TAMUC – Sports

Brody Blackmon named honorable mention All-American by GCAA.

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Brody Blackmon has been named an honorable mention PING Division II All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America, as announced Friday.

Blackmon becomes the fourth Lion ever to earn honorable mention All-American honor since A&M-Commerce joined NCAA Division II. Casey DeVoll earned this distinction in 1998 and 1999, and Blake Worden earned the recognition in 2009.

Blackmon (Sulphur Springs) had previously earned All-South Central Region honors and was an honorable mention all-Lone Star Conference selection. He finished his only season with the Lions with a 74.19 stroke average in 10 events with one top 10 finish, placing sixth at the DBU Classic. He placed 11th at the Division II Championships in the stroke-play portion, then won his match in the national quarterfinal match against Georgia Southwestern.

The Lions won their first-ever Regional Championship in the 2020-21 season, then took fifth place at the NCAA Division II National Championships, advancing to the quarterfinals of match play.

Division II PING All-Americans

First Team

Andrew Beckler, Washburn

Alberto Dominguez, Erskine

Dan Bradbury, Lincoln Memorial

Keegan Bronnenberg, Indianapolis

Peter Chung, Young Harris

Leo Johansson, South Carolina Aiken

Trevor Norby, Oklahoma Christian

Alejandro Restrepo, West Florida

Jorge Villar, Lynn

Second Team

Beck Burnette, Lee

Jake DeZoort, West Florida

Austin Duncan, North Greenville

Agustin Errazuriz, Lynn

AJ Ewart, Barry

Elias Haavisto, West Florida

Ronan Kleu, Columbus State

Andrew Ni, CSU Pueblo

Third Team

Erik Edwards, Indianapolis

Andre Jacobs, Arkansas Tech

Luke Harries, Lincoln Memorial

Matt Hoemann, Central Missouri

Garrett Leek, Midwestern State

Evans Lewis, North Greenville

Oliver Lewis-Perkins, Lee

Chase McLain, Georgia Southwestern

Luke Palmowski, Rogers State

Honorable Mention

Tanner Bibey, Catawba

Brody Blackmon, A&M-Commerce

Javier Calles, Nova Southeastern

Cam Carroll, Indianapolis

Ian Carroll, Indianapolis

Santiago Chamorro, Barry

Grant Crowell, North Georgia

Santiago De La Fuente, Arkansas Tech

Jake Doggett, Midwestern State

Jordan Doull, Columbus State

Tommy Ethier, Bentley

Daniel Faccini, Barry

Toto Gana, Lynn

Austin Gean, Arkansas Tech

Abe Holmes, Gannon

Jordan Hyland, Davis & Elkins

Francois Jacobs, Arkansas Tech

Saksit Jairak, Georgia Southwestern

Thomas Jenkins Jr., Sonoma State

Linus Jonsson, Lander

Tobias Jonsson, Young Harris

Thomas Henson, Central Missouri

Will Holan, Maryville

Parker Holekamp, Texas A&M International

Julius Kreutzer, Academy of Art

Harry Lord, Lincoln Memorial

Mateo Pulcini, Oklahoma Christian

Jack Tharrington, Georgia Southwestern