TAMUC – Sports

LCF Weekly Luncheons at Dos Laredos to resume on August 30

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics and the Lion Champions Fund have announced the resumption of the Lion Champions Fund Weekly Luncheons, hosted by Dos Laredos Tex-Mex Restaurant.

The weekly luncheons will begin at 11:45 am each Monday and feature comments from head coaches and student-athletes. Each luncheon will last approximately one hour. The exception to this schedule will be the week of Labor Day when the luncheon will be on Tuesday.

“We are excited to resume a tradition which has become a weekly highlight for our LCF donors, our campus partners, and community,” said Donovan Burriss, Director of the Lion Champions Fund. “Our Best In Class coaches and student-athletes truly appreciate their interactions with these groups, and I know that feeling is mutual.”

For information on the luncheons and the Lion Champions Fund, please contact Burriss at (903) 468-8760 or donovan.burriss@tamuc.edu.