednesday’s round with a pair of birdies. Her two-round subtotal of 152 (+8, 79-73) leads the Lions in 20th in the individual standings.

Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) shot 76 (+4), and Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) shot 77 (+5) to wrap up the Lions’ counting scores for Wednesday’s round – one of only five sub-300 rounds in the entirety of the tournament so far.

Becker is 28th on the leaderboard at 155, Ortiz Prieto is 61st at 163, and Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) is 62nd at 164.

The Lions tee off beginning at 8:11 am EDT in the final round of the stroke play. After Thursday’s competition, the top eight teams will advance to the medal match-play bracket, with a national champion crowned on Friday.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Limestone 299 287 586 +10 2. Lynn 301 289 590 +14 3. Indianapolis 309 290 599 +23 4. Findlay 300 301 601 +25 5. Dallas Baptist 305 304 609 +33 6. St. Mary’s 307 306 613 +37 7. A&M-COMMERCE 324 297 621 +45 Arkansas Tech 317 304 621 +45 Grand Valley St. 316 305 621 +45 10. Tampa 310 313 623 +47 11. Northeastern St. 320 314 634 +58 12. Rogers St. 328 313 641 +65

Amador, Sanchez, Cheek named LSC All-Academic.

RICHARDSON – Three Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes earned All-Academic honors from the Lone Star Conference, as announced Wednesday.

Ryan Amador and Steven Sanchez were honored on the men’s side, while Chelsea Cheek earned recognition on the women’s side.

Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) earns Academic All-LSC for the second time, as he was also honored during the indoor season. He won the shot put the LSC gold medal at 16.72 m (54′ 10 ¼”), and placed fifth in the discus throw at 50.34 m (165′ 2″). He is majoring in Health, Kinesiology, and Sports Studies and has been named to the President’s List once and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice.

Named Academic All-LSC was Sanchez (New Braunfels) three times, as he was an indoor honoree in 2019 and 2021. He placed sixth at the conference meet in the discus throw at 49.71 m (163′ 1″). Sanchez was USTFCCCA All-Academic in 2020 and ranked in the top 10 in the LSC in all four throws – hammer, javelin, shot put, and discus. He is a graduate student pursuing his master’s in Kinesiology and Sports Studies. He is a D2ADA Academic Achievement Award winner and has been named to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List three the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll six times.

Cheek (Baytown – Lee) earns her first Academic All-LSC distinction. She was the bronze medalist in the high jump at last week’s LSC Championships at 1.62 m (5′ 3 ¾”). She has been an All-American and All-Region honoree in previous seasons. The graduate student is pursuing her master’s in counseling and has been named USTFCCCA All-Academic twice, to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List five times, and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll nine times.

2021 LSC OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

MEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown William Calvert Angelo State Sr. Coaching, Sport, Rec. Fit. Admin. Sachse, Texas Noah Metzger DBU Sr. Biblical Studies McKinney, Texas Jared Gilley DBU Sr. Biology Tyler, Texas Jelte van Atten Oklahoma Christian Jr. Mechanical Engineering Leiden, Netherlands Colten Brown Oklahoma Christian So. Computer Engineering Boise City, Okla. Ryan Amador A&M-Commerce So. Kinesiology & Sports Studies Jonesboro, Ark. Steven Sanchez A&M-Commerce Grad Health, Kines., & Sports Studies New Braunfels, Texas Danree Delancy Texas A&M-Kingsville So. Biomedical Science Bethel Town, Jamaica Dean Wallace Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr. Kinesiology Geronimo, Texas Zachary Tucker UT-Tyler Sr. Biochemistry Perrin, Texas Briggs Wittlake West Texas A&M Jr. Biology Amarillo, Texas

LSC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year: Zachary Tucker, UT-Tyler

WOMEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Mia Van Oudtshoorn Angelo State Jr. Chemistry Roodskool-Kroonstad, South Africa Daisy Osakue Angelo State Sr. Communications Moncalieri, Italy Leslie Filorio DBU So. Political Science Abilene, Texas Caroline Bachman Eastern New Mexico Sr. Biology Grants, N.M. Chelsea Cheek A&M-Commerce Grad Counseling Baytown, Texas Summer Grubbs UT-Tyler Jr. Biology Gladewater, Texas Natasha Carcano UT-Tyler Jr. English Lufkin, Texas Valda Kabia West Texas A&M Grad Business Administration Richmond, British Columbia Nele Heinrich West Texas A&M Grad Business Administration Guben, Germany Miriam Zanovello West Texas A&M Jr. Biochemistry Chivasso, Italy Madison Thetford West Texas A&M Grad Business Administration Amarillo, Texas

LSC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year: Summer Grubbs, UT-Tyler

Perera wins Strahan Award, leading 23 Lions on All-LSC lists for Outdoor Track & Field.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce high jumper Ushan Perera won the Lone Star Conference’s Oscar Strahan Award for outstanding male field athlete, leading 23 total All-LSC performers, as announced Wednesday.

