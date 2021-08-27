TAMUC – Sports

Tim McMurray throws out the first pitch at TAMUC Day.

ARLINGTON – Texas A&M University-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray will throw out the first pitch on Sunday, August 29, 2021, as part of A&M-Commerce Day at Globe Life Field. The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Sunday. The first pitch is 1:35 pm.

You can purchase tickets at texasrangers.com/communitynights. All fans that purchase their ticket through that link will also receive a commemorative Texas A&M University-Commerce/Texas Rangers hat.

McMurray was named 2020 Under Armour Division II Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Since he was appointed director of athletics at A&M-Commerce in 2015, Tim McMurray has focused on a paradigm that has become Lion Athletics’ mission – providing a “Best in Class” experience for all Lion student-athletes and constituents. McMurray oversees the day-to-day operations of a robust Division II intercollegiate athletics program that enjoys record levels of academic, athletic, and student success.