TAMUC – Sports

Lion Volleyball returns to a full schedule in 2021

COMMERCE – After a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team returns to a full schedule this fall, starting this week at the Southeastern Classic.

“It has been really enjoyable to be back in the gym. Having it taken away from us last year really makes us enjoy preseason more,” said A&M-Commerce head coach Craig Case, who enters his 12th season as the coach of the Lions. “At the same time, we’re expected to return to normal, so the expectations return, the standards and history of our program return.”

RETURN TO NORMALCY

The Lions play a 27-match regular-season schedule and compete for the NCAA Championships, which were canceled a year ago due to the pandemic. Also, returning are fans to the Field House, and Case is excited to have an extra boost on home match nights.

“Our home crowds are great because they are loud but good volleyball fans at the same time. There is great energy and enthusiasm for our team, but the goal for our fans is not to disrupt the other team, rather just enjoy good volleyball,” said Case.

You can find the season and individual ticket information at LionAthletics.com/tickets or by calling (903) 468-8756.

SHORTER OFFSEASON

The Lone Star Conference – like most conferences in NCAA Division II – conducted volleyball season in the spring, thus creating a shorter turnaround time going into the fall. A&M-Commerce’s first match this year is on Sep 2, just over five months since its last game of 2020-21, which came on Mar 24.

“The short turnaround time is going to be a major factor for everyone. We tried to manage reps a lot in the spring. We have to manage a lot of veteran players who have played a lot of volleyball,” said Case.

One of the strategies used by Case and his staff this preseason has been to rotate in more younger players during practices.

“I have noticed a difference physically, but we knew that was going to be the case, so we’re not surprised by it and managed it pretty well in the preseason,” added Case.

In the shortened season, Lions went 7-7 overall and 6-6 in LSC matches. They had 42.4 attack attempts per set, which were fourth nationally, and 19.8 digs per set, which was 18th.

A YOUTH MOVEMENT

Between the pandemic and the several freshmen redshirting during the 2019 season, 15 of the 27 players on this year’s roster have freshman eligibility. However, seven of them appeared in a match last spring.

“We are going to have a youth movement through redshirt freshmen, freshmen from last year, and true freshmen,” said Case. “It is exciting because we have some upperclassmen that would like some load management and some underclassmen that want the opportunity.”

The Lions do welcome five genuine first-year students to the program this fall.

“One thing that all of them that they take for granted is that it is really hard to score points at this level, so you have to work really hard. On offense, everybody is good as you, so you have to work harder to score, and defensively, you have to work harder to stop others from scoring,” said Case.

With most of the team not having much experience at the college level and no scheduled exhibition matches in the preseason against other schools, the first actual test for the Lions this week will be their competitiveness.

“The chemistry is really good, athletically and positionally we’re good but the question we have to answer is how competitive are we really,” said Case.

EXPERIENCED DEFENSIVE UNIT

Two of the players who saw the most court time last spring were on defense in Riley Davidson (Commerce) and Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.), who earned all-LSC status.

“Riley is a machine. She’s in every drill, works harder than everyone else. Anytime we’re scrimmaging, Riley is always the first pick. She’s more consistent than she has ever been. We’re going to rely on our libero to win some matches for us,” said Case.

Davidson averaged 4.98 digs per set on a reception percentage of .949, and Hebert recorded 4.04 digs per set on a reception percentage of .951. Both players appeared in every set last spring.

“Between Riley and Lyric, we’ve got two high-level defensive players. There were many times that our best two players on the court were our libero and defensive specialist. That wouldn’t shock me if they carry the team at some point,” said Case.

Coach Case highlighted Kayla Lucas (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Ashley Pennington (Frisco – Liberty) as two emerging players this preseason. The Lions expect them to provide depth at the defensive specialist position.

THREE COMPETITIVE SETTERS

Based on the matchup, Coach Case feels comfortable having any of the three setters who have seen the court during their A&M-Commerce careers.

