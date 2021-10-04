TAMUC – Sports

Lions score program-record nine rushing touchdowns in win over Eagles.

COMMERCE – Carandal Hale, J.T. Smith, and Koby Leavatts scored at least two touchdowns each for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, scoring nine rushing touchdowns on their way to a 72-6 win over Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium. The Lions’ defense held the Eagles to 92 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

The lopsided win helps the Lions move back to a winning record of 3-2 overall. The Eagles are now 0-3 in the first year of their football program.

The nine rushing touchdowns by the Lions break the previous high of seven, which happened twice during the 2014 season. The Lions as a team rushed for 301 yards.

The Lion defense forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game. However, the snap on the ensuing punt was botched. The Lion offense took the field at the doorstep of the endzone. Hale (Greenville) ran it in from the four-yard line for his first touchdown of the game.

After an interception by Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) stalled the next Eagles drive. Kenedy Snell (Waxahachie) rushed in a 39-yard touchdown on the Lions’ second offensive play of the night. Ramsey totaled 130 return yards in the game, 75 in kickoff, 44 in punts, and 11 in the interception return.

Smith (Klein – Klein Oak) rushed in a touchdown from the four-yard line to give the Lions a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Smith ran in a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He totaled 60 yards in the game.

Quarterback Jaiave Magalei (Tacoma, Wash.) just threw five passes in the game, completing three, but did have one interception, which Fort Lauderdale’s Elijah Volitore returned for a 68-yard touchdown, the only points on the night for the Eagles. Magalei rushed in a one-yard touchdown himself in the second quarter.

Leavitt (Cy Falls) had two touchdowns in the second half, the first was a one-yard run, and the second was a 23-yard run.

Austin Smith (Buford, Ga.) recovered a fumble that Bryson Stewart (Missouri City – Ridge Point) forced near the goal line and ran it in for a three-yard touchdown.

Jake Viquez (Rockwall) converted a 27-yard field goal to round out the scoring for the Lions. He went 7 for 8 in point-after attempts, while Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite) went a perfect 2 for 2.

Defensively, Stewart had five tackles for loss, falling 0.5 tackles away from tying the program record. He had a sack, as did Justice Williams (Detroit, Mich.), and Anthony Hayes (Panama City, Fla.) had two. Hayes also forced a fumble.

A total of 59 players appeared in the game for A&M-Commerce.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce is amid a three-game homestand and hosts Saginaw Valley State next Saturday, October 9, at 4:00 pm.

Late penalty kick drops Lions at Lady Buffs.

CANYON – A penalty kick scored in the 85th minute by No. 21 ranked West Texas A&M broke the tie in the Lady Buffs 3-2 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team on Saturday afternoon at The Pitch. Karalie Morrison scored both goals for the Lions.

West Texas A&M took the lead in the 18th minute on Reagan Matacale’s goal, which Emily Avila assisted. Matacale had three shots on goal, while Avila had four shots.

Morrison (North Richland Hills – Colleyville Heritage) tied the match in the 53rd minute on an assist by Skylar Sorrell (Monroe, La.). Morrison had four shots for the Lions, including three on goal.

The Lady Buffs retook the lead in the 55th minute, with Asha James scoring on an assist from Maliyah Mendoza.

In the 83rd minute, Morrison scored an assisted goal to tie it again, but Avila converted the penalty kick in the 85th minute to take the lead.

The Lady Buffs put up 24 shots, including 13 on goal. The Lions had 14 shots, six on goal. Jen Peters (Allen) made ten saves, while West Texas A&M’s Reagan Heelan made six saves.

Sorrell and Cora Welch (Plano) were second on the team with three shots each. The Lions drop to 3-4-1 on the season and 1-2 in Lone Star Conference, while the Lady Buffs are 2-1 and 6-2 overall.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce hosts UT Tyler on Wednesday at 7:00 pm before heading back on the road at Lubbock Christian on Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 pm.

Lion Volleyball cruises as they sweep over Oklahoma Christian.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team moved to a .500 record in the Lone Star Conference with a convincing 3-0 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday at the Field House. The Lions took the three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-16, and 25-8, respectively. The eight points allowed in the third set are the fewest this season.

The Lions jumped out to an early 6-2 lead to force an early timeout by the Eagles, with Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) recording four kills during that stretch. She had five kills in the set, Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) had four kills.

A kill by Rashford and two straight kills by Taryn Cast (Peaster) helped the Lions lead 18-10, and Maiaya Dickie (Huntsville) closed out the first set with a kill to give A&M-Commerce a 25-17 win in the first set.

A&M-Commerce forced an early timeout in the second set, leading 10-2 on a kill by Dickie. They cruised to a 25-16 win in the second set, winning the set on a kill by Rashford.

