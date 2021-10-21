TAMUC – Sports

A first-half goal by Midwestern State shuts out Lion Soccer.

COMMERCE – A first-half goal by the Midwestern State Mustangs on a fantastic Wednesday night at the Lion Soccer Field was the difference in the 1-0 loss for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team.

Midwestern State jumped out to the lead in the 32nd minute on a goal by Randi Heaton. Alyssa Salinas took a corner kick to Alyssa Salinas, who headed it towards Heaton, who had a soft touch on the ball before entering the net.

The loss drops the Lions to a record of 5-6-2 and 3-4-1 in the Lone Star Conference, with five matches left in the regular season. The Mustangs improve to 7-3-3 overall and 4-1-3 in LSC matches.

The Lions had just one shot in the first half that went off target by Karalie Morrison (North Richland Hills – Colleyville Heritage).

Either team took no attempts through the first 30 minutes. However, the Mustangs had four shots in the last ten minutes: one went in the back of the net, and Lauren Banning (Pflugerville) saved two.

Banning started her first match of the season in goal. She made three saves in the game, playing all 90 minutes.

The Lions had two corner kicks in the first half but could not get a shot on target from either attempt.

Cora Welch opened up the second half with a shot that went wide, the Lions’ second in the match.

Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial) took a shot that MSU’s Lauren Freeman saved. McKenna Keeley (Frisco – Memorial) took a header on goal less than a minute later, which Freeman saved, who only saw those two shots on goal.

A&M-Commerce had seven corners in the match, compared to three for Midwestern State. In the second half, Mindy Shoffit (Wichita Falls) took a header off a corner from Morrison that Freeman saved.

Hailey Griffin (Trophy Club – Byron Nelson) had the best scoring chance for the Lions in the last 15 minutes. A long kick by Kara Blasingame (Oswego, Ill.) was headed in by Griffin just wide of the goal.

Keeley and Campuzano, who both had two shots in the match, led the Lions. The duo had the only two shots on goal for A&M-Commerce.

Vela was named LSC Setter of the Week.

RICHARDSON – For the second time this season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team’s Celeste Vela is named Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had a career weekend against Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville. She totaled 95 assists in seven sets this past weekend and led the LSC with 595 total assists and an assist per set average of 10.44.

The junior recorded 51 assists in a 3-0 win for A&M-Commerce against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday. The 51 assists are the most by any setter in a three-set match this season. That is in all levels of the NCAA. In addition, it is the most by an LSC player in a three-set game since 2017.

Vela was named LSC Setter of the Week on September 14. This year, Maddy Rashford has also received a weekly honor from the LSC, being named Offensive Player of the Week on October 5.

UP NEXT

The Lions battle the No. 4 team in the nation, Angelo State, in San Angelo on Friday at 7 p.m. and travel to Lubbock Christian on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Offensive

S-7 Christina Escamilla, UT Tyler

S-14 Kailyn Gilbreath, Angelo State

S-21 Jackie Alanis, Texas A&M-Kingsville

S-28 Mikayla Ware, UT Tyler

O-5 MADDY RASHFORD, A&M-COMMERCE

O-12 Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M

O-19 Kailyn Gilbreath, Angelo State (2)

Defensive

S-7 Savannah Guzman, UT Tyler

S-14 Baleigh Allen, Angelo State

S-21 Hannah Froeschl, Lubbock Christian

S-28 Nicole Murff, Texas A&M-Kingsville

O-5 Baleigh Allen, Angelo State (2)

O-12 Chloe Patton, Angelo State

O-19 Alissa Tolbert, St. Mary’s

Setter

S-7 Kailyn Gilbreath, Angelo State

S-14 CELESTE VELA, A&M-COMMERCE

S-21 Kailyn Gilbreath, Angelo State (2)

S-28 Sadie Snay, West Texas A&M

O-5 Callie Craus, UT Tyler

O-12 Jaedyn Woolley, Angelo State

O-19 CELESTE VELA, A&M-COMMERCE (2)

Wallace wins The Hrnciar by three strokes, No. 18 Lions finish second.