Natalie Sarbeck (Cy-Fair) has appeared in 40 matches, averaging 5.09 assists per set in her career. Aislynn Shore (Hockley – Frassati Catholic) is averaging 4.89 assists in nine matches in her career, and Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) has played in 71 matches over her career, averaging 5.68 assists per set.

“Positionally, that is the smallest gap we’ve got player to player. We’ve got three competitive setters who all have their own strengths. It is fun as a coach as it provides with some flexibility,” said Case.

Joining the setter group this fall is true freshman Breann Connally (Coolidge – Groesbeck).

“It is going to be a unique dynamic within the setters group to see who becomes the player we rely on, but I am comfortable with all of them,” added Case.

TALENTED PIN HITTERS

Case expects to rotate at least eight players into the outside and right side hitter positions at the start of the season, led by Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) and Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point). Andersen has been selected as an All-Lone Star Conference in both seasons as a Lion. And Gonelli has played 167 sets in her career.

Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.), who was named to the all-LSC freshmen team last spring, Essence Allen (Tatum), and Emerson Coburn (Lewisville) are three returners who still have freshman eligibility. “Those three are going to be fun to watch,” said Case.

Also providing the depth among the outside hitter’s group is Shelbi Sheppard (Emory – Rains), Madison Luther (Sealy), and freshman Reese Fetty (Farmersville).

“This is the group where we have the most amount of depth of players that can get the job done.”

EAGER TO LEARN MIDDLE BLOCKERS

The middle blockers group this fall consists of Bella Schmukal (Rockwall – Heritage Christian Academy), Karena Tipton (Midlothian – Heritage), Taryn Cast (Peaster), and Maiya Dickie (Huntsville). Case noted this position group as one that used fall camp to the best of its advantage.

“As a group, they have been the most fun to work with as they are very eager to learn. Of all the positions on our team, the position most likely to have a breakout season for us is re-establishing ourselves as a team with great middles,” said Case.

“Everyone in that group has a chance to be all-conference if they continue to do things the way we are asking them to.”

The first match of the fall comes at Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Lions play three more matches in Durant this weekend in the Southeastern Classic. The first match at the Field House comes on Sep 17 against Eastern New Mexico.

2021 Lion Football: Dreaming Big

SEASON PREVIEW

COMMERCE – Six hundred and thirty-five days since falling to top-seeded Minnesota State in the 2019 NCAA Division II Playoffs, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team returns to the gridiron this week at Colorado State-Pueblo. Coach David Bailiff enters his second season of competition at the helm of the football program and has set lofty goals for this year.

“We have a lot of talented young men, they are working hard, and we are dreaming big,” said Bailiff on the team’s outlook for the 2021 season.

IT HAS BEEN A WHILE

Outside of the two World Wars, the Lions end the longest drought between games in program history when they take the field against Colorado State-Pueblo on September 2. In the entire last season before the COVID-19 pandemic, A&M-Commerce went 11-3, finishing second in the Lone Star Conference and advancing to the regional final for the second time in three years.

“It has been a long time coming. This entire football team, athletic trainers, university, president, athletic director, everybody is really excited that we’re finally here after what we all survived a year ago,” said Bailiff.

FAMILIAR FACES

Despite the long offseason in the middle of a pandemic, the Lions retained every coach from the 2019 season. We nearly have all the underclassmen opted to return.

“We did not lose a coach. We have had great continuity there. The players know our style, and there have been no surprises there,” said Bailiff.

A&M-Commerce has 29 student-athletes on the roster who have already received their undergraduate degrees. Many of whom are returning for their fifth or even sixth year. The National Football Foundation says the 29 student-athletes with a degree are tied most on a roster with the University of Illinois this year. That is among all levels of college football.

“There are not going to be a lot of new names that people have to learn. Everybody elected to return and have formed a special bond with each other,” added Bailiff.

TALENTED CROP OF NEWCOMERS

Joining the squad this fall are 31 student-athletes who have transferred into A&M-Commerce. Sixteen of them come from the Division I level, including 11 from the Football Bowl Subdivision. Five of the 11 transfers from the FBS hail from Power Five schools.

