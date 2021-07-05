TAMUC – Sports

Blackmon, Burch, McCulloch named PING/GCAA All-Region.

NORMAN, Okla. – After the most successful season in the program’s tenure as an NCAA program, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team has had three golfers honored as All-South Central Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Brody Blackmon, Zach Burch, and Nathan McCulloch earned PING/GCAA All-Region honors after leading the Lions to a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Division II Championships and the South Central/West Region Championship. The Lions had previously had only three All-Region selections in program history.

Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) finished his only season with the Lions with a 74.19 stroke average in 10 events with one top 10 finish, placing sixth at the DBU Classic. He placed 11th at the Division II Championships in the stroke-play portion, then won his match in the national quarterfinal match against Georgia Southwestern.

Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) played in 11 events for the Lions with a 73.82 stroke average, three top-five finishes, and four top 10 placements. He tied for the team lead in rounds at par or under par, with 11 such rounds in 33 played. Burch was the individual runner-up at the South Central/West Regional and placed in the top five at the Midwestern State Invitational and Jack Brown Memorial. He currently ranks sixth in school history in his career, scoring an average of 73.87. He was a second-team all-Lone Star Conference selection.

McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) played in eight events in his first season as a Lion with a team-leading scoring average of 73.29, ranking sixth in school history. He had two top-five placements and six top 10 finishes, placing fourth at the South Central/West Regional and fifth at the Las Vegas Desert Classic. He was the Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year and was a second-team all-LSC pick.

Division II PING All-South Central Region Team

Brody Blackmon, A&M-Commerce

Andres Brictson, Oklahoma Christian

Zach Burch, A&M-Commerce

Ryan Dixon, St. Mary’s

Jake Doggett, Midwestern State

Parker Holekamp, Texas A&M International

Garrett Leek, Midwestern State

Nathan McCulloch, A&M-Commerce

Andrew Ni, CSU Pueblo

Trevor Norby, Oklahoma Christian

Mateo Pulcini, Oklahoma Christian

Jamie Roberts, CSU Pueblo

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M-University Commerce athletics department has announced the launch of the Lucky’s Kids Club to begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Lion Athletics is committed to creating a sustained connection with kids and families by making the Lucky’s Kids Club a membership-based year-long program providing access to over 60 regular season Lion Athletics home events. In addition, lucky’s Kids Club members and their families will have exclusive opportunities to engage with Lion Athletics at an assortment of events.

Lucky’s Kids Club members will have the opportunity to participate in Game Day initiatives such as bounce houses and face painting along with Lucky and athlete ‘meet & greet’ as well as in-game experiences including in-game promotions and ball kid participation, coloring stations, and more!

“I hope all young Lion fans will join our Lucky’s Kids Club,” Lucky said. “I promise to be a good friend, stay in touch with you, send you a card on your birthday, and you even get a cool t-shirt! Plus, you get to come to see me at Lion sporting events. What a deal!”

Who’s Eligible?

Lion Kids Club is only for Lion fans in 8th grade and under (due to NCAA regulations). Join TODAY, and you will receive:

Lucky’s Kids Club Membership Card

Exclusive Lucky’s Kids Club t-shirt

A Birthday Email from Lucky himself

Monthly E-Newsletter

Coaches’ Autographed Poster

Free General Admission to all Lion Football Home Games

Free Admission to all Lion Olympic Sports

Chance to be the Lucky’s Kids Club kickoff kid – an exclusive opportunity

Opportunity to be a Game Day Ball Boy/Girl for home Basketball games

Access to Kids Club members-only events

and much more!

You can be a Lucky’s Kids Club member today for only $20, and each additional family member in your household is just $15. Joining is easy! Just CLICK HERE to sign up online. Your membership will run until July 31, 2022. You can also make a difference by sponsoring a Lucky’s Kids Club membership. Lucky will make the connection with a local student in the area that you can sponsor!

Don’t forget to visit our Lucky Kids’ Club page on our Lion Athletics website for exciting updates from Lucky and his fellow Lions. There are fun activities to complete, opportunities to ask Lucky any question you want, and pictures of Lucky’s Kids Club friends at Lion Athletics events!

If you have any questions, please get in touch with Lucky’s right-hand man – Michael Yow, Sales, and Marketing Manager (Michael.Yow@tamuc.edu) or call (903) 468-8756.