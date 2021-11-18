TAMUC – Sports

The No. 6/10 Lion Women’s Basketball looks for its first road win against the Tigers.

COMMERCE – The No. 6/10 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team travels to Ouachita Baptist for its third consecutive game away from home. The Lions have not won a game in Arkadelphia in program history, 0-4 in the previous four meetings.

WHO: A&M-Commerce at Ouachita Baptist

WHERE: Arkadelphia, Ark. | Bill Vinina Center

WHEN: Friday, November 19 at 5:30 pm

RECORDS: The Lions are 2-0 overall. The Tigers begin their season on Friday night.

RANKINGS: A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 6 in the latest D2SIDA poll and No. 10 in the preseason WBCA poll.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network – KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/ouachitasportsdigitalnetwork

LIVE STATS: https://obutigers.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

• Tigers begin their season on Friday night. They went 4-5 in a shortened 2020-21 but won four of their last six games to end the season. They went 4-24 in the entire 2019-20 season.

• Two starters return for the Tigers and three of the top five scorers in 2020-21.

• They picked Ouachita Baptist eighth in the preseason Great American Conference poll in the 12-team league. The two teams have two common opponents this season, Arkansas-Monticello and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

QUICK GLANCE AT THE LIONS

• Lions began their final season in Division II with two wins in the RMAC/LSC last weekend against Colorado State-Pueblo and Colorado Christian. Dyani Robinson, who averaged 23.5 points in the game, led the Lions.

• A&M-Commerce used big second-half runs in both games to secure the wins. The Lions went on a 29-4 run in the second half on Friday against the Thunderwolves. They had a 20-6 run against the Cougars on Saturday.

• The Lions started the preseason and early portion of the regular season with seven straight games on the road. They have two more games before the home opener.

ABOUT THE SERIES

• The Tigers are 8-3 in 11 games against the Lions, but A&M-Commerce has won three of the last five. Lions won 69-54 at home in Commerce on 11/14/19.

• The Lions have not won in Arkadelphia in program history. They are 0-4 in four meetings and 0-2 in neutral site games. The last meeting between the two teams in Arkadelphia came in 2016-17, an 81-75 win by the Tigers.

• All three wins for the Lions have come at the Field House, winning by an average margin of 9.67 points per game. The Tigers have won the four meetings in Arkadelphia by an average margin of 10.25.

• The last two meetings between the two teams in Arkadelphia have been decided by six points or less.

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE

• The Lions are picked second in the preseason LSC poll.

40 UNDER 40

• They named Coach Jason Burton to Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball’s 40 Under 40 list this preseason. The all-time wins leader in his eighth year at the helm of the Lion Women’s basketball program.

BATTLE-TESTED PRESEASON

• Before the regular season, the Lions took on three Division I teams in exhibition games at Baylor, SMU, and Houston.

TOUGH TEST IN THE ROCKIES

• A&M-Commerce began the season in Colorado against two RMAC teams, including Colorado State-Pueblo, who has a win over No. 1 Lubbock Christian.

MAKING DANCING A HABIT

• A&M-Commerce has advanced to the postseason three years in a row.

RARIFIED AIR

• TAMUC goes into the 2021-22 season with three players minted as WBCA All-Americans in Chania Wright, DesiRay Kernal, and Dyani Robinson.

2020-21 POSTSEASON RECOGNITION

All-LSC Recognition:

1st Team – Dyani Robinson & DesiRay Kernal

3rd Team – Juliana Louis & Chania Wright

Honorable Mention – Agang Tac

All-Defensive – Juliana Louis

RECORDS MADE TO BE BROKEN

• This season is the first entire season since the Lions managed to set records for wins in a season (28), regular-season wins (26), conference victories (20), consecutive wins (25), scoring margin (+18.4), lowest-scoring defense (56.8) and highest national ranking (3rd) in 2019-20.

LSC RECOGNITION

• Jason Burton was named the LSC Coach of the Year after guiding the Lions to the No. 1 seed in the LSC, and a program-record 26 regular-season wins and 20 conference wins.

• During the 2019-20 season, he became the all-time leader in wins in program history. He is the 4th coach in program history to earn Coach of the Year honors.

They named Alex Shillow to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.

COMMERCE – College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) named Texas A&M University-Commerce football team star Alex Shillow to the 2021 Academic All-District team for the third time.

Shillow (Pflugerville) has been honored as a CoSIDA Academic All-America twice, earning that honor in 2019 and the spring of 2021. He is the third student-athlete in Lion Athletics history to win multiple CoSIDA Academic All-America recognitions and the first student-athlete in Lion Football history. His Academic All-District honor today qualifies him for voting for the fall 2021 Academic All-America award. Earlier this year, he was the Lions’ first honoree on the Allstate/AFCA Good Works Team and was a national semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s Campbell Trophy.

He graduated summa cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in sport management in August 2019 and his Master’s of Business Administration in December 2020. In addition, they have named him to the President’s List four times, the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll ten times, won the D2ADA Academic Achievement Award, and has been named a Best In Class scholar.

In 2021, Shillow is third on the team with 49 tackles and five pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal. In addition, he was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week following a 100-yard interception return against UT-Permian Basin.

As an active participant in multiple leadership roles for the Lions’ Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Shillow has led community service and fundraising efforts to raise awareness and funds for the Make A Wish Foundation. As a result, a&M-Commerce SAAC raised over $15,000 to grant two “Wish Kids” trips to Walt Disney World, as well as a trip to the NBA All-Star Game for the most recent “Wish Kid” at A&M-Commerce. Through fundraising initiatives and coordinated efforts, Shillow has also driven fundraisers and clothing donation collections to provide underprivileged families in the Commerce community with personalized gifts for Christmas.

Shillow was also a leader of the “Make It Important” Campaign in the summer of 2020, which involved a video and an action plan to bring awareness to the social injustices going on in the country in response to the George Floyd shooting. He led in getting his entire team registered to vote, along with other sports teams in the department, and initiated a conference-wide voter registration challenge. He sat on the university’s voter coalition committee to help make voter registration and voting more accessible for A&M-Commerce students.

Shillow also led a virtual political open forum with two Texas state legislators. They were Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) and former Rep. Dan Flynn (R-Canton). It was in front of over 300 student-athletes and guests, moderating an insightful conversation and dialogue between Texas legislators and student-athletes. This initiative won 3rd place for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence this past year.

Shillow is also a leader and a part of Athletes In Action – a student-athlete faith-based organization.

Shillow has also served on the NCAA Division II National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee from 2018-21 and was the national chair of the committee from 2019-21. He led the discussion and changes around mental health, professional development, name image and likeness, and many student-athlete well-being topics, all while heavily involved in the Commerce community.

Following the 2019 season, Shillow was honored as a CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-America, the Lone Star Conference’s Fred Jacoby Academic Athlete of the Year, and the Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year in football.

NCAA DIVISION II – Super Region 4