“A lot of the transfers have made a difference. Especially in the defensive line, tight end, and quarterback,” said Bailiff. “The majority of the transfers are really going to help this football team.”

For a first-year student to crack into the 60-person travel squad is challenging in any year and significantly more demanding now. Every student-athlete who was on a roster last year gets another year of eligibility and many transfers coming into the program.

Among the few freshmen that the Lions expected to see action right-away are wide receiver Orvis Fowler (Houston – Waltrip) and offensive lineman McKenzie Agnello (Copperas Cove). Quarterback Brock Nellor (Mt. Vernon) has made great strides during fall camp and could push to be the signal-caller for the Lions in the future. “He has a live arm and makes great decisions,” said Bailiff.

“It is one of those years with the sixth-year kids. It is much harder to get on the bus this year as a freshman than any other time,” added Bailiff.

SEASONED VETERANS

The returning student-athletes for the Lions continued to practice despite no outside competition throughout the 2020-21 academic year and are ready to go against another team.

“We have not played in two years, but we have trained hard for a year. We had two scrimmages where there was an improvement after each one,” said Bailiff.

With an experienced roster, the coaching staff created situational awareness with the team and ensured that the Lions are not hurting themselves.

“Early in the year, you lose more games than you win because you beat yourself by penalties. That is what we have been working on improving,” said Bailiff.

TOUGH SLATE TO START

The Lions are not backing down from challenging some of the best in Division II to start the season. Two of the first three games come against the top 12 teams in the nation in No. 12 Colorado-State Pueblo and No. 1 West Florida. The intense non-conference schedule is just the appetizer for the Lone Star Conference schedule, perennially regarded as one of the toughest conferences in Division II.

“We are excited about the schedule, said Bailiff. “We have got to be a veteran team in week one. We do not have an easy game. We need to be a veteran team from the start and not beat ourselves.”

THE FRONT SEVEN

Coming back in the front seven for the Lions are defensive linemen Elijah Earls (San Antonio – Stevens), Jaylon Hodge (Fort Bend Travis), and Devin Beamon (North Forney), as well as linebacker Xavier Morris (Converse – Judson). The group under defensive coordinator Xavier Adibi recorded 3.38 sacks per game, ranking eighth in the nation in 2019.

Transfers joining the front seven on defense include Celestin Haba (Columbia, S.C.) from Scottsdale Community College, Anthony Hayes (Panama City, Fla.) from Southwest Mississippi Community College, Darvis Holmes (Hinesville, Ga.) from Fullerton College, Cedrick Wilcox III (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) from Jacksonville, Peter Kazibwe (Colchester, Conn.) from Fullerton College and Austin Smith (Buford, Ga.) from Tennessee.

“They are all going to be really good players, fast and aggressive,” said Bailiff. “Feel good about our depth there, and the transfers have done exceptionally well for us so far.”

THE BACK FOUR

The secondary group returning for the Lions includes LSC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) as well as Kader Kohou (Euless – Trinity) and Alex Shillow (Pflugerville). Joining the group is transfer D’Angelo Ellis (Cy Ridge) from Rice.

“We mostly return all the names that everyone is familiar with,” said Bailiff.

THE UNSUNG HEROES

The Lions enter the season with nine offensive linemen that Bailiff believes are capable of being starters. Reigning LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year, Amon Simon (Humble – Atascocita), leads the group. Also returning along the offensive line are Christian Hernandez (Frisco – Lone Star), Travis Dafft (Prosper), Richard West (San Antonio – East Central).

The Lions are also expecting big things from transfers Anthonie Thomas (Houston – Madison) from Kilgore College and Stephan Zabie (Austin – Westlake) from Trinity Valley Community College.

Jo-Bentley Keilani (Tacoma, Wash.), a transfer from Mt. SAC College, and Rehoboth Chibesa (Little Elm), a transfer from Cisco College, also add depth to the offensive line.

