TAMUC – Sports

Program-record five Lions named to 2020-21 NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has a program-record five student-athletes named the 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. It recognizes those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court (PDF) identifies the talents and gifts these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

Emmanuel Adeoye (Richmond, Calif.), Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook), Leo Lara (Santa Rosa), Alex Peavy (Smithson Valley), and Carson Tuttle (Mukilteo, Wash.) all earned this prestigious honor. It is the second career NABC Honors Court recognition for Peavy and Tuttle.

“Having five student-athletes who are fantastic students and basketball players shows that our program is truly making a difference,” said head basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “We want to create opportunities for success on the court, in the classroom, and life. Having a record number of players on this list proves that we have the right people in our program who are committed to that success.”

The Lions’ five honorees are the most of any scholarship program in the state of Texas, and that number ties A&M-Commerce with Arkansas-Fort Smith for the most honorees in the Lone Star Conference.

Being named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the 2020-21 academic year conclusion.

3. Students must have enrolled for at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.