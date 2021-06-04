TAMUC – Sports

Perera, Svaerd named LSC Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year.

RICHARDSON – The Lone Star Conference announced its 2021 Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Year on Friday morning. Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Ushan Perera took home Male Field Athlete of the Year while Minna Svaerd was named Female Track Athlete of the Year in back-to-back years that they gave the award.

Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) was the national champion in the men’s high jump with a top clearance of 2.17 meters (7′ 1 ½”) at the national meet. The All-American jumped 2.30 meters (7′ 6 ½”) at the LSC meet to take the conference title, the Sri Lankan national record, and South Asian record as well and will continue to pursue his Olympic dreams during the summer. He was named the USTFCCCA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year and Oscar Strahan Award winner for LSC Outstanding Outdoor Field Athlete. He took the USTFCCCA National and Regional Field Athlete of the Year awards and LSC Field Athlete of the Year in the indoor season.

Perera is the second LSC Male Field Athlete of the Year in program history. The first went to Florian Obst in 2018.

Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) added to her long list of accolades at the national meet with two first-team All-American awards. She won the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles, tying her school record with a time of 58.13, and was the anchor leg on the sixth-place 4×400 meter relay team that finished in 3:44.88. Svaerd was the gold medalist in the 400-meter hurdles, the 4×400 meter relay, and the pole vault at the LSC Championships.

Svaerd has won the Female Track Athlete of the Year for the second time in her career, and it is A&M-Commerce’s third in program history. The first for the women’s Lion program was Kamryn McKee in 2018.

LSC OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Male Track Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Azamati, West Texas A&M

Male Field Athlete of the Year: Ushan Perera, A&M-Commerce

Female Track Athlete of the Year: Minna Svaerd, A&M-Commerce

Female Track Athlete of the Year: Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M