Recognized for his performance in the high jump of 2.30 meters (7′ 6 ½”) was Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka). It is the second-highest clearance in the world this season, the second-highest in Division II and Lone Star Conference history, and another Sri Lankan national record and South Asian record. It also ties him on this year’s collegiate performance list with LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison and extends his school record.

Perera was also named the LSC indoor male field athlete of the year earlier this year. He is the Lions’ eighth all-time winner of the Strahan Award, joining Russell Polhemus in 1965, John Burch in 1979, Mike Gallagher in 1982, J.R. Hanley in 1983, Carlos Johnson in 1994, Marques McCullough in 2005, and Florian Obst in 2017. The award dates back to 1961.

Fifteen men and eight women earned All-LSC honors for the Lions, including 12 first-teamers for the men and the women, six first-teamers.

The list of all-conference performers includes the first team, which consists of event winners, all winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the LSC Championships. The second team includes athletes on the second-place relay teams and those scoring 8-13.9 points, while the third team recognizes members of third-place relay teams and athletes scoring 6-7.9 points. Overall, 68 men and 57 women were honored.

Micky Ferdinand (St. Lucia) was the high point winner with 15 points combined from the high jump, pole vault, and long jump for the Lion men. Other first-teamers were event winners, including Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) in the shot put, Josh Boateng (St. George’s Grenada) in the discus, the 4×100 meter relay team of Delan Edwin, Malcolm Woods, J.T. Smith, and Andre Norman, and the 4×400 meter relay team of Jordan Hollis, Gage Marshall, Dakari Hill, and Conner Stockerl.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) scored 22.5 points with wins in the pole vault, 400-meter hurdles, and the 4×400 meter relay for the Lion women. Candesha Scott (Grenada) was an event winner in the javelin, and Danielle Nicholson, Ro’Nisha Simpson, and Atiana Alexander made up the rest of the 4×400 meter relay team.

MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Male Track Athlete (Cap Shelton Award): Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M

Outstanding Male Field Athlete (Oscar Strahan Award): Ushan Perera, A&M-Commerce

Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

FIRST TEAM Athlete School Points Event winner Trpimir Siroki Angelo State 23.5 Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M 23 100 meters, 200 meters Jorge Rios Texas A&M-Kingsville 22 Ezekiel Kipchirchir West Texas A&M 20 10,000 meters, 3,000-steeplechase James Majenge Cameron 18 5,000 meters Micky Ferdinand A&M-COMMERCE 15 Peniel Richard West Texas A&M 14 Triple Jump Ryan Amador A&M-COMMERCE 14 Shot Put Elvis Kryukov Angelo State 13 Decathlon Nicholas Ellisor Angelo State 12 400 meters Tyrin Lewis West Texas A&M 12 110 hurdles Delan Edwin A&M-COMMERCE 11.5 4×100 relay Butare Rugenerwa West Texas A&M 11 1,500 meters Dylan Burrows Oklahoma Christian 10.5 800 meters Malcolm Woods A&M-COMMERCE 10.5 4×100 relay J.T Smith A&M-COMMERCE 10.5 4×100 relay Dhanushka Sandaruwan West Texas A&M 10 Long Jump Ushan Perera A&M-COMMERCE 10 High Jump Decio Andrade Angelo State 10 Hammer Throw Devoux Deysel Angelo State 10 Javelin Samuel Wing Lubbock Christian 10 400 hurdles Josh Boateng A&M-COMMERCE 10 Discus Jacobee Jones Angelo State 10 Pole Vault Jordan Hollis A&M-COMMERCE 8.5 4×400 Relay Gage Marshall A&M-COMMERCE 7.5 4×400 Relay Dakari Hill A&M-COMMERCE 7.5 4×400 Relay Andre Norman A&M-COMMERCE 2.5 4×100 relay Conner Stockerl A&M-COMMERCE 2.5 4×400 Relay

