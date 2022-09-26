TAMUC – Sports

Armstrong tallies three more scores. Lions score nine touchdowns in 63-3 rout of North American.

COMMERCE – Outgaining the opposition 478 yards to 18, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team snapped a two-game losing skid with a 63-3 win over the North American Stallions on Saturday evening inside the Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium.

Andrew Armstrong (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) continued his strong surge to start the season. Through four games, the sophomore wide receiver has racked up 452 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He had three touchdowns and 119 yards on Saturday night on four