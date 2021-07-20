TAMUC – Sports

Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club become “The Home of Lion Golf.”

ROCKWALL – Texas A&M University-Commerce and Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club have reached an agreement for RGAC to become The Home of Lion Golf.

This alignment of two Best in Class brands will provide upgraded and new opportunities for student-athlete skill development for both the Lion women’s and men’s golf teams, which have elevated themselves into top programs in NCAA Division II.

In 2020-21, the Lion men placed fifth nationally and advanced to the national match-play quarterfinals, and the Lion women placed ninth nationally.

“As both of our golf programs have ascended into national contenders, the timing of this new partnership with Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club could not come at a better time,” A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray said. “As we got to know the leadership at RGAC, it quickly became evident our mission, and core values were in complete alignment. Their shared commitments to amateur golf, fostering a Best in Class experience for our student-athletes, and advancing our institutional and athletics brand are electric. It is a privilege to call them partners!”

This partnership between A&M-Commerce and RGAC will provide cross-promotional opportunities for brand engagement & exposure and the ability for Lion Athletics to expand its alumni outreach efforts and foster new partnerships in the DFW footprint.

RGAC is located along the eastern shore of Lake Ray Hubbard in the rapidly growing Rockwall community. The course is undergoing renovations and will provide an expanded practice area, significantly benefiting Lion golf. The RGAC practice facility features a bidirectional layout with six separate tees, a 20,000 square foot putting green designed with greenside bunkers and chipping areas preparing student-athletes for varying aspects of the game.

“RGAC is excited about the relationship we are building with A&M-Commerce,” said Ignacio Vela, general manager at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club. “I believe the foundation has been formed for something even greater in the future. I am really looking forward to serving A&M-Commerce and its players for years to come.”

In addition to opportunities for Lion Golf and Lion Athletics, this partnership includes a commitment to bid on the future conference and NCAA regional championship events, which would bring financial impact to Rockwall, North Texas, and the DFW Metroplex.