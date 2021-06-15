TAMUC – Sports

Family Auto extends Title Sponsorship of Lion Athletics.

COMMERCE – Family Auto of Commerce has agreed to extend its partnership agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce as the “Title Sponsor of Lion Athletics.” The multi-year partnership extends the most significant Lion Sports Properties partnership in institution history.

Family Auto of Commerce is a Title Sponsor of Lion Athletics, bringing significant branding and visibility for both the dealership and A&M-Commerce athletics.

“We are thrilled to align our brands with David (Hondo) Howard and Family Auto,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “They will continue to be Best in Class partners for Lion Athletics as we assist each other on our collaborative goals of community engagement and being true partners to the City of Commerce, Hunt County, and our vibrant Northeast Texas region.”

As part of this unique partnership, Ford Family Auto will have significant branding and display presence at all Lion Athletics events. TAMUC students, faculty, and staff will also have opportunities to engage with Ford Family Auto as part of this agreement.

“Our partnership with Lion Athletics has been great for our business, and we’re proud to help support this campus and community,” said Family Auto general manager David ‘Hondo’ Howard. “We continue to welcome all A&M-Commerce students, faculty, and staff to our dealership to see all we have to offer.”

Lion Athletics forms mutually beneficial partnerships through Lion Sports Properties. Those interested in becoming a partner may contact LSP at (903) 886-5558.