EXPLOSIVE WEAPONS

There are four running backs on the Lions’ travel roster. All four are in their fifth or sixth year in college. The backfield includes Antonio Leali’ie’e (Copperas Cove), Carandal Hale (Greenville), E.J. Thompson (Cy Ranch), and the track All-American J.T. Smith (Klein Oak).

Among the receiving corps, returners Chance Cooper (Leander – Rouse) and Matt Childers (Henderson) lead a group of talented wide receivers, including transfers Kenedy Snell (Waxahachie) from TCU and Kevin Ledee (Cy Ridge) from Tulane.

Bailiff anticipates transfers Dante Vandenberg (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) from Northern Iowa and Chris Dascher (Boca Raton, Fla.) from Florida Tech to be impactful right away.

THE SIGNAL-CALLER

Going into the season, Jaiave Magalei (Tacoma, Wash.), a transfer from Louisiana, and Eric Rodriguez (Fort Bend Travis) are battling it out for the starting quarterback spot. Lone Star Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Miklo Smalls (Plano – East) is rehabbing a knee injury and expects to return to the team later in the year.

“We have enough talent around the quarterback, so all we need from the quarterback is just to manage the game, take care of the ball. He doesn’t need to win the game for us. Just use the talent around him,” said Bailiff.

MR. RELIABLE

Jake Viquez (Rockwall) returns to handle kickoffs and field goals. He went 15 for 21 from field goal attempts and earned second-team all-LSC honors. He averaged 54.9 kickoff yards in 81 attempts.

“He is a very talented kid. He looks like he has a hand on his foot. We put the ball where we want it. He’s extended his range and has the ability to do all the kicks that Coach (Jack) Welch wants him to do,” said Bailiff.

BATTLE AMONG THE PUNTERS

Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite – Horn) and Mitchell McGarry (Gregory-Portland) battled it out for the punting job throughout fall camp. McGarry is in his first year of college competition. Adagbon appeared in one game as a freshman in 2019.

“They are battling it out, and we feel comfortable with either of them,” said Bailiff.

ALL-AMERICAN RETURNER

Ramsey earned All-America status as a returner in 2019, totaling 814 return yards and two touchdowns.

“The players in our punt team are working their tail off because they know that Dominique can take one back. Most people try not to punt to him, but he still goes there and gets it. He’s an All-American for a reason,” said Bailiff.

The Lions anticipate Kohou and Ellis to help out in the return game as well.

“We are very comfortable in our returners.”

Bailiff and the coaching staff are looking forward to this week’s matchup against Colorado-State Pueblo and get the season started. The kickoff for the game at the ThunderWolves is 6:00 pm.

“We are extremely pleased where we are as a team right now. Wednesday, we get on a plane to Colorado Springs and bus down to Pueblo, looking forward to it,” concluded Bailiff.

Harlon Hill Trophy Watchlist Names Ramsey and Smalls.

COMMERCE – Quarterback Miklo Smalls (Plano – East) and defensive back Dominique Ramsey (Judson) of the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is preseason contenders for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy by Turner Sports’ Wayne Cavadi on NCAA.com.

The Harlon Hill Trophy is awarded annually to the top football player in NCAA Division II. The two current Lions look to join former star Luis Perez, who hoisted the trophy in 2017 on the way to leading A&M-Commerce to the 2017 National Championship.

The duo swept the Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year awards. Smalls was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Ramsey was named Defensive Player of the Year.

In his first season with the Lions, Smalls finished top-30 in the nation in passing yards (3,010), completion percentage (64.9), passing touchdowns (23), and passing efficiency (148.1) in 2019. He also rushed for 488 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns.

Ramsey averaged 32.4 yards per kickoff return in 2019, scored two touchdowns on returns, and averaged 12.6 yards per punt return. All three were top-13 in the nation. He gained a total of 814 yards on kickoff returns. Defensively, he had 39 tackles, three interceptions, and two breakups.

The Lions start the 2021 season in two days at the Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves on Thursday night.