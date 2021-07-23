TAMUC – Sports

Lion women, eight individuals, earn USTFCCCA All-Academic honors.

NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field team earned the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Award. Eight individuals earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for their work in the 2020-21 academic year.

To be considered for Scholar Team of the Year, a program must have at least a 3.00 cumulative GPA as a team. The Lion women had a cumulative team grade point average of 3.18. It marks the third consecutive season in which the Lion women have earned the team academic award.

For student-athletes to qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic award, they must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have reached a provisional or automatic qualifying standard for the NCAA Championships in either the indoor or outdoor season.

Five Lion women – Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Northside Taft), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden), Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield – Summit), and Hailey Wanoreck (Hamshire-Fannett) – earned All-Academic individual honors. In addition, Svaerd is an All-Academic honoree for the third straight year.

Three Lion men – Ryan Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.), Delan Edwin (Castries, St. Lucia), and Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) – earned All-Academic status.

“In my opinion, the academic awards are some of the most important honors a student-athlete can receive,” said Lion track and field head coach George Pincock. “Without a doubt, our student-athletes work hard at practice, but they work even harder for academic success. These awards are a great reminder that the individual effort for academic excellence and in the Thrower Center is worth it.”