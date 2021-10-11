TAMUC – Sports

Lion Volleyball sweeps Aggies for the fifth-straight LSC win.

LAWTON, Okla. – The winning streak in Lone Star Conference matches improves to five for the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, who swept Cameron, 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Aggie Gym. The Lions took the three sets by 25-20, 25-13, and 25-19, respectively.

The win helps the Lions move to 6-7 overall and 5-3 in conference matches. The Aggies drop to 1-18 overall and 0-8 in LSC play.

Cameron trailed 17-16 before A&M-Commerce won the following three points for some breathing room and closed it on a 4-2 run in the first set. The Lions won the set on an ace by Ashley Pennington (Frisco – Liberty). The Lions had five aces in the match, served up by five different players.

The Lions cruised to a 25-13 win in the second set. They led by as much as nine points in the middle of the set, 17-8. The Aggies pulled to 17-12, but the Lions won the set on an 8-1 run. They won the set on an attacking error by the Aggies.

A&M-Commerce did not trail in the third set and won its fifth-consecutive conference match on a service error by the Aggies. The slimmest lead for the Lions in the set was at 17-15, but the Lions won the following five points.

Taryn Cast (Peaster) led the team with nine kills. She also had three assisted blocks. Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum) had nine kills and seven digs, and Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) had eight kills. Fellow Placentia, California, resident Sydney Andersen had six kills and three blocks.

Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had 32 of the team’s 35 aces. Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) had 20 digs, while Cast and Pennington had eight each.

The Lions hit .170 in the match and held the Aggies to a hitting percentage of .045.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce is at home during homecoming weekend. Lions take on Texas A&M International on Friday at 6:00 pm and Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, October 16 at 1:00 pm.

Campuzano’s brace leads Lions over Lady Chaps.

LUBBOCK – Saturday’s match between the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team and Lubbock Christian through the first 76 minutes. The Lions scored three goals in the remainder of the game to sink the Lady Chaps, 3-0 at the LCU Soccer and Track Facility.

Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) scored two goals for A&M-Commerce, who moves to 6-4-1 on the season overall and 3-2 in Lone Star Conference matches. Christina Hernandez (Denison) scored the third goal for the Lions in the 90th minute.

The Lady Chaps lost just their second match of the year and held a 6-2-2 overall record. They are 3-2-1 in LSC matches.

The Lions had 14 shots in the first half, including six that went on goal, but Lubbock Christian’s Hannah Wise saved all. A&M-Commerce had four shots on goal in the second half. Three went in the back of the net, and they held one.

A&M-Commerce defense held LCU to just four shots. Jen Peters (Allen) did not see a shot on goal in the match.

Campuzano’s first goal came at the 77th minute, and Karalie Morrison (North Richland Hills – Colleyville Heritage) assisted. Morrison and Skylar Sorrell (Monroe, La.) helped her second goal. The senior forward had ten shots, including seven on goal.

Hernandez’s goal in the 90th minute was unassisted. Cora Welch (Plano) had four shots in the match. The Lions had 25 shots and 2-1 in three all-time meetings against the Lady Chaps.

UP NEXT

The Lions are in Denton on Wednesday to take on Texas Woman’s University at 7:00 pm. In addition, A&M-Commerce welcomes Angelo State to Commerce as part of homecoming weekend on Saturday, October 16 at 11:00 am.

Cardinals tame Lion Football in overtime, 20-17

COMMERCE – Despite being held scoreless in the second half of regulation, the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals scored a six-yard touchdown in overtime to sink the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, 20-17, on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium.

The Lions received the ball first in the overtime period and took their first lead on a 27-yard field goal by Jake Viquez (Rockwall). However, the Cardinals answered with a touchdown run by Tommy Scott. That dropped A&M-Commerce to 3-3 on the season, while the Cardinals improved to 3-3 as well.

Viquez drilled a 31-yard kick as time expired in regulation to send it to overtime. After that, Viquez went 3 for 3 in field-goal attempts. His other successful field goal attempt came in the first half, which was good from 39 yards out.