The Lions led 8-5 to start the third set but took command in the set, winning 25-8. They won 14 of the last 15 points in the set and won the match on a kill by Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum).

Rashford led the team with 15 kills, Andersen had 10, and Dickie had six. Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) recorded 29 assists, two aces, two assisted blocks, and nine digs. Dickie racked up seven assisted blocks, and Andersen had six assisted blocks.

Allen had 14 digs, Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) had 11, and Riley Davidson had nine. Davidson also had two aces.

Before the match, the Lions honored the 1987 Volleyball team and coach Kathy Goodlett, who will be officially inducted into the Lion Athletics Hall of Fame this spring.

UP NEXT

The Lions have three matches in the next seven days, all on the road. A&M-Commerce takes on East Central on Tuesday at 6:00 pm, Midwestern State on Friday at 6:00 pm, and Cameron on Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 pm.

Davidson passes 1,000 career digs mark in 3-2 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith.

COMMERCE – Friday night’s match at the Field House went the distance between the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team and Arkansas-Fort Smith. The A&M-Commerce Lions prevailed 15-5 in the deciding set.

With 12 digs on Friday night, Riley Davidson (Commerce) passed the 1,000 career digs mark, with all 1,009 coming for the Lions. Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) picked up 59 assists on Friday, which is her career-high, while Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) recorded 19 kills.

“Everything that we focused on coming into the match, we did tonight,” said coach Craig Case. We went up against an excellent team led by a legendary coach, and to beat them in five is a great sign, and we can definitely build off that. I am really proud of our team with how they responded in the fifth set.”

Arkansas-Fort Smith claimed the first set by a score of 25-23. A&M-Commerce was up early in the set, 7-2, and maintained a 19-13 lead. However, Arkansas won four of the following five points to make it 20-17 and closed the set out on a 4-1 run. The Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions recorded a hitting percentage of .171 on Friday night and fell to 6-7 on the season, 1-4 in Lone Star Conference play.

The second set was dominated by A&M-Commerce early on, but Arkansas-Fort Smith tied it at 14. The A&M-Commerce Lions pulled away in the set with a 3-0 run to take a 21-17 lead. They won the set, 25-20 on a kill by Rashford.

The A&M-Commerce Lions led 15-12 in the third set and closed it out on a 10-0 run to win the set, 25-12. However, the Lions took the set on two-straight attacking errors. They moved to 3-6 on the season overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Looking to win its second match in a row, A&M-Commerce led 19-12 in the fourth set and was four points away from winning the game in four, but Arkansas-Fort Smith stormed back with an 8-0 run. The Lions recovered to fight off the first set point but fell 26-24 to go the distance.

In the fifth set, the Lions led wire-to-wire and opened up a 7-1 lead at the midway point. They claimed their second-straight win with a 15-5 fifth set win on a kill by Rashford.

Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point), Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum), and Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) had double-digit kills to join Rashford. Gonelli had 17, Allen had 12, and Dickie had 12.

Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) played as the libero and pulled up 20 digs and four aces. Ashley Pennington (Frisco – Liberty) had 17 digs, Vela had 13, Allen had 11, and Davidson had 12.

As a team, A&M-Commerce hit .241 in the match.

UP NEXT

The Lions remain home to host Oklahoma Christian on Saturday at 1:30 pm. The initially scheduled time of 1:00 pm has been pushed back to 1:30 pm.

Campa, Matthews, and Brown run personal-best for Lions in Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Alondra Campa ran a personal-best time of 20:30.3 in the five-kilometer race for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s cross country team at the Chile Pepper Festival hosted by the University of Arkansas on its Agri Park on Friday afternoon.

Campa (Kaufman) finished just ahead of fellow freshman Katelyn Matthews (Burleson – Mansfield Legacy), who clocked in a time of 20:31.0, which was also her personal best. Unfortunately, Campa and Matthews placed 51st and 52nd, respectively.

Hannah Keil (Korschenbroich, Germany) recorded a time of 21:11.5 in her first collegiate race and finished third among A&M-Commerce runners, 84th overall. Edith Branch (Denton – Lake Dallas) timed 21:35.2, Evelyn Brown (Paris) raced to a personal best time of 21:36.3, and Yenifer Martinez (Irving – Nimitz) finished sixth on the team with a time of 21:40.0.

Hastings College won the team title with 90 points, edging out Oklahoma Christian by one point. The Eagles’ Kenya Bailey won the race with a time of 17:55.6. The Lions finished 16th in the 30-team field.

UP NEXT

The Lions head east to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Chargers XC Invitational hosted by Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday, October 9 at 8:30 am.