TAMUC – Sports

Perera, Smith, Edwin, and Scott set facility records at ET Quad.

COMMERCE – Four facility records and two school records fell at Memorial Stadium on Thursday in the East Texas Duel wins for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field teams over the Dallas Baptist Patriots. Thursday’s meet is the final meet before the Lone Star Conference Championships.

The Lions and the Patriots were the only two teams competing in the meet. The Lion men won the meet with a score of 99, while DBU recorded 32 points. The Lion posted 94 points to win the meet, while the Patriots scored 54.

SENIOR DAY

Before the start of the running events on Thursday, the Lions honored graduating seniors Ryan Amador, Chelsea Cheek, Veronica Diaz, Delan Edwin, Taylor Higgs, Dakari Hill, Justin Lewis, Yenifer Martinez, Tyler Mitchell, Andre Norman, Jessie Payne, Mason Russ, Candesha Scott, Anne Spearman, Tamara Susa, Minna Svaerd, Imani Taylor, and Iniuto Ukpong.

Ushan Perera (Mahabage, Sri Lanka) competed at home for the first time in his career and set the facility record in the men’s high jump, while J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) set the facility record in the men’s 100 meter dash. In addition, both Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) and Scott (St. David, Grenada) set school and facility records in the men’s 200-meter dash and women’s javelin.

POSTGAME INTERVIEW

You can find Full Results HERE.

MEN

Perera cleared 7 feet 2.50 inches (2.20m) to set the new facility record in the high jump. The previous facility record was 2.15 meters. Smith set the facility record in the 100-meter dash with 10.25 seconds, while Edwin timed 10.28 seconds, which moves him into seventh in the country. He set the facility record in the 200-meter dash with 20.70 seconds, third in the country and the new school record.

Gage Marshall (Windsor, Ontario, Canada), Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa), Tyler Mitchell (Dallas – Shelton), and Adrian Taylor (Stellensbosch, South Africa) timed 41.80 seconds in the 4×100 meter relay, finishing first.

Maxime Woirin (Lyon, France) timed 52.34 seconds to win the 400-meter hurdles. Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya) won the 5,000 meters run with a season-best time of 15:22.73.

Christopher Flores (Rocksprings) placed first in the 1,500-meter run with 4:04.14, while Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) timed 14.25 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles. Hill (Orlando, Fla.) won the 400-meter dash with 49.63 seconds.

Amador (Jonesboro, Ark.) was the lone competitor in the hammer throw and moved to 10th in the conference with 144 feet 1 inch (43.91m). Chandler King (Hughes Spring) won the long jump with a Division II provisional mark of 23 feet 10.75 inches (7.28m) and tied for fourth in the LSC.

Moaz Ibrahim (Cairo, Egpyt) improved upon his season-best to record a mark of 189 feet 11 inches (57.88m) in the discus. That mark is second in the country.

WOMEN

Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) won the 100-meter hurdles and was third in the conference with 14.23 seconds. Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) timed 56.89 seconds to win the 400-meter dash, and Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) timed 11.80 seconds to meet the Division II provisional mark on her way to winning the 100-meter dash.

Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) timed 24.33 seconds to win the 200-meter dash.

Alondra Campa (Kaufman) won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:49.36. The 4×100 relay team of La’Derria Myers (Wilmer – Ennis), Taylor (Sulphur Springs), Higgs (Mansfield Timberview), and Zariah Jones (Red Oak – DeSoto) ran unopposed and timed 49.55 seconds.

Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) won the high jump by clearing 5 feet 4.5 inches (1.64m). She timed 1:03.28 in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing first. Audrey Uzoukwu (North Garland) jumped 35 feet 10.5 inches (10.93m) in the triple jump to place first.

Taylor moved into 13th in the LSC with 18 feet 1.5 inches (5.52m) in the long jump and finished third in the meet.

Scott set the new school and facility record with a throw of 162 feet 7 inches (49.55m), putting her in a tie for second place. Cassandra Rendon (San Antonio – James Madison) moves into seventh in the conference with 137 feet 1 inch (41.79m) in the discus.

UP NEXT

The Lions are now headed down to Kingsville for the Lone Star Conference Championships, which begin on May 5 and run through May 7.

Schaefer and LeBlanc collect LSC Weekly Awards.

RICHARDSON – Madison Schaefer and Alyssa LeBlanc from the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team swept the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week awards on Wednesday.

Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) is the LSC Hitter of the Week for the first time this season. She hit at least one home run in each series this past weekend and batted .556 in six wins for the Lions. She had the game-winning home run against Oklahoma Christian in game one on Tuesday while recording multiple hits in four of the six games.

She went 4-for-5 with four RBIs against Oklahoma Christian, recorded four hits against Cameron, and had a home run against Henderson State. She had ten hits, six RBI, and scored five runs for the week.

LeBlanc (Katy) pitched in four of the six games this past week, collecting three wins and a save while allowing just one earned run and striking out 24. On Wednesday, she tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Henderson State. Then she picked up a complete-game shutout win over Cameron on Friday, pitched in relief to get the save in game one against No. 15 Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday, and allowed just one run in a complete-game win over the Eagles in game two.

She also hit the game-winning three-run home run against the Eagles in game two and is second in the conference with 156 strikeouts. LeBlanc allowed six hits in 19.2 innings for the week and held opponents to a .098 batting average.

It is Schaefer’s first career weekly honor, during the third for LeBlanc this season. The Lions have had six LSC weekly honors this season. Emily Otto and Sabrina Anguiano have also been selected for the LSC Honor Roll.

The Lions, who are still alive to win the LSC Championship, close out the regular season at UT Tyler on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Hitter

F-8 Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State

F-15 Loren Kelly, Texas A&M-Kingsville

F-22 Tyla Lee, Lubbock Christian

M-1 Kasey Flores, Lubbock Christian

M-8 Tyla Lee, Lubbock Christian (2)

M-15 Sabrina Anguiano, A&M-Commerce

M-21 Gabriella Valforte, West Texas A&M

M-28 Ashlyn Lerma, Angelo State

A-4 Jennifer Giesey, Texas A&M-Kingsville

A-18 Tristyn Hamilton, Oklahoma Christian

A-27 Madison Schaefer, A&M-Commerce

Pitcher

F-8 Emily Otto, A&M-Commerce

F-15 Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian

F-22 Alyssa LeBlanc, A&M-Commerce

M-1 Catalina Cavazos, St. Mary’s

M-8 Beth Montes, Texas A&M-Kingsville

M-15 Genesis Armendariz, Angelo State

M-21 Alyssa LeBlanc, A&M-Commerce (2)

M-28 Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian (2)

A-4 Saidi Castilo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

A-12 Kaylee Davis, UT Tyler

A-18 Lizette del Angel, Texas A&M-Kingsville

A-27 Alyssa LeBlanc, A&M-Commerce (3)

Lion Softball continues to rank No. 6 in the region.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 6 in the South Central Region by the NCAA selection committee in the second edition of the regional rankings released on Wednesday afternoon.

Since announcing the first regional rankings, the Lions went 4-0 last week. On Tuesday, A&M-Commerce swept Oklahoma Christian, ranked No. 4 in the region, but they didn’t factor in those games in the regional rankings. A&M-Commerce is 39-11 on the season and looks to head to the postseason for the fourth straight time.

A&M-Commerce takes on No. 1 UT-Tyler to close out the regular season on Saturday at 1:00 pm in Tyler. The Lions need to win both games to win a share of the LSC Championship and host the LSC Tournament.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL RANKINGS – AS OF APRIL 24