The Cardinals’ Colby Newman opened up the scoring with a one-yard touchdown in the first half. Then, in the second quarter, Saginaw Valley State added to its lead on a 74-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Nick Whiteside.

Trailing 14-3 at halftime, Lions pulled to within three in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard touchdown catch by Chance Cooper (Leander – Rouse), thrown by Miklo Smalls (Plano East), who made his season debut and threw for 193 yards on 22 for 36 passing and two interceptions. Matt Childers (Henderson) caught a two-yard pass from Smalls to convert the two-point attempt.

First, 10 of the 11 drives ended in either punts or turnovers for the Lion offense, while three of the last five finished with points added to the scoreboard.

On Saturday night, the Lions had two turnovers in opposition territory: a fumble at the two-yard line and an interception just outside the red zone.

Domininion Ezinwa (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) forced a fumble, which Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) recovered for two yards. Ramsey led the team with nine tackles. He also had four punt returns for 54 yards. Mitchell McGarry (Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia) kicked eight punts, averaging 35.8 yards per punt.

The Lions had four sacks in the game. Ezinwa, Elijah Earls (San Antonio – Stevens), Anthony Hayes (Panama City, Fla.) had one each, while Daryion Taylor (Humble – Atascocita) and Jaylon Hodge (Houston – Fort Bend Travis) split a sack.

A&M-Commerce outgained Saginaw Valley State, 278-127. The defense allowed just 24 passing yards and 103 yards on the ground, and A&M-Commerce had nine tackles for loss in the game.

E.J. Thompson (Cy Ranch) had 16 carries in the game. He rushed for 39 yards. Cooper and Matt Childers (Henderson) caught ten passes each in the game. Cooper led all receivers with 68 yards, 34 coming after the catch, while Childers picked up 44 yards.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce concludes its homestand against Western New Mexico as part of homecoming weekend. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm next Saturday, October 16.

Fifteen Lion Softball student-athletes named NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Fifteen Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team members have been named 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

The Lions posted a grade point average north of 3.50 in the 2020-21 academic year. They were NCAA Division II South Central Region finalists, only one win away from the Division II National Finals.

“Finishing above a 3.50 team GPA and No. 9 in the country speaks volumes of the success we had both on and off the field last year,” said coach Richie Bruister. “Huge thank you to Luci Ponce and Victoria Kisluk for all of their help in the Thrower Center. I am extremely proud of Lion Softball and how they continue to represent our university.”

Representing the Lions as NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes are:



Around the country, over 8,800 student-athletes are named All-America Scholar-Athletes, which is an NFCA record. The team rankings and individual honors are submitted by member head coaches and recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.

Cora Welch received Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE – Posting two shutouts this past weekend, Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s standout Cora Welch received this week’s Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

Welch (Plano) played all 180 minutes and captained the backline that did not allow a goal in two wins this past week. The Lion defense did not surrender a shot on goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Lubbock Christian.

The senior defender also scored two goals and assisted in Wednesday’s 6-0 win over UT-Tyler.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week through the remainder of the academic year.

2021-22 Under Armour Student-Athletes of the Week Sep. 22 Alex Speer, Men’s Cross Country Sep. 27 Leslie Campuzano , Soccer Oct. 4 Celeste Vela, Volleyball Oct. 11 Cora Welch , Soccer

A&M-Commerce sinks Midwestern State in four to win the fourth-straight LSC match.

WICHITA FALLS – After dropping the first set by a score of 25-20, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team took the following three sets, by scores of 25-15, 25-21, and 25-21, to beat the Midwestern Mustangs, 3-1 on Friday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

The Lions have won four Lone Star Conference matches in a row and hold a winning record for the first time this year at 4-3. They are 5-7 overall. The Mustangs fall to 3-12 on the season overall and 1-6 in LSC matches.

