Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

TAMUC – Sports

Clint Cooper 9 hours ago

LCF Weekly Luncheons at Dos Laredos to resume on August 30

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics and the Lion Champions Fund have announced the resumption of the Lion Champions Fund Weekly Luncheons, hosted by Dos Laredos Tex-Mex Restaurant. 

The weekly luncheons will begin at 11:45 am each Monday and feature comments from head coaches and student-athletes. Each luncheon will last approximately one hour. The exception to this schedule will be the week of Labor Day when the luncheon will be on Tuesday. 

“We are excited to resume a tradition which has become a weekly highlight for our LCF donors, our campus partners, and community,” said Donovan Burriss, Director of the Lion Champions Fund. “Our Best In Class coaches and student-athletes truly appreciate their interactions with these groups, and I know that feeling is mutual.” 

For information on the luncheons and the Lion Champions Fund, please contact Burriss at (903) 468-8760 or donovan.burriss@tamuc.edu.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     