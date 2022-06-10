TAMUC – Sports

Coach Gay McNutt

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its head softball coach following the departure of Gay McNutt, who accepted the position of head coach at Texas Woman’s University.

“We appreciate Coach McNutt’s efforts to grow our softball program and lead them to our first conference tournament championship this past season,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “We wish her nothing but the best in her new endeavor.”

The Lions are coming off a season in which they won their first games in school history and their first conference tournament championship while serving as hosts for the NCAA South Central Regional for the third consecutive season. A&M-Commerce will compete in Division I as members of the Southland Conference in 2023 as they return all but two starters from last season.

A&M-Commerce will have no further public comments on the search until the new coach is named.