DUNCAN, Okla. – Coming into Tuesday with a six-stroke lead, Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team’s Tripp Wallace held on to win The Hrnciar by three strokes. The Lions finished second in the 10-team tournament hosted at The Territory Golf Club this week.

“Congratulations to Tripp on winning his first college tournament,” said coach Ryan Hand. “The guys played hard today in very tough conditions. It was a nice way to end the fall.”

On Tuesday, Wallace (Lubbock – Frenship) shot a 77, holding off Oklahoma Christian’s Mateo Pulcini, who shot a 72 in the final round. He is the first Lion to win a tournament since Wilfredo Sanchez and Blake Hartford won during the 2017-18 season.

The Lions as a team finished with 889, 13 strokes back of the tournament winner, Oklahoma Christian, and six ahead of Midwestern State, who finished in third place. This week is the last tournament of the fall. The Lions had two fourth-place finishes, one sixth-place finish, and a second-place finish in the four contests.

“We learned a lot from this fall and are excited to get to work this offseason and come back strong in the spring,” added Hand.

On Tuesday, Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) climbed four spots on the leaderboard with 74. Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) carded a round of 75 on Tuesday to finish 16th, and Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) finished 35th with a score of 81 in the final game. Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) shot a 78 on Tuesday to finish 49th.

Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) competed as an individual in the tournament and finished with 229 (76-75-78). He ended the tournament tied for 22nd place.

The fall season has concluded for A&M-Commerce. The entire spring schedule is going to be released this winter.

Pos. Team Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total 1. Oklahoma Christian 294 289 293 876 2. A&M-COMMERCE 300 285 304 889 3. Midwestern State 298 294 303 895 4. Cameron 294 298 305 897 5. DBU 305 294 306 805 6. Wayland Baptist 309 297 306 912 T7. Texas Wesleyan 307 310 304 921 T7. Midwestern State ‘B’ 306 305 310 921 9. Southern Nazarene 305 305 322 932 10. UT Permian Basin 306 319 308 933

2. A&M-COMMERCE 300 285 304 889 1. Tripp Wallace 69 68 77 214 T13. Nathan McCulloch 80 70 74 224 16. Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk 78 72 75 225 35. Simon Haas 77 75 81 233 49. Zach Burch 76 82 78 236

The No. 11 Lion women’s golf wins the Ranger Invitational by 30 strokes.

ENID, Okla. – All six Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team members finished in the top-eight at the Ranger Invitational, including five of the top six. The Lions won the six-team tournament hosted at the Meadowlake Golf Course this week by 30 strokes.

The Lions compiled a team score of 615 in the 36-hole tournament. The runner-up, Arkansas-Monticello, carded a team score of 645. The second consecutive tournament win for the Lions, who won the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational two weeks ago.

“I’m so happy for the team to go back to back the last two tournaments,” said coach Lise Malherbe. “Really proud of the work they have been putting in.”

“We have great team energy going into Orlando this weekend, where there will be some tough competition. Excited to go head to head with some of the best teams in the country.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) won the individual title with a score of 151 (73-78), edging out teammate Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) by one stroke. Becker shot a 76 on both days. Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) improved her score by four strokes, shooting a 75 on Tuesday to finish third with a combined score of 154.

Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) shaved six strokes off her card with a 77 on Tuesday to finish sixth with a score of 160. Julianna Crow (Odessa – Trinity School of Midland) finished in eighth place with a score of 164 (81-83), tied.

Playing in her first tournament of the fall, Karlee Nichols (San Antonio – Smithson Valley) competed as an individual this week. Nichols finished in a tie for fourth place with a score of 157, improving her score by five strokes on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Next week, the competition revs up in the Sunshine State as A&M-Commerce competes in the Rollins Legend Invitational on October 25-26.

