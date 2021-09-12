TAMUC – Sports

Lion Volleyball falls to two nationally-ranked teams to start the season.

DENVER, Colo. – In the first two matches of the 2021 fall season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team fell to two nationally ranked teams on the first day of the Colorado Premier at the Auraria Event Center on Friday.

No. 10 Central Missouri defeated A&M-Commerce by 3-1, and No. 20 MSU-Denver downed A&M-Commerce, 3-0. The set score in the match against the Jennies was 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, and 25-21 in favor of Central Missouri. However, MSU-Denver won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, and 25-15.

MATCH ONE: No. 10 Central Missouri 3, A&M-Commerce 1

The Jennies took the first set by a score of 25-20. They jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the middle of the set on a block by Hannah Engelken. A&M-Commerce won four out of five points to pull to within 24-20 but lost the set on a kill by Ally Offerdahl.

The second set was tied at 10 when the Lions went on a 5-0 lead to build some cushion. The Jennies used a timeout in that stretch as well. Off the timeout, Central Missouri pulled to within two, but a kill and two-straight aces by Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) pushed the lead back to five.

The Jennies forced the Lions to use a timeout when they cut the deficit to 22-21, but a kill by Vela followed by a kill by Bella Schmukal (Rockwall – Heritage Christian) gave A&M-Commerce three set points. The Lions won the second set 25-22 on a kill by Vela. In the match, Vela had 12 kills. She led the team with 27 assists and fell three digs shy of a triple-double.

Both teams went back and forth to start the third set. Central Missouri pulled away from A&M-Commerce by going on an 8-1 run with the match tied at eight. The Jennies closed out the third set, 25-14. The Lions did win three of the five points before the set point.

Like the second and third set, they knotted up the fourth at eight. The Lions built a 15-12 lead by winning four of five points and forcing the Jennies to use a timeout after a kill from Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum). The Jennies used the timeout to their advantage and went on a 4-0 run, forcing the Lions to use one of their timeouts.

The Jennies took command of the fourth set with the match tied at 18 by winning the following four points and had four opportunities to close out the match, leading 24-20. Instead, they won the fourth set, 25-21, thus winning the match 3-1.

Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point) led the team with 13 kills. She also had three digs. Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) had team-high 16 kills, and Dickie had two solo blocks and three assisted.

Fifteen Lions saw action in the first match, including true freshman Reese Fetty (Farmersville), who made her collegiate debut.

MATCH TWO: No. 20 MSU-Denver 3, A&M-Commerce 0

Playing on their home court, MSU-Denver stormed to a 12-7 lead in the first set. An ace by Fetty cut the Roadrunners’ lead to 21-20, but they won four of the next five to win the set, 25-21. The Lions had an attacking percentage of just .143 in the set.

The Lions jumped out to the early lead in the second. They led by as much as seven points. Trailing 18-11, Roadrunners started their comeback effort slowly but steadily. The Lions led 22-20, but the Roadrunners won the following four points to win the set 25-22. A&M-Commerce surrendered 15 of the last 22 points of the set.

The third set was close to starting, with both teams tied at eight. However, the Roadrunners ran away with the set by going on a 10-2 run from that point. Finally, MSU-Denver clinched the match on a kill by Ember Canty to give the Roadrunners a 25-15 win in the third set.

Gonelli led the team again with seven kills. Sydney Andersen (Placienda, Calif.) and Dickie had six kills each. Veleste had 30 assists, and Hebert had ten digs. Vela had eight digs, and Riley Davidson (Commerce) had six digs.

MSU-Denver outhit A&M-Commerce, .413 to .219 in the match.

UP NEXT

After the first day of action at the Colorado Premier, teams will be reseeded based on the records on day one at both MSU-Denver and Regis. The Lions play two matches on Saturday. The opponent, time, and location will be announced later in the day on Friday.

Speer and Towsend finish 1-2 at East Texas Shootout.

COMMERCE – The duo of Alex Speer and Tanner Townsend finished in the top-two spots at the East Texas Shootout for the host Texas A&M University-Commerce at Centennial Park on Friday. The men took second in the eight-kilometer race, while the women raced three individual runners, who all had top-25 finishes.

Speer (Robinson) and Townsend (Royse City) raced side by side for the entirety of the race. Speer pulled away in the last 100 meters and clocked in a time of 25:15.80. Townsend finished just three seconds later with a time of 25:18.72. The two helped the Lions finish second in a field of seven teams.

Texas-Dallas took first place with its top-three runners finishing 3-4-5. A&M-Commerce’s top-three runners finished 1-2-10.

MEN

Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) ran a time of 26:24.94 to finish 10th. Chris Navarrette (Laredo – Lyndon B. Johnson), who ran a time of 27:05.99, Marshall Pate (Kaufman), who clocked in a time of 27:07.73, and Jan Lanfert (Buckenhof, Germany), who recorded a time of 27:18.28, finished in the top-25.

Mykel Smith (Fort Worth – North Crowley) finished 29th with a time of 27:33.60, and Joshua Schutter (Rowlett – Sachse) rounded out the Lions group with a 32nd place finish and a time of 27:53.9.

WOMEN

The Lions fielded just three runners, thus were not eligible for the team standings. However, Alondra Campa (Kaufman) ran the top-time on the team for the second straight week. She finished 19th with a time of 20:33.11.

Edith Branch (Denton – Lake Dallas) clocked in a time of 20:47.16 to finish 22nd. Yenifer Martinez (Irving – Nimitz) was right behind the top-two runners, finishing 24th with a time of 20:58.35.

Dallas Baptist finished first in the team standings. The top-three and four of the first five runners to finish were from DBU. Emma O’Donnell finished first with a time of 18:41.25.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce heads on the road for the first out-of-state race of the year. The Lions participate in the Southern Stampede hosted by Missouri Southern in Joplin, Mo., on Saturday, September 18.

Campuzano scores in Lion Soccer loss to Mountain Lions

COMMERCE – Despite nine shots in the second half and seven saves from Jen Peters, the Texas A&M-University women’s soccer team fell 3-1 to Colorado-Colorado Springs at the Lion Soccer Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions and the Mountain Lions met for the second time last week, with the visiting team winning both meetings. A&M-Commerce is now 2-2 on the year, while UC-Colorado Springs improves to 3-1.

The Mountain Lions dominated the possession in the first half and took 17 shots, including ten on goal. Peters (Allen) stepped in to make seven saves in the first 45 minutes. She faced two shots on goal in the second half, saving one.

Makayla Merlo scored in the 20th minute for the Mountain Lions, heading in a cross pass from Makenna Fowler. Merlo added another goal in the second half, scoring from about 25-yards out.

The second goal for UC-Colorado Springs came in the 44th minute off the foot of Fie Steenberg.

The Lions came out in the second half as the more aggressive team and put shots on goal, including two that come off the post. Chloe DeShazer had three saves in the match.

A&M-Commerce cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 65th minute on the first goal of the season for Leslie Campuzano (Garland), assisted by Karalie Morrison (North Richland Hills).

Campuzano created the scoring opportunity by forcing a turnover in the Mountain Lions’ attacking half of the field. She sprinted down to get the ball, passed it to Morrison, who passed it right back to Campuzano for the goal.

The senior forward had four shots for the Lions, while Morrison had two. Three players had three shots for the Mountain Lions.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce plays its last non-conference match before the Lone Star Conference play on Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist. The match starts at 4:00 pm. The Lions begin conference play at the Dallas Baptist Patriots on September 22.