TAMUC – Sports

158 Lions named to Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 158 student-athletes on the Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Tuesday.

They announce the Commissioner’s Honor Roll after the fall and spring semesters, with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. A student is eligible for the honor roll with a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and is on the roster.

Of the 158 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 59 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, third in the conference. The Lions also ranked third in the league in total honorees behind UT-Tyler’s 185 and Angelo State’s 161.

A total of 2,146 student-athletes throughout the league’s 18 institutions in the fall semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, with 698 student-athletes earning a perfect GPA.