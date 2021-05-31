TAMUC – Sports

Lion women place 19th nationally with four points finishes at NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field team scored 12 points Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, finishing in 19th place overall.

The Lions’ points started in the javelin throw, where Candesha Scott (Grenada) placed seventh, and Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) placed eighth. Scott had a long toss of 43.87 meters (143′ 11″), and Susa had a long throw of 43.47 meters (142′ 7″).

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) added another trophy to her cabinet, finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles. Her time of 58.13 seconds exactly tied her school record in the event.

Svaerd anchored the 4×400 meter relay team, which also had Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Northside Taft), and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum). That quartet placed sixth in the final with a time of 3:44.88.

The Lions’ 12 points are the second-highest point total in team history, only behind the 23 points in the 2019 outdoor championships. It also marks the third time in 13 appearances where the Lion women placed in the top 20 nationally.

Men’s 4×100 relay team takes gold as Lions finish seventh at NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s track and field team finished in seventh place Saturday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, claiming another gold medal in the process.

The Lions had only three possible scoring events on the final day of the meet, and they collected 17 points in those events to finish with 35 points.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Malcolm Woods (Sachse), J.T. Smith (Klein – Oak), Andre Norman (Celina), and Delan Edwin (St. Lucia) claimed the gold medal with a time of 39.69 seconds. They became the first relay team to win an NCAA outdoor championship for the Lions and the first 4×100-meter (or equivalent) relay to win a national title in any division.

The Lions’ 11th Division II outdoor event championship after Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) won the high jump title Friday. The Lions now have 20 outdoor titles in all divisions and 26 overall event championships between the indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Lions took seven more points in the 100-meter dash, as Smith placed fifth at 10.42 seconds and Edwin placed sixth at 10.45 seconds. Outside of race winner Benjamin Azamati of West Texas A&M, eight one-hundredths of a second separated second and sixth.

Adding Saturday’s placers to Perera’s gold medal and the silver medal discuss performance from Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada), the Lions finished with 35 points.

The Lions held onto a top-five position late into the meet but dropped to seventh based on the final two events. Only two points separated fourth through seventh places.

The seventh-place finish is the fourth-highest in program history, and 35 points mark the fifth-highest point total at Division II meet for the Lions. The Lions have finished in the top 10 nationally six times in 25 appearances at the meet.

TEAM STANDINGS

1 Grand Valley St. 76 2 West Texas A&M 55 3 Angelo St. 43 4 Ashland 37 Pittsburg St. 37 6 Colorado School of Mines 36 7 A&M-COMMERCE 35 8 Missouri Southern 33 9 Tiffin 32 10 Southern Connecticut St. 25



A&M-COMMERCE RESULTS

GOLD MEDAL



SILVER MEDAL

Josh Boateng Discus Throw 55.39m (181′ 8″)



FIFTH PLACE

J.T. Smith 100 Meter Dash 10.42



SIXTH PLACE

Delan Edwin 100 Meter Dash 10.45



NINTH PLACE

Micky Ferdinand High Jump 2.00m (6′ 6 ¾”)



12TH PLACE

Nicodemus Rotich 3,000 Meter Steeplechase 9:37.02 J.T. Smith 200 Meter Dash 21.59

Perera’s gold, Boateng’s silver pace Lions on the second day of NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Texas A&M University-Commerce had two podium finishes to move into the top three of the men’s standings after the second day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.

In chilly and windy conditions, Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) took the gold medal in the men’s high jump with a top clearance of 2.17 meters (7′ 1 ½”). While lower than many of his earlier wins this year, Perera becomes the Lions’ 10th-ever NCAA outdoor national champion and 25th overall. He is the first Lion to claim the national championship in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) was nearly simultaneously claiming the silver medal in the men’s discus throw with a long toss of 55.39 meters (181′ 8″). His top finish in a national event and his second All-American finish in the discus after placing eighth in 2019.

It ranks the Lions third in the meet with 18 points entering the final day with seven of 21 events scored. The Lions have opportunities to score three times Saturday with the 4×100 meter relay – where they carry both the top time in the nation and the fastest time in the preliminary round – and two competitors in the 100 meter dash.

Three Lions will take what will later classify as second-team All-American status with top 12 finishes in their events. Micky Ferdinand (Micoud, St. Lucia) placed ninth in the high jump at 2.00 meters (6′ 6 ¾”), J.T. Smith (Klein – Oak) ranked 12th in the preliminary round of the 200-meter dash at 21.59 seconds. Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) placed 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 9:37.02.

On the women’s side, they scored no points as no Lions were in women’s finals. Still, the 4×400 meter relay team of Danielle Nicholson, Dejanee Washington, Atiana Alexander, and Minna Svaerd qualified for Saturday’s finals with a time of 3:46.40, which placed second in their heat for an automatic advancement.

The relay will have a chance to score on Saturday, and the javelin duo of Candesha Scott (Grenada) and Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia), and Svaerd in the 400-meter hurdles.

MEN’S TEAM SCORES ENTERING SATURDAY

1 Grand Valley St. 26 2 Colorado Mines 23 3 A&M-COMMERCE 18 4 Findlay 16 5 Tiffin 15 6 Missouri Southern 14 7 Angelo St. 13 8 Ashland 12 9 American International 11 Pittsburg St. 11