SECOND TEAM Ahmed Omer West Texas A&M 12 Innocent Murwanashyaka West Texas A&M 11 Nicodemus Rotich A&M-COMMERCE 11 Ja’Micah Polk Angelo State 10.5 Arnaud Taki West Texas A&M 10 Michael Rodriguez Angelo State 10 William Calvert Angelo State 10 Taylor Chaney Texas A&M-Kingsville 9.5 Verrell McBride Oklahoma Christian 9.5 Angel Luera DBU 8.75 Jared Gilley DBU 8.75 Nathan Blackwell Angelo State 8.5 Johnathon Harper Texas A&M-Kingsville 8.25 Kabren Wills Texas A&M-Kingsville 8 Chaney Martin Oklahoma Christian 8 Emmanuel Too West Texas A&M 8 Daniel Haymes West Texas A&M 8 Noah Metzger DBU 8 Mahmoud Massoud West Texas A&M 8 Loic Rodrigues West Texas A&M 8 Guillaume Devries West Texas A&M 8 Gianluca Tamberi Angelo State 8 Trayveon Franklin A&M-COMMERCE 8 Desmond Aryee West Texas A&M 7 Jakob Porter Angelo State 3 Jahmaal Wilson West Texas A&M 2

THIRD TEAM Arsheal Ates UT-Tyler 7.25 Bryce Spencer Lubbock Christian 7 Cameron Cross Angelo State 7 Jay Hall West Texas A&M 7 Dorian Andrews A&M-COMMERCE 6 Luis Alvarado Angelo State 6 Cade Halliburton West Texas A&M 6 Jordan Wilson Texas A&M-Kingsville 6 Ryan Scalet Angelo State 6 Sterling Riles Texas A&M-Kingsville 5.5 Diego Pettorossi Angelo State 4.5 Johnny Davila Texas A&M-Kingsville 3.5 Bryson Dyer Texas A&M-Kingsville 2.5 David Morgan Angelo State 1.5

WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Female Track Athlete (Wes Kittley Award): Summer Grubbs, UT-Tyler

Outstanding Female Field Athlete (David Noble Award): Taylor Nelloms, West Texas A&M

Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

Lions hold at third in the region, move up to 10th in the nation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team moved up two spots in this week’s national rankings, as the Lions are ranked No. 10 in the national coaches poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. The Lions are also ranked third in the South Central Region.

It marks the 47th consecutive poll in which they ranked A&M-Commerce in the nation’s top 25. The Lions are 28-15 on the season, entering this weekend’s Lone Star Conference Championship tournament.

A&M-Commerce has six teams in this top 25 on this year’s schedule, including No. 1 Augustana, No. 4 Oklahoma Christian, No. 6 UT-Tyler, No. 12 West Texas A&M 19 Southern Arkansas, and No. 20 Angelo State.

The Lions are also ranked third in the South Central Region rankings behind Oklahoma Christian and Angelo State. The top six teams in the region make this year’s regional tournament, which A&M-Commerce will host on May 19-22, after the Lions won the right to host after a competitive bid process.

SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL RANKINGS 1 Oklahoma Christian 36-6 35-4 2 Angelo State 31-11 31-11 3 A&M-COMMERCE 28-15 28-15 4 West Texas A&M 30-10 27-10 5 Colorado Mesa 34-2 34-2 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville 23-11 23-11 7 Texas A&M International 25-18 25-18 8 Cameron 25-17 25-17

The Lions will play Texas A&M International in the quarterfinals of the LSC Championship in Oklahoma City at 11:00 am Friday.

2021 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 12

Rank School Points 2021 Record Last Poll 1 Augustana (16) 400 40-4 1 2 North Georgia 380 36-5 3 3 Auburn Montgomery 361 39-5 4 4 Oklahoma Christian 354 36-6 6 5 Lincoln Memorial 327 36-6 5 6 UT Tyler 313 33-7 2 7 Indianapolis 311 43-6 7 8 Young Harris 273 31-9 10 9 Valdosta State 268 34-8 8 10 A&M-COMMERCE 260 28-15 12 11 Concordia Irvine 246 26-11 11 12 West Texas A&M 220 32-10 9 13 Grand Valley State 209 37-7 13 14 Central Oklahoma 191 34-10 15 15 Colorado Mesa 163 34-2 16 16 UAH 153 31-12 14 17 Minnesota State 150 34-7 17 18 Saint Anselm 147 27-4 18 19 Southern Arkansas 103 26-7 22 20 Angelo State 80 31-11 21 21 Rollins 75 19-2 23 22 Georgian Court 63 33-4 24 23 Winona State 56 33-10 20 24 Biola 35 19-13 25 25 Kutztown 24 31-11 RV

