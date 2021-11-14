TAMUC – Sports

Defense holds strong in the second half of Lion Football’s 30-10 win on Senior Day.

COMMERCE – In the friendly confines of Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team ended its season with a 30-10 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday evening as part of Senior Day.

The Lions end their final season in NCAA Division II with a record of 7-4. A charter member of the Lone Star Conference, the Lions finished with a 5-2, finishing tied for second in their final season in the conference.

In 549 LSC games, the Lions posted a record of 323-214-12 and won 23 LSC titles in program history.

SENIOR DAY

Twenty-one seniors, including 11 of the 2017 National Championship, were honored before the game. The class, as a whole, finishes their careers with 42 wins, which are the third most among any senior class in program history. All four top seniors have come in the last four years.

The honorees were Devin Beamon, Caleb Columba, Chance Cooper, Elijah Earls, D’Angelo Ellis, Dominion Ezinwa, Shane Gosson, Carandal Hale, Christian Hernandez, Jaylon Hodge, Kader Kohou, Antonio Leali’ie’e, Wyatt Leath, Dontay Mayfield, Dominique Ramsey, Alex Shillow, Amon Simon, Austin Smith, Jake Viquez, Cedrick Wilcox III, and Brenden Young.

For the third straight game, there was no score through the first quarter. The Lions’ first points of the day came in the second quarter on a 73-yard fumble recovered for a touchdown by Wilcox III (Port St. Lucie, Fla.). Wilcox III led the team with ten tackles. Fellow seniors, Shillow (Pflugerville), Ezinwa (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), and Elijah Earls (San Antonio – Stevens) had eight, six, and six, respectively.

The Greyhounds cut into the Lions’ lead with a 25-yard field goal by Cooper Hamilton. The Lions answered with a 30-yard field goal on the other end by Viquez (Rockwall) to push the lead back to seven. Viquez missed both of his kicks into the wind. He knocked down the one with the wind on his back in the second quarter.

J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) caught a 53-yard pass from Eric Rodriguez (Missouri City – Fort Bend Travis) and sprinted into the end zone for the touchdown. Rodriguez threw for 165 yards and a touchdown on 7 for 14 passing. He also had an interception. His longest throw of the game came to Andrew Armstrong (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) for a 60-yard connection.

Playing as defensive backs throughout their five seasons, Ramsey (Converse – Judson) and Kohou (Euless – Trinity) lined up receivers on Saturday, and both caught a pass. Kohou’s catch was for 40 yards, and Ramsey’s was for 11. Ramsey also had a carry for three yards and threw a 44-yard pass to Matt Childers (Henderson).

Rodriguez started the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush. He had 29 yards on six rushing attempts. Leali’ie’e (Copperas Cove) led the team with 44 rushing yards. Smith added another touchdown in the third quarter, this time, a seven-yard run to make it 30-3. Smith had 26 yards on the ground.

Eastern New Mexico shut out A&M-Commerce in the fourth quarter and scored its only touchdown at the 9:38 mark, a three-yard rush by quarterback Nathan Valencia.

The Lion defense allowed 189 yards of total offense in the first half but locked down and allowed only 54 yards in the second half. They had two sacks in the game, first was a solo sack by Darius Williams (Fort Worth – Arlington Heights) and a combined sack by Justice Williams (Detroit, Mich.) and Hodge (Houston – Fort Bend Travis).

Daryion Taylor (Humble – Atascocita) had a fumble recovery, and Kohou had two pass breakups.

The full 2022 schedule for the Lions, who will play in the Southland Conference of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, will be released in the coming months.

The No. 10 Lion Women’s Basketball downs Colorado Christian, 83-74

LAKEWOOD, COLO. – Holding a lead for 32 of the 40 minutes, the No. 10 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team starts off its season with a perfect 2-0 record in the tournament hosted by Colorado Christian at the CCU Events Center, beating the Cougars, 83-74, on Saturday afternoon.

A&M-Commerce beat Colorado State-Pueblo and Colorado Christian to start the season. The Lions shot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter on Saturday and hit a trio of three-pointers. The Lions shot 47.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in the game. The Cougars shot 43.3 percent from the field.

“We did not come out ready to play today but once again, showed some resilience and found a way to win,” said coach Jason Burton. “We are going to get everyone’s best shot, so we have to be ready to play every game.”

“We picked up two big wins in Colorado this weekend over RMAC teams that will have big postseason implications for us if we continue to take care of business.”

The Cougars started in the front and led by four at the 3:37 mark of the first quarter, 16-12. A three-pointer by Ravae Payne (Pearland), another by Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek), and a shot from deep from DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) gave the Lions their first lead of the game on the 9-0 run.

