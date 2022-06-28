TAMUC – Sports

Phaithuncharoensuk earns PING/GCAA All-America honors.

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk has earned honorable mention All-America honors from PING and the Golf Coaches Association of America on Monday.

Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) is the 13th All-American in program history. The Lions have received at least one All-America honor in the last two seasons, the program’s first two since 2009 and just the sixth in the NCAA Division II era.

“I am very happy for KP. His hard work continues to pay off.” said coach Ryan Hand. “He has represented the Lion men’s golf team very well and at a high level!”

The junior scored 72.1 in 32 rounds, finishing as the individual champion at the Las Vegas Desert Classic and the DBU Men’s Classic, a tournament in which he set the new school-record low score through three rounds. He finished the season ranked No. 46 in the country by Golf Stat.

This season, Phaithuncharoensuk has received PING/GCAA All-Region honors, named the Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year, and called the conference men’s golfer of the week twice.

DIVISION II PING ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Beck Burnette, Lee

Charles DeLong, Grand Valley State

Jake Doggett, Midwestern State

AJ Ewart, Barry

Austin Fulton, West Georgia

Luke Harries, Lincoln Memorial

Francois Jacobs, Arkansas Tech

Mateo Pulcini, Oklahoma Christian

Joel Sylven, Missouri-St. Louis

SECOND TEAM

Bryson Boyette, Barton

Elias Haavisto, West Florida

Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican

Oliver Mast, Indianapolis

Jonathan Nielsen, Carson-Newman

Luke Palmowski, Rogers State

Connor Pollman, Lee

Samuel Trueba, King

THIRD TEAM

Mauro Baez, Flagler

Keegan Bronnenberg, Indianapolis

Javier Calles, Nova Southeastern

Alberto Dominguez, Erskine

Jordan Doull, Columbus State

Maxime Legros, Lander

Andrew Ni, Colorado State-Pueblo

Matthew Pennington, CSU San Marcos

HONORABLE MENTION

Felipe Alvarez, Barry

Santiago Chamorro, Barry

Grant Crowell, North Georgia

Ryan Dixon, St. Mary’s (TX)

Liam Duncan, Colorado State-Pueblo

Simon Estrada, Georgia Southwestern

Mitchell Ford, Henderson

Holden Hamilton, Arkansas Tech

Mike Hay, Nova Southeastern

Mitch Hoffman, Charleston

Jordan Hyland, Davis & Elkins

Andre Jacobs, Arkansas Tech

Alex James, Lincoln Memorial

Leo Johansson, South Carolina Aiken

Stephen Kinsel, North Georgia

Hugo Lari, Lander

Kristoffer Larsson, Limestone

Oliver Lewis-Perkins, Lee

Juan Antonio Padilla, Missouri-St. Louis

Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk, A&M Commerce

Josep Serra, Nova Southeastern

Evan Thompson, North Georgia

Nick Westrich, Central Missouri

JJ Zimmer, Union (TN)

Texas A&M University-Commerce extended von Rosenberg’s contract from 2026-27

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg through the 2026-27 season.

“Ever since his arrival in Commerce, coach von Rosenberg has elevated the program as one of the elite men’s basketball programs in Division II and a consistent postseason qualifier,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “With this commitment, we are excited to see Jaret and his staff continue to grow the program as we enter the Division I era.”

Reaching the NCAA Tournament in three of his four opportunities in Commerce, von Rosenberg has amassed 88 wins as the leader of the Lion men’s basketball program, being the fastest coach in Lion basketball history to record 88 wins.

The Lions have recorded more than 17 wins in all four full seasons under “Coach Rose.” Thirteen student-athletes have received all-conference honors von Rosenberg, and three student-athletes have earned player of the year nods from the Lone Star Conference.

“My family and I are so grateful for the Commerce community and the love and support they have shown our family,” said von Rosenberg. “There is no place we would rather be. Thank you to Dr. Rudin, the university administration, Eric Coleman, and the entire athletic department.”

“The support of our program and vision by these people is why we have had and will continue to have great success. I am so appreciative to be the A&M-Commerce Men’s Basketball Head Coach and look forward to collectively, with all the LION pride, seeking Division I championships and banners in the Southland Conference!”

This past season, the Lions recorded an exhibition win over Division I opponent UTSA and narrowly fell to South Alabama after leading by as many as 15 in the first half. The Lions will play their first season in Division-I and the Southland Conference this fall.

A graduate of the University of Hartford came to the Lions after two years as an assistant coach at Hartford. Before his time at Hartford, he served as an assistant at A&M-Commerce for two seasons under head coach Sam Walker. He helped the Lions to the 2015 Lone Star Conference Championship and a top 10 national ranking.

Before joining the staff in Commerce, von Rosenberg spent two years as an assistant for Abilene Christian. Additionally, von Rosenberg helped the Cougars to a 48-16 combined record in two seasons at Collin College before heading to ACU.

von Rosenberg is married to the former Sarah Rasor, and the couple has a son, Jaxon, and a daughter, Ava.