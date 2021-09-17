TAMUC – Sports

Alex Speer was named LSC Freshman of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Winner of last week’s East Texas Shootout, Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross country team’s Alex Speer has been named the Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Week.

Speer won the East Texas Shootout, hosted by A&M-Commerce, on Friday with a time of 25:15.80 in the 8K race. He has been the Lions’ top-finisher in both races this season and shaved about 50 seconds from his time from the first race.

The Robinson native raced to a time of 26:04.4 at the season-opening race to finish in the top-10 at the Dallas Baptist Rogers XC Opener. Speer joins teammate Nicodemus Rotich in winning the Freshman of the Week awards. Rotich won the award all three weeks last year.

UP NEXT

On Saturday, the Lions are heading to Joplin, Mo. for the Southern Stampede hosted by Missouri Southern State. The men’s race begins at 9:45 am.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Men’s

S-8 Innocent Murwanashyaka, West Texas A&M

S-15 Colten Brown, Oklahoma Christian

Women’s

S-8 Florance Uwajeneza, West Texas A&M

S-15 Kenya Bailey, Oklahoma Christian

Men’s Freshman

S-8 Gustavo Posada, West Texas A&M

S-15 ALEX SPEER, A&M-COMMERCE

Women’s Freshman

S-8 Marta Pascoa, Eastern New Mexico

S-15 Emme O’Donnell, DBU