The Lions ended the first quarter on an 11-4 run and took a 25-20 lead to end the quarter on a jumper by Laila Lawrence (Lewisville).

Symmone James (McKinney – Boyd) played three minutes and 36 seconds off the bench in the first quarter but shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points. James finished with 19 points, a career-high. She had six rebounds, and Lawrence had six rebounds and 12 points.

“One major strength for us is our bench. Laila (Lawrence) and Symmone (James) showed up in a major way for us today, scoring and rebounding. We had a great defensive play off the bench from Mia Deck and Asiyha Smith,” added Burton.

Robinson led the team with 20 points and three steals. Kernal had 13 points and seven rebounds. Chania Wright (DeSoto) had five points and team-leading four assists. Payne had seven points and five rebounds; Wright also had five.

“Dyani continues to show why she is one of the best players in the country. She made timely buckets for us and was really good defensively down the stretch,” concluded Burton.

Colorado Christian outscored the Lions, 17-15 in the second quarter, but trailed 40-37 at the half.

The Lions shot 19 for 36 from the field in the second half. Both teams scored 19 points in the third, but the Lions outscored the Cougars 24-18 in the fourth quarter.

A&M-Commerce took a 79-64 lead in the fourth quarter, starting on a 20-6 run. The Lions did not trail in the last 18 minutes and 50 seconds of the game. Jordyn Brown led the Cougars with 21 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Lions remain on the road to face Ouachita Baptist on Friday at 5:30 pm. A&M-Commerce’s first home games are during Thanksgiving weekend.

Lion Volleyball sweeps WNMU, set to host the first round of the LSC Championship.

SILVER CITY, N.M. – In the regular-season finale, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team swept the Western New Mexico Mustangs, 3-0, at Drag’s Court on Saturday afternoon. The Lions finish the season in fifth place in the Lone Star Conference standings.

A&M-Commerce won 12 of its last 14 conference matches. They finished the season with an LSC record of 12-5 and an overall 14-9. The Lions secure the No. 5 seed in the LSC Championship and host the first round against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

“We can play quite a few teams in the next week,” said coach Craig Case. “The one thing they all have in common is that they all created substantial mismatches that hurt us. No matter who we play, we’ve got a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it.”

The Mustangs started the match with a lead in the first set, 20-15. The Lions won three straight points to force a WNMU timeout. A kill by Taryn Cast (Peaster), a block by Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.), and an attacking error by the Mustangs.

Western New Mexico had three chances to win the game, but the Lions fought them off. The Lions trailed 23-22 in the first but won two straight points on kills by Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) and Andersen to have a chance to win the set at 24-23, but an error tied the set. The Lions had another chance to win the set at 25-24 but also lost that point.

A block by Andersen gave the Lions a 29-28 lead, but the Mustangs tied it again. Finally, a kill by Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) gave the Lions a chance to win the set at 30-29, and they closed it out on a ball-handling error.

“WNMU played at a really high level in the first set,” said Case. They were a step faster and an inch higher than us in pretty much every aspect of the game. However, at about the midway point, we started getting things going on our side of the net, and things started clicking.”

“I was really pleased with how focused and competitive we were in the first set in what was clearly a playoff-like set and environment.”

Dickie had six kills in the set, Rashford had five. Riley Davidson (Commerce) had nine digs in the first set, Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) led the way with 15 assists.

Rashford had 16 kills in the match, Vela had 36 assists, Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) recorded 11 digs, and Andersen had four blocks.

The Lions outhit the Mustangs, .370 to .155 in the match. A&M-Commerce did not trail in the second set and closed out the set, 25-20, on an ace by Davidson. The largest lead in the game for A&M-Commerce was six.

A kill by Vela gave the Lions a 24-13 lead in the third set, its largest lead of the match. The Lions did not trail in the third set either and won the game, 25-14, on a kill by Destiny Greenwood (Fairfield, Calif.).

Lion Soccer bows out of LSC Championship, ending the DII era.

DALLAS – Two second-half goals by the No. 6 seeded Angelo State Rambelles ended the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s run in the Lone Star Conference Championship with a 2-0 loss. It happened Friday night on DBU’s Patriot Soccer Field. The loss marked the end of the Lions’ time in NCAA Division II.

In their last season before jumping up to the Southland Conference in NCAA Division I, the Lions finish with a record of 10-8-2 and finish seventh in the LSC with a history of 7-5-1, but upset the No. 2 seed Midwestern State in the LSC Championship and made it to the semifinals.