Pos. Team Round 1 Round 2 Total 1. A&M-COMMERCE 309 306 615 2. Arkansas-Monticello 324 321 645 3. Northwestern Oklahoma State 348 350 698 4. Barton County CC 355 348 703 5. Fort Scott CC 376 376 752 6. Murray State CC 428 397 825

INDIVIDUAL – Karlee Nichols (T4 • 81-76 • 157)

Wallace leads The Hrnciar, No. 18 Lion men’s golf trails by two strokes.

DUNCAN, Okla. – Tripp Wallace leads the 60-golfer field at The Hrnciar with a combined score of 137 for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at The Territory Golf Club. Wallace carded seven birdies in the first two rounds, and the Lions are two strokes back after Monday’s action.

In the second round, the Lions jumped two spots in the leaderboard to finish the day with a team score of 585, two strokes back of the 36-hole leader, Oklahoma Christian, in the 10-team tournament. Wallace (Lubbock – Frenship) has a six-stroke lead over Midwestern State’s Jake Leatherwood, shooting 69 and 68 in the two rounds, respectively.

“We have one more round to go. We need to finish strong and have a chance to win tomorrow,” said coach Ryan Hand.

Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) and Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 17th after a combined score of 150 on Monday. McCulloch improved his score by ten strokes in the second round. He shot an 80 in the morning and 70 in the afternoon. Phaithuncharoensuk shot a 78 in the first round and improved to a 72 in the second round.

Rounding out Lion’s group, Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) climbed four spots on the leaderboard after a combined score of 152 (77-75). However, he tied for 24th place. Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) tied for 48th place with a two-round score of 158 (76-82).

Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) is competing as an individual this week and is in a tie for 22nd place with a score of 151 (76-75) on Monday.

Pos. Team Round 1 Round 2 Total 1. Oklahoma Christian 294 289 583 2. A&M-COMMERCE 300 285 585 T3. Cameron 294 298 592 T3. Midwestern State 298 294 592 5. DBU 305 294 599 6. Wayland Baptist 309 297 606 7. Southern Nazarene 305 305 310 8. Midwestern State ‘B’ 306 305 611 9. Texas Wesleyan 307 310 617 10. UT Permian Basin 306 319 625

INDIVIDUAL – Chance Mulligan (T22 • 76-75 • 151)

The No. 11 Lion women’s golf, Wongsinth lead at Ranger Invitational

ENID, Okla. – Sarah Wongsinth carded a 73 on Monday to grab a three-stroke lead for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team, who leads by 15 strokes after the first round of the Ranger Invitational at the Meadowlake Golf Course. Five of the six Lions competing in the tournament are in the top five, all six are in the top 10.

The Lions shot a team score of 309 on Monday, 15 strokes better than Arkansas-Monticello’s 324. Six teams are competing in the tournament hosted by Northwestern Oklahoma State.

“I’m really proud of how mentally strong the team was today,” said coach Lise Malherbe. There were some very challenging pins today with very strong winds, which made for a long round. They stayed focused and stuck to our game plan.”

“I’m especially proud of Sarah and Michelle today. Sarah put together a really solid round in very tough conditions, and Michelle battled back after a rough first few holes.”

“We’re looking to improve on our team score tomorrow and bring home the win.”

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) leads the 42-golfer field and is two strokes ahead of teammate Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan). Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) is in fourth place with a first-round score of 79.

Julianna Crow (Odessa – Trinity School of Midland) tied for fifth along with Karlee Nichols (San Antonio – Smithson Valley), who is competing as an individual with an 81. Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) shot an 83 on Monday and tied for ninth place.

The first group tees off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for the final round. Wongsinth is in the last group, which tees off at 10:30.

Pos. Team Round 1 Total 1. A&M-COMMERCE 309 309 2. Arkansas-Monticello 324 324 3. Northwestern Oklahoma State 348 348 4. Barton County CC 355 355 5. Fort Scott CC 376 376 6. Murray State CC 428 428