New to Poll: No. 25 Kutztown

Dropped Out: No. 19 West Florida

Receiving Votes: Tampa (14), Northwest Nazarene (12), Central Missouri (4), Texas A&M-Kingsville (4), West Florida (2), Rogers State (1), West Liberty (1).

Schaefer, LeBlanc named Second Team All-Region by NFCA.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Named second-team all-South Central Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Wednesday was the Texas A&M University-Commerce’s softball standouts, Madison Schaefer and Alyssa LeBlanc.

Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) earns her third career all-region honor after earning first-team All-Lone Star Conference and Golden Glove honors earlier Wednesday. She’s started all 43 games at third base and has a .408 batting average with 51 hits, 11 home runs, nine doubles, 32 RBIs, and 33 walks against 14 strikeouts. She was 28-of-31 on stolen base attempts and had a .945 fielding percentage at third base. She leads the LSC in on-base percentage, home runs, and walks and ranks in the top five in batting average and slugging percentage.

LeBlanc (Katy) earns her first all-region honor after being named first-team All-LSC earlier today. In the regular season, she had a .277 average at the plate with 33 hits, seven home runs, and 33 RBIs. LeBlanc has a 15-10 record in the pitching circle with a 2.08 ERA, nine shutouts, three saves, and 171 strikeouts in 141.2 innings pitched. She leads the LSC in strikeouts and ranks in the top five in ERA.

NFCA ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

FIRST TEAM

P Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian P Erin Hill UT-Tyler P Payton Foster UT-Tyler C Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M 1B Madison Fernandez Angelo State 2B Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State 3B Sydney Reamer Colorado Christian SS Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian OF Lauren Wedman Colorado Mesa OF Shelby Robb Metro State OF Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M UT/P Ellie Smith Colorado Mesa DP or UT/Non-P Courtney Plocheck UT-Tyler



SECOND TEAM

P Paige Adair Colorado Mesa P Taylor Franco Lubbock Christian P Erika Cortez Texas A&M International C Ashley Perez UT-Tyler 1B Kylie Redding Colorado School of Mines 2B Isabel Griego Colorado State-Pueblo 3B Madison Schaefer A&M-COMMERCE SS Kayla Gonzales Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Brooke Doumer Colorado Mesa OF Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian OF Courtney Barnhill Angelo State UT/P Alyssa LeBlanc A&M-COMMERCE DP or UT/Non-P Piper Lujan Colorado Christian

Five Lions earn acclaim in annual LSC awards.

RICHARDSON – They recognized five Texas A&M University-Commerce softball student-athletes in the annual Lone Star Conference honors, which were released Wednesday.

Madison Schaefer, Alyssa LeBlanc, and Emily Otto were each named first-team All-Lone Star Conference. Otto and Chealsea Slider earned All-Academic honors, the all-freshman team maned LeBlanc, and Schaefer, Slider, and Avery Boley won Golden Glove Awards.

Otto (Lamar Consolidated) earns All-LSC honors for the third time after being named the first team in 2019 and the second team in 2018.

Entering the LSC tournament, she has a 13-5 record with a 2.56 ERA, four shutouts, and 129 strikeouts against 41 walks in 12.1 innings pitched with an opponents’ batting average .240. She ranks fifth in the league in strikeouts and innings pitched. She earns all-academic honors for the first time after graduating magna cum laude this May with her bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies. The second time she was named to the A&M-Commerce President’s, the Dean’s List once, and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times.

Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) earns her second first-team All-LSC award and second LSC Golden Glove, repeating from her freshman year in 2019. She’s started all 43 games at third base and has a .408 batting average with 51 hits, 11 home runs, nine doubles, 32 RBIs, and 33 walks against 14 strikeouts. She was 28-of-31 on stolen base attempts and had a .945 fielding percentage at third base. She leads the LSC in on-base percentage, home runs, and walks and ranks in the top five in batting average and slugging percentage.

