TAMUC – Sports

Lions open 2021-22 season at No. 10 in WBCA Coaches’ Poll

LILBURN, Ga. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked 10th nationally in the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll entering the 2021-22 season.

The Lions have a remarkable 42-14 record over the last two seasons and lost just three conference matchups during that span. In the shortened season last spring, the Lions went 14-4 and advanced to the NCAA South Central Regional Semifinal after an 11-2 record in conference play.

A&M-Commerce was ranked as high as No. 7 nationally during the 2020-21 campaign and finished the season in the No. 17 spot in the national poll. The Lions have played two exhibition games against Division I teams so far in the preseason and wrap up the preseason slate on Friday night at Houston.

Lion Women’s Basketball narrowly downed by SMU, 66-58, in Dallas.

DALLAS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team outscored the Southern Methodist Mustangs in two quarters. On Monday night, the two teams tied one quarter, but the Mustangs held on for a 66-58 win at the Moody Coliseum.

The narrow loss marks the second of three tune-ups for the Lions before its last season in NCAA Division II begins on November 12. A&M-Commerce takes on Houston on Friday at 6:00 pm in the final exhibition of the preseason. The regular season begins next week against Colorado State-Pueblo.

The Lions shot 54 percent from the field in the first quarter and held the Mustangs to a fielding percentage of .294, to lead 18-16 after the first 10 minutes. Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek) had eight points in the first quarter. She had 18 in the game.

A&M-Commerce had 11 free throw shots in the first half but only made three. In the game, they shot 21 for 33 from the charity stripe. SMU, playing its first game under first-year coach Toyelle Wilson, outscored A&M-Commerce 23-11 in the second quarter to grab a 39-29 lead at the half. Kayla White came off the bench and scored 24 points for the Mustangs.

The Lions scored the first five points of the second half to cut the deficit in half and outscored the Mustangs 15-13 in the quarter. A&M-Commerce shot 3 for 21 from beyond-the-arc in the game.

SMU had a 57-48 lead at the 4:25 mark in the fourth quarter. A jumper and two free throw shots by Laila Lawrence (Lewisville) cut it to 57-52, but the Mustangs responded with a 6-0 run to push the lead back up to 11. The Lions outscored the Mustangs by three points in the closing stretch but could not overcome the low shooting numbers in the second quarter.

The Mustangs capitalized on 23 turnovers by the Lions and scored 22 points off turnovers and 10-second chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

Lawrence continued the strong start to her freshman campaign, reaching double-digit scoring in both exhibition games. On Monday night, she had 14 points and six rebounds. Julianna Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) also had six rebounds, as did DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.).

Symmone James (McKinney – Boyd) had four points, and five rebounds, Dorian Norris (Lake Dallas) also scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. Louis, Norris, and Chania Wright (DeSoto) had two steals each.

Jen Peters was named LSC Goalkeeper of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Following a shutout win for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team, Jen Peters is named Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Peters (Allen) started Saturday’s match at Eastern New Mexico and made four saves while securing Lion’s sixth shutout of the season. She is averaging 3.46 saves per match, which is 11th in the LSC.

This past spring, it was the fourth weekly honor for Peters, also named LSC Goalkeeper of the Year. She joins Cora Welch as Lions to be honored by the conference this year.

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce closes out the regular season this week. The Lions are in Laredo against Texas A&M International on Wednesday at 3:00 pm and host Senior Day on Saturday at 2:00 pm against Oklahoma Christian.



Alex Shillow earns the LSC Defensive Player of the Week award.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce football team standout Alex Shillow is named this week’s Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

A graduate student from Pflugerville, Shillow made a significant impact for A&M-Commerce in its shutout of UT-Permian Basin. He led the team with six tackles and tied the program’s most extended play on a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Shillow’s 100-yard interception touchdown return is second in program history, joining Cory Whitfield’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, which came in 2011 against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The 100-yard interception returned for a touchdown is 14th in LSC history and third in NCAA Division II this year.

It is the first career weekly award for Shillow and sixth for the Lions this year. Previous honorees this year are Xavier Morris, Dominique Ramsey, Miklo Smalls, Jake Viquez, and Dee Walker.

UP NEXT

The Lions head south to face Angelo State on Saturday at 6:00 pm.