On Friday night, the Lions outshot the Rambelles 8-4 in the first half but could not get a goal on the board. The Rambelles were far more aggressive in the second half, outshooting the Lions 13-4 and scoring both of their goals after halftime.

The first goal from Angelo State came in the 67th minute off the foot of Mariah Griffin, and Maddi Kyle assisted. After the Lions blocked Kyle’s attempt, Griffin took a shot and sailed it past the Lions’ Jen Peters (Allen), who made six saves in the match.

Karalie Morrison (North Richland Hills – Colleyville Heritage), who was named the LSC Freshman of the Year on Thursday, led the team with five shots, but none were on goal. Melissa Storey (Tyne and Wear, England) had three, also none on goal. The lone shot on goal came from Hailey Griffin (Trophy Club – Byron Nelson), which ASU’s Kira Miller saved.

The Rambelles doubled their lead in the 80th minute on Gabby Villagrand’s goal, assisted by Griffin.

Friday marked the final collegiate match for seniors Kara Blasingame (Oswego, Ill.), Leslie Campuzano (Garland – Lakeview Centennial), Rylie Robertson (Rockwall), Skylar Sorrell (Monroe, La.), and Cora Welch (Plano).

Campuzano and Welch were named all-Lone Star Conference earlier this week, while Blasingame received the all-LSC Academic team honor and CoSIDA Academic All-District. Sorrell transferred into A&M-Commerce before the 2019 season and made significant contributions to the midfield, especially with her signature long throw-ins. Robertson was a staple in the Lions’ back four throughout her five seasons in Commerce.

Lion Women’s Basketball goes on a 29-4 run to win over the Thunderwolves.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Trailing 44-38 with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team went on a 29-4 run over ten minutes against Colorado State-Pueblo. On Friday afternoon, they won 74-68 over the Thunderwolves in the season-opening game at the CCU Event Center.

“That was a great win against a great team! Alisha Davis is a beast for them and demands so much attention, but in the second half, we adjusted and did a better job containing her,” said Coach Jason Burton.

“I’m proud of how our team handled the adversities we faced today. We responded well to those. Being down on the road is always tough, but mix in the altitude, and it gets really tough. It took our entire team to come in and play well for us to win. They trusted each other, they trusted the game plan, and they never stopped playing hard. We need to clean up the mental mistakes we made down the stretch and our turnovers, but I love this team we have. It’s only up from here.”

“Now the challenge of a quick turnaround. We face a team with a new coach and new players, and all the prep has to be done in the hotel in less than 24 hours. They will be well-coached and have the luxury of playing at home. We have to find a way to bring back two wins to Texas,” concluded Burton.

The Lions jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a steal by Laila Lawrence (Lewisville), who passed to Dyani Robinson (Langham Creek), who hit a fastbreak layup. The Thunderwolves went on a 13-0 run in four minutes to take a 15-8 lead.

Robinson led the team with 27 points, two shy of her career-high, and knocked down 11 of her 13 free-throw attempts. The Lions shot 37.1 percent from the field and 88 percent from the charity stripe in the game.

CSU-Pueblo ended the first quarter on a 19-8 run to lead 21-16 after the first 10 minutes.

DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) scored the first four points of the second quarter to pull the Lions to within 21-20 and forced the Thunderwolves to use their first timeout. Asiyha Smith (Conway, Ark.) helped the Lions take the lead by going on a personal 5-0 run.

Kernal had 15 points on 4-for-8 shooting and 7-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. She led the team with eight rebounds. Robinson had six, Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) had five rebounds.

The Lions outscored the Thunderwolves, 17-14, to trail 35-33 at the half in the second quarter.

A&M-Commerce went on a 29-9 run in 11 minutes in the second half to take a 67-51 lead. They shot 9-for-13 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and held CSU-Pueblo to shoot 3-for-15 from the field. Robinson had 14 of the 29 points.

Despite trailing, the Thunderwolves bounced back with a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull to 71-66. The Lions had only three field-goal attempts in the stretch, while the Thunderwolves shot 5-for-7 from the field.

After a timeout by the Lions, the Thunderwolves stole the inbound pass and had a clear look at a three-pointer that bounced off the rim. Tomia Johnson knocked down two free throws to cut it to 72-68. Robinson knocked down both free throws on the other end to seal the game.

Chania Wright (DeSoto) had nine points in the game and three rebounds. Ravae Payne (Pearland) had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Kernal and Louis had three assists each. Five different Lions had a steal each.

UP NEXT

The Lions remain in Lakewood to face the hosts, Colorado Christian, on Saturday at 1:30 pm mountain standard time.