LeBlanc (Katy) earns her first all-conference award as a utility player after the truncation of an excellent 2020 season. Her second crack at a freshman season saw her go for a .277 average at the plate with 33 hits, seven home runs, and 33 RBIs. In the pitching circle, she has a 15-10 record with a 2.08 ERA, nine shutouts, three saves, and 171 strikeouts in 141.2 innings pitched. She leads the LSC in strikeouts and ranks in the top five in ERA.

Slider (Texarkana – Texas High) earns her second Golden Glove and first All-Academic distinction. At shortstop, she had a .958 fielding percentage with only five errors in 118 chances. In academics, the graduate student is pursuing her master’s degree in Health, Kinesiology, and Sports Studies after previously earning her bachelor of science in Kinesiology and Sports Studies. She has been named to the President’s List twice, the Dean’s List four times, and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll eight times.

Boley (Fort Worth – Nolan Catholic) earns her first Golden Glove for her work at first base, as she regularly splits time between first base and catcher. At first base, she has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 108 chances. For the year overall, she has a .993 fielding percentage with only two errors in 270 events.

The Lions are preparing for the 2020 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship in Oklahoma City, where they take on Texas A&M International at 11:00 am Friday in the quarterfinals.

2021 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Shanna McBroom, West Texas A&M

Pitcher of the Year: Payton Foster, UT-Tyler

Freshman of the Year: Erika Cortez, Texas A&M International

Newcomer of the Year: Erin Hill, UT-Tyler

Coach of the Year: Mike Reed, UT-Tyler

FIRST TEAM

Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian P So. Artesia, N.M. Payton Foster UT-Tyler P So. Lufkin, Texas Erin Hill UT-Tyler P Grad Maryville, Tenn. Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M C Sr. Sachse, Texas Madison Fernandez Angelo State 1B Fr. San Antonio, Texas Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State 2B So. Flower Mound, Texas Kayla Gonzales Texas A&M-Kingsville SS Fr. San Antonio, Texas Madison Schaefer Texas A&M-Commerce 3B So. Frisco, Texas Courtney Barnhill Angelo State OF Sr. Lubbock, Texas Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M OF So. Northridge, Calif. Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian OF Jr. El Paso, Texas Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Jr. Rockport, Texas Jory Cervantes Texas A&M-Kingsville OF So. Pflugerville, Texas Ashlynn Box Angelo State DP Fr. Christoval, Texas Alyssa LeBlanc Texas A&M-Commerce UT Fr. Katy, Texas Keilei Garcia Angelo State C Fr. Hemet, Calif. Brenna Busby Cameron SS Grad Washington, Okla. Callie Busby Cameron C Grad Washington, Okla. Khmari Edwards Cameron 2B Jr. Del City, Okla. Taylor Franco Lubbock Christian P So. Monahans, Texas Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian SS Sr. Frisco, Texas Erika Cortez Texas A&M International P Fr. Rio Hondo, Texas Emily Otto Texas A&M-Commerce P Sr. Richmond, Texas Saidi Castillo Texas A&M-Kingsville P So. Kingsville, Texas Ashley Perez UT-Tyler C Jr. Pflugerville, Texas



SECOND TEAM

Makayla Corbin Angelo State P Jr. Flower Mound, Texas Skylar Herrera Lubbock Christian 2B So. Odessa, Texas Athena Muniz Lubbock Christian OF Sr. El Paso, Texas Brianna Robinson Oklahoma Christian DP Jr. Henderson, Texas Katelyn Dunckel Oklahoma Christian SS Fr. Valley Center, Calif. Kylie Janzen Oklahoma Christian OF Fr. Moore, Okla. Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian UT Fr. Comanche, Okla. Jayme Johns St. Mary’s 2B Jr. Elgin, Texas Darrian Smith Texas A&M International OF So. Weimer, Texas Briana Arredondo Texas A&M International UT So. San Antonio, Texas Anastasia Leibas Texas A&M-Kingsville 1B Jr. Del Valle, Texas Haleigh Swinney UT-Tyler OF Jr. Crosby, Texas Courtney Plocheck UT-Tyler UT Fr. Deer Park, Texas Hanna Fradkin UT-Tyler DP Fr. Houston, Texas Kyra Lair West Texas A&M P So. Canyon, Texas



