TAMUC – Sports

Brody Blackmon named honorable mention All-American by GCAA.
NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Brody Blackmon has been named an honorable mention PING Division II All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America, as announced Friday.
Blackmon becomes the fourth Lion ever to earn honorable mention All-American honor since A&M-Commerce joined NCAA Division II. Casey DeVoll earned this distinction in 1998 and 1999, and Blake Worden earned the recognition in 2009.
Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) had previously earned All-South Central Region honors and was an honorable mention all-Lone Star Conference selection. He finished his only season with the Lions with a 74.19 stroke average in 10 events with one top 10 finish, placing sixth at the DBU Classic. He placed 11th at the Division II Championships in the stroke-play portion, then won his match in the national quarterfinal match against Georgia Southwestern.
The Lions won their first-ever Regional Championship in the 2020-21 season, then took fifth place at the NCAA Division II National Championships, advancing to the quarterfinals of match play.
