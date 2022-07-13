TAMUC – Sports

Mariana Shostak to compete at World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track & field student-athlete Mariana Shostak will represent her home country of Ukraine at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, at the historic Hayward Field on July 15-24.

Shostak, a native of Lviv, Ukraine, is part of the six-athlete relay pool from Ukraine for the 4×400 meter relay. The preliminary race takes place at 5:10 pm Pacific Time on July 23, and the finals are set for 7:50 pm Pacific Time on July 24, the final event of the ten-day championships.

Being held in the United States for the first time, they organized the World Athletics Championships by World Athletics, formerly the IAAF, and is the highest level of senior international outdoor track & field competition outside of the Olympics.

Shostak had top-three finishes in the 4×400 meter relay at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field National Championships and the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships for the Lions this season. She also had the fastest time in the 400-meter dash among all women runners in Division II this season.

Fans in the United States can watch the World Athletics Championships on the NBC Universal family of networks, with select events broadcasted on NBC. In addition, you can find live results by subscribing to World Athletics’ The Inside Track live results platform.