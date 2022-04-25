TAMUC – Sports

The NCAA West Regional selected the Lion Women’s Golf.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Regional for the third consecutive time, selected for the West Regional by the NCAA on Monday afternoon.

The Lions qualify for their third-ever trip to the postseason, all three coming in succession since 2019. A&M-Commerce is the No. 6 seed in the West Regional. The 11-team regional tournament will be held at Brookside Country Club in Stockton, Calif., on May 2-4, with the top five teams and top two individuals not on those teams advancing to the NCAA Division II Championships in Gainesville, Georgia, on May 10-14.

A&M-Commerce ended its run in the semifinal round of the Lone Star Conference Championships after shooting the lowest score to par in school history to clinch a spot in the medal match play round. The Lions are ranked No. 20 in the country by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) and No. 23 by Golfstat.

The Lions rewrote the history books last year, advancing to the NCAA National Championships, for the first time in school history, after a third-place finish at the 2021 NCAA West Regional and finished ninth at Nationals.

A&M-Commerce has won three tournaments this season, second-most in program history, and finished in the top 10 in every match.

The team qualification marks the fifth time A&M-Commerce has been represented in the NCAA postseason since the NCAA began sponsoring women’s golf as a Division II championship in 2000. In addition to the 2021 and 2019 teams advancing to the West Super Regional, Katie McCranie participated in 2003, and Chantry McMahan participated as an individual in 2014. In addition, Korie VonBieberstein was a qualifier for the 1997 NCAA combined Division II & III women’s championship in the first year of varsity status for the Lion women.

Alyssa LeBlanc | Mariana Shostak

LeBlanc and Shostak named Under Armour Student-Athletes of the Week.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes Alyssa LeBlanc from the softball team and Mariana Shostak from the women’s track & field team are named the Under Armour Student-Athletes of the Week on Monday morning.

LeBlanc (Katy) pitched 12 shutout innings this past weekend. She tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 win for the Lions while striking out seven against Henderson State, facing the minimum amount of batters. Katy struck out eight in the five-inning win against Cameron on Friday. She is second in the conference with 147 strikeouts this season. She also added two hits offensively.

Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) competed in three events this past week and set two school records and two top marks in Division II. She raced to 52.40 seconds in the 400-meter dash at Arizona State to set a new school record and is the top mark in Division II. She also set the school record and new No. 1 in Division II in 4x400m (3:38.36) and timed 45.94 seconds in the 4×100, eighth in the country.

The Lion softball team hosts Oklahoma Christian for a doubleheader on Tuesday at noon and closes out the regular season at No. 1 UT Tyler on Saturday. The track & field team hosts the East Texas Quad on Thursday.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week through the remainder of the academic year.

The No. 19 Lions welcome the Eagles in a battle for LSC positioning.

COMMERCE – The No. 19 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team plays its final regular-season home games on Tuesday afternoon. They are hosting the No. 15 Oklahoma Christian Eagles at noon in a critical battle in the Lone Star Conference standings, with both teams still alive for the LSC regular season Title.

FIRST REGIONAL RANKINGS

The NCAA released its first regional rankings of the season last Wednesday afternoon. The Lions were tabbed the No. 6 team in the South Central region as they look to make their fourth straight trip to the NCAA tournament. The remaining four games for the Lions come against regionally ranked teams.

NATIONAL RANKINGS

The Lions are ranked No. 19 in the latest NFCA rankings, not moving up or going down despite no games last week due to Easter. The Lions have been ranked in all but one poll this season and have seven wins over teams that are currently nationally ranked.

NATIONAL AND CONFERENCE RECOGNITION

For the second time this season, Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) was selected as the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week on March 21 after 18.2 shutout innings with 32 strikeouts. She was also named the conference’s top pitcher on February 22 and selected as the NFCA Pitcher of the Week that day. This season, Emily Otto (Lamar Consolidated) has also earned an LSC Pitcher of the Year award.

Sabrina Anguiano (Riverside, Calif.) was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week and the Lone Star Conference Hitter of the Week on March 15. She batted .909 with three home runs and seven RBIs in four games against Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin.

LSC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