THIRD TEAM

Haley Castle Cameron OF Jr. Leedey, Okla. Mikayla Richmond Cameron OF Jr. Holdenville, Okla. Bethany Hines Cameron P Grad Washington, Okla. Breley Webb Cameron UT Jr. Yukon, Okla. Tyla Lee Lubbock Christian UT Sr. Red Deer, Alberta Lindsey Stoeckel Oklahoma Christian UT Jr. Moore, Okla. Whitney Walde Oklahoma Christian C Fr. Moore, Okla. Victoria Aldridge St. Mary’s OF Jr. Elgin, Texas Shelby Edwards Texas A&M International C Sr. Georgetown, Texas Morgan Chavarria Texas A&M International OF Grad Bryan, Texas Paige Tamayo Texas Woman’s 2B Jr. Boyd, Texas Aracely Araiza UT-Permian Basin 3B So. El Paso, Texas Gabriella Valforte West Texas A&M 3B Fr. Keller, Texas Emilee Wilson West Texas A&M P So. Esko, Minn. Alyx Cordell West Texas A&M SS Sr. Canyon, Texas



2021 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Genesis Armendariz Angelo State P Fr. Hobbs, N.M. Keilei Garcia Angelo State C Fr. Hemet, Calif. Ashlynn Box Angelo State DP Fr. Christoval, Texas Madison Fernandez Angelo State 1B Fr. San Antonio, Texas Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian UT Fr. Commanche, Okla. Katelyn Dunckel Oklahoma Christian SS Fr. Valley Center, Calif. Erika Cortez Texas A&M International P Fr. Rio Hondo, Texas Alyssa LeBlanc Texas A&M-Commerce UT Fr. Katy, Texas Kayla Gonzales Texas A&M-Kingsville SS Fr. San Antonio, Texas Lizette Del Angel Texas A&M-Kingsville P Fr. Robstown, Texas



2021 LSC SOFTBALL GOLDEN GLOVE AWARDS

Shanna McBroom West Texas A&M C Sr. Sachse, Texas Erin Hill UT-Tyler P Grad Maryville, Tenn. Avery Boley Texas A&M-Commerce 1B So. Fort Worth, Texas Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State 2B So. Flower Mound, Texas Chealsea Slider Texas A&M-Commerce SS Sr. Texarkana, Ark Madison Schaefer Texas A&M-Commerce 3B So. Frisco, Texas Courtney Barnhill Angelo State OF Sr. Lubbock, Texas Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M OF So. Northridge, Calif. Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville OF Jr. Rockport, Texas Haleigh Swinney UT-Tyler OF Jr. Crosby, Texas Kristy Alanis Texas A&M International OF So. Alamo, Texas



2021 LSC SOFTBALL ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State Jr. IF Finance Highland Village, Texas Brenna Busby* Cameron Grad SS Organizational Leadership Washington, Okla. Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian Jr. OF Biology El Paso, Texas Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian So. P Nursing Artesia, N.M. Alex McLennan St. Mary’s Sr. P Biomedical Engineering Austin, Texas Chealsea Slider Texas A&M-Commerce Grad SS Health, Kines., & Sports Texarkana, Ark. Emily Otto Texas A&M-Commerce Jr. P Interdisciplinary Studies Richmond, Texas Tristin Anders UT-Tyler Sr. OF Kinesiology Mont Belvieu, Texas Alyx Cordell West Texas A&M Grad SS Sports and Exercise Science Canyon, Texas

Lion women in 11th after tough opening round at NCAA Division II National Championships

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team struggled to find its best performance Tuesday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships, and the Lions will look to turn it around in Wednesday’s second round.

The chilly and breezy conditions at the TPC of Michigan course proved to be a challenge for most of the field, and the Lions were no exception, shooting a 324 (+36) to sit in 11th place. A&M-Commerce will need a big turnaround on Moving Day Wednesday to push up towards the top eight positions. After Thursday’s third round, the top eight teams advance to a medal match-play bracket.

Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) had the Lions’ top performance early, going even on the front nine before finishing the day at 6-over par 78 with two birdies.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) had a tough opening nine but scrambled to put together a strong back nine, finishing at 7-over par 79. She was 1-under on her final six holes.

Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) carded an 81 with a critical birdie on the par-three eighth hole. Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) shot an 86 and Inma Ortiz Prieto (Huelva, Spain) shot an 87.

The Lions have a chance to get some rest and shake off Tuesday’s round, as their first starting time in the Moving Day round is at 11:25 EDT.