TAMUC – Sports

Perera is Regional Field Athlete of the Year; 29 Lions are USTFCCCA All-Region

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Texas A&M University-Commerce high jump star Ushan Perera won “South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year” honors. He led 29 Lions on All-South Central Region teams, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ahead of this week’s Division II National Championships.

Perera – a freshman from Mahabage, Sri Lanka – set Sri Lankan and South Asian records with a high jump clearance of 2.30 meters (7′ 6 ½”) at the Lone Star Conference Championships, which moves him to second in Division II history and third in all collegiate ranks this year. Entering the National Championships, his clearance ranks seventh in the world this season.

He was also the USTFCCCA’s National and South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year in the indoor season and won the Oscar Strahan Award for Outstanding Male Field Athlete. He is the second Lion to win USTFCCCA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year in the outdoor season, joining Josh Boateng in 2019.

The Lions had 18 men and 11 women on the all-region lists, with three men and three women earning all-region honors in multiple events.

J.T. Smith (Klein – Oak) is all-region in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4×100 meter relay. He takes top six national rankings in all of those events to the national meet. Delan Edwin (St. Lucia) is all-region in the 100 meters and 4×100-meter relay, and Jordan Hollis (Lancaster) is all-region in both the 400-meter dash and the 4×400 meter relay.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) took home three all-region honors in the pole vault, 400-meter hurdles, and the 4×400 meter relay for the women. Svaerd will compete at nationals in the hurdles and the relay. Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North) is a double honoree in the 400-meter dash and the 4×400 meter relay, and Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) is a dual honoree throwing the hammer and discus.

Top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors. In addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.