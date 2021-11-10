TAMUC – Sports

Lion Football closes out the DII era against Greyhounds on Senior Day.

COMMERCE – For the final time as a member of NCAA Division II, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team marches onto Memorial Stadium against Eastern New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Lions will bid farewell to its senior class with a pregame ceremony to honor the 21 seniors.

WHO: A&M-Commerce vs. Eastern New Mexico

WHERE: Commerce | Memorial Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, November 13 at 4:00 pm

RECORDS: The Lions are 6-3 overall, and 4-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The Greyhounds are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in LSC games.

RANKINGS: Neither team is ranked heading into the final weekend of the season.

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY-COMMERCE ACCEPTS INVITATION TO SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

The Southland Conference, following the unanimous approval of its presidential Board of Directors, has extended an invitation of membership to Texas A&M University-Commerce, the league and institution announced Tuesday morning. The university, a longstanding NCAA Division II power located an hour east of Dallas, will officially join the Southland on July 1, 2022, and begin a four-year transition to Division I at the same time.

Touting a “Best in Class” mission, mentality, and experience, Lions’ athletics features sponsorship of 14 varsity sports, including men’s sports of football, basketball, golf, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field. Women’s sports include basketball, golf, soccer, softball, volleyball, cross country, and indoor and outdoor track and field.

The Lions have seen remarkable success in recent years, including winning the 2017 NCAA Division II Football National Championship, highlighting five consecutive postseason football berths since 2015. Overall, 53 A&M-Commerce athletic teams have earned NCAA postseason bids since 2015, including a record 11 teams in 2018-19. Other performance highlights include individual NCAA track and field national championships, an NCAA softball regional championship, multiple recent NCAA berths in volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.

In addition to its 2017 NCAA title, the Lions’ football program also won the 1972 NAIA national championship. Other national championships have included men’s basketball (NAIA 1954-55), men’s golf (NAIA 1965), and men’s tennis (NAIA 1972 and 1978). Prominent student-athletes at A&M-Commerce have included NFL stars Harvey Martin, Wade Wilson, and Dwight White and noted U.S. Olympic medalist John Carlos.

Founded in 1889, Texas A&M-Commerce serves rural and urban Northeast Texas with distinction. It consistently delivers on a promise that founder Professor William Leonidas Mayo made more than a century ago: “No industrious, ambitious youth shall be denied an education if I can prevent it.” To this day, the institution remains committed to its core mission: “Educate. Discover. Achieve.”

U.S. News & World Report has ranked several programs at Texas A&M University-Commerce among the best in the nation for 2021. • Formerly known as East Texas State University, the 2,100-acre Commerce campus provides many opportunities for students to learn and grow. The university offers more than 135-degree programs at the bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels. A vibrant student life experience includes 14 competitive NCAA athletic teams, a thriving Greek system, and more than 120 student organizations. Programs are delivered on-site at the Commerce campus and in Dallas, Frisco, McKinney, Mesquite, and Corsicana. A robust online academic menu of classes is also a point of distinction.

A member of The Texas A&M University System since 1996, the institution provides quality education to an inclusive community of diverse learners as one of the most affordable universities in East Texas. Students work with world-class professors who dedicate themselves to excellence in teaching and research. The university maintains strong relationships with local industries to create relevant academic programs and valuable internship and networking opportunities to prepare career-ready graduates.

Serving nearly 12,000 students, Texas A&M-Commerce is a leader in competency-based education and is the nation’s first institution to offer an accredited competency-based bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and organizational leadership. The agriculture program is also a national stand-out, featuring one of the only programs where students grow their experimental crops on the university’s 1,500-acre farm. In addition, A&M-Commerce upholds a 130-year legacy as an exceptional teachers’ college, graduating more than 400 certified educators in 2019. In 2020, the university opened the 113,470-square-foot Nursing and Health Sciences Building, featuring a state-of-the-art simulation hospital.

Morrison named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

COMMERCE – They named Karalie Morrison the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team power to the Lone Star Conference Championship in this weeks Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

Morrison (North Richland Hills – Colleyville Heritage) accounted for five points in two wins last week, including three assists in the 9-0 rout of Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. Morrison also scored the match-winning penalty kick on Wednesday at Texas A&M International.

The freshman finished the regular season tied for first in the Lone Star Conference with nine assists, second in the LSC with 33 points, and fourth in the LSC with 12 goals.

Morrison and the Lions play in the LSC Championship on Tuesday night at Midwestern State at 7:00 pm in the quarterfinal round.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week through the remainder of the academic year.