TAMUC – Sports

Lion Women’s Basketball ends preseason with a 91-64 loss at Houston.

HOUSTON – In the final exhibition game of the 2021-22 season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team played the University of Houston, who won 91-64 at the Fertitta Center on Friday night.

Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek) led the Lions, who had 11 points. She had double-digit points in the last two exhibition games. A&M-Commerce’s first game of the regular season comes against Colorado State-Pueblo at noon next Friday in Lakewood, Colorado, part of a multi-team event hosted by Colorado Christian.

“I like where we are as a team through three exhibitions against some of the best teams in the country,” said coach Jason Burton. “Tonight, against a high-level Houston team, we were able to force 19 turnovers, grab 16 offensive rebounds, while shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line and getting to the free-throw line more than Houston did.”

“There is still a lot of room for improvement. We’ve got to feed our bigs more, cut down on our turnovers, and we’ve got to shoot better from the perimeter. We have as deep a team as ever with some young players and newcomers getting better every day. We will be a fun team to watch come March.”

A&M-Commerce grabbed 22 of its 64 points at the charity stripe, shooting 84.6 percent in the game. Robinson shot 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Asiyha Smith (Conway, Ark.) shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Dorian Norris (Lake Dallas) came off the bench and had nine points, four rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. She led the team in blocks and steals. Ravae Payne (Pearland) also had two steals.

Payne started the game with eight points, while Chania Wright (DeSoto) had seven and four rebounds. Freshman Laila Lawrence (Lewisville) had six points and three rebounds.

The Lions trailed 47-34 at the half. Smith had seven points in the first half. She had nine in the game.

DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) led the team with six rebounds. The sophomore forward was in foul trouble in the second half, entering the fourth quarter with three fouls, and picked up her fourth foul at the 5:35 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars outshot the Lions 54.3 percent to 29.9 percent in the game. Tatyana Hill had 20 points in the game on 9-for-10 shooting. She had 11 after the first quarter and did not see the floor in the fourth after entering the quarter with four fouls.