TAMUC – Sports

Thermitus wins gold on Day 1 of the LSC Championships

KINGSVILLE – Dodley Thermitus won a gold medal in the triple jump for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track & field team to kick off the Lone Star Conference Championships on Thursday at the Javelina Stadium.

The Lions secured 14 points on the men’s side to place third after the first day. The Lion women totaled five points to tie for the fifth place through three events on Thursday.

“This is the first time we’ve had the new schedule here at the conference championships, so it is nice to get underway and split some of the events,” said coach George Pincock.

“Really good performance from the two triple jumpers. Iniuto had her second-best throw of the season to finish fourth.”

Thermitus (Elizabeth, N.J.) jumped a season-best mark of 51 feet 1.75 inches (15.59m), which keeps him at sixth in NCAA Division II. Teammate Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) placed fifth with 49 feet 1.75 inches (14.98m).

On the women’s side, only one Lion competed in a finals event on Thursday. Iniuto Ukpong (Arlington – Mansfield Summit), who just missed the podium in the hammer throw. She placed fourth with 158 feet 11 inches (48.45m).

Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) began the women’s heptathlon on Thursday. She accumulated 1,979 points through four events. She completes the heptathlon on Friday.

In preliminary races, Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya), Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco), and Alex Speer (Robinson) qualified for the men’s 1,500-meter run finals with times of 4:04.00, 4:06.22, and 4:06.52, respectively.

Julia Seigerroth (Jonkoping, Sweden) had the fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles, 14.25. Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) and Jordan Johnson (Guateng, South Africa) qualified for the 110-meter hurdles finals with 14.19 seconds and 14.39, respectively.

Both Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) and J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) won their heats in the men’s 200-meter dash to qualify for the finals. Edwin timed 20.66 seconds, which is the third-fastest time in the country this season, and Smith timed 21.24 seconds. Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France) timed 24.61 seconds in the women’s 200-meter dash to qualify.

Pincock added, “We are really starting to line up for a good meet after today’s prelims. Excited to see how the next two days play out, but we’ve done everything we need to do, and hopefully, we continue that tomorrow.”

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Maury concludes the heptathlon on Friday afternoon while the Lions compete in six finals events. The final events that the Lions are competing on Friday are women’s discus, men’s discus, women’s high jump, men’s high jump, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, and men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase to close out the day.

Lion Men’s Golf Tied for fourth after the first day of NCAA Regionals

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in a tie for fourth place after the first round of the NCAA South Central/West Super Regional Championships at the Pueblo Country Club on Thursday.

Three Lions carded even-par rounds of 71 in the first round, and the team accumulated a score of 285, which is three shots back of Colorado Mesa for third place. The Lions tied for fourth place with the hosts, Colorado State-Pueblo.

“We had a good start today at Regionals. We are ready to get back out there tomorrow and make a move up on the leaderboard,” said coach Ryan Hand.

Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand), Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland), and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) shot 71 on Thursday and tied for 18th place.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) shot a 72 to tie for 28th place, and Luis Martinez (Caracas, Venezuela) is in a tie for 45th place with a score of 73.

Stanislaus State sits in the lead with a score of 279 on Thursday, while Cal State Monterey Bay’s Liam Allder is first on the player leaderboard shooting a 65.

The Lions are in the first wave on Friday, with Martinez teeing off at 9:10 am mountain time and Phaithuncharoensuk being the last Lion to tee off at 9:50 am mountain time.

Weather alters the Lone Star Conference Tournament schedule in Tyler.

TYLER – Inclement weather in the Tyler area on Thursday has pushed back the Lone Star Conference Tournament by one day. As a result, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team, slated to play Angelo State on Friday, will now face the Rambelles on Saturday at 1:30 pm in the first round.

Rain and lightning washed away all of the activities scheduled for Thursday, and they will play those games on Friday. You can find an updated tournament schedule below.

2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship (Tyler, Texas) – UPDATED SCHEDULE

Friday, May 6

Game 1: No. 10 St. Edward’s vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s, Noon

Game 2: No. 9 Cameron vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M, 2:30 pm

Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 5:00 pm

Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 7

Game 5: No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Christian, 11:00 am

Game 6: No. 4 A&M-Commerce vs. No. 5 Angelo State, 1:30 pm

Game 7: Semifinals: 3-6 winner vs. 2/7-10 winner, 4:00 pm

Game 8: Semifinals: 4-5 winner vs. 1/8-9 winner, 6:30 pm

Sunday, May 8

Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:00 am

Fans planning to attend this weekend’s Tyler games should note that the UT-Tyler softball facility’s ticket booth and concession stand are cash only.

Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com and the “TAMUC Lion Athletics” app for updates about the Lion softball program.