The Mustangs were on the brink of forcing a deciding set, leading 19-16 in the fourth set, but the Lions put together a 5-0 run to take the lead and closed out the match with a 4-1 run to win the set, 25-21. Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) delivered the game win on her 10th kill of the night, on Celeste Vela’s 37th assist of the match.

Midwestern State won the first set by a score of 25-20. MSU trailed 10-7 in the set but went on a 4-0 to take the lead and withstood two 4-0 runs by the Lions to win three of the last four points of the set.

The Lions answered with a strong effort in the second set, winning it 25-15. Midwestern State won the first point of the set, which was its only lead in the set. The Lions hit .273 in the set compared to .000 for the Mustangs.

A&M-Commerce won the set an assisted block by Taryn Cast (Peaster) and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.). Andersen had seven blocks (one solo, six assisted) in the match, Cast had five assisted blocks, and Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) had a solo block, and two assisted.

On a kill by Lissette Lefforge, the Mustangs had a 13-12 lead in the third. However, the Lions won seven of the next eight to build a 19-14 lead. Midwestern State made it close, getting to within 23-21, but lost the set, 25-21, on a kill by Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum). Allen had a double-double for the second match in a row with 13 kills and 15 digs.

Dickie also had 13 kills, and Rashford recorded ten kills. Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) led the team with 24 digs, Riley Davidson (Commerce) picked up nine digs, and Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had eight digs.

Vela had 37 assists and a service ace as well. A&M-Commerce had seven aces in the match, with Hebert serving up two of them.

In the match, the Lions outhit the Mustangs, .188 to .124. A&M-Commerce has won seven straight meetings over Midwestern State and 10 of the last 11.

UP NEXT

The Lions are on the road for one more match before returning home for homecoming weekend. A&M-Commerce travels to Cameron to face the Aggies on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

Lion cross country teams close out the regular season at Alabama-Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In their last regular-season competition, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Chargers XC Invitational at John Hunt Park on Saturday morning. Alabama-Huntsville hosted the meet.

The men took 21st in the race, and the women took 28th. Pittsburg State won the men’s team title, while Lee University (Tenn.) took home the women’s team title.

MEN

In his first race of this fall, Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) paced the Lions with a time of 25:23.33 in the eight-kilometer race. He finished 71st overall. Alex Speer (Robinson) finished second on the team with a time of 25:34.08.

Tanner Townsend (Royse City) raced to a time of 25:47.93. Casey Novelo (Burleson – Trinity) followed with a time of 26:48.43, Anthony Gonzales (Desoto) clocked in a time of 27:07.29, and Jan Lenfert raced to a time of 27:13.84.

To round out the Lion contingent

Chris Navarrette (Laredo – Lyndon B. Johnson) timed 27:20.4

Chris Flores (Rocksprings) timed 27:31.3

Marshall Pate (Kaufman) timed 27:50.28

Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) timed 27:56.61

Joshua Schutter (Rowlett – Sachse) ran a time of 28:31.13

Mykel Smith (Fort Worth – North Crowley) clocked 29:03.95

Colten Van Voorhis (Prosper – Rock Hill) timed 30:29.53.

Ryan Riddle of Missouri Southern raced to the fastest time on the men’s side. He timed 23:47.76.

WOMEN

Five women competed for the Lions on Saturday in the five-kilometer race. Katelyn Matthews (Burleson – Mansfield Legacy) ran a time of 19:43.60 for the fastest time on the team. Alondra Campa (Kaufman) followed behind Matthews with a time of 20:17.82.

Evelyn Brown (Paris) finished third on the team with a time of 20:48.27. Yenifer Martinez (Irving – Nimitz) and Edith Branch (Denton – Lake Dallas) rounded out the Lions with marks of 21:04.53 and 21:23.16, respectively.

Celine Ritter won the individual crown with a time of 16:47.09.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce takes on the rest of the Lone Star Conference foes in Lawton, Oklahoma, on October 23 for the LSC Championships. Cameron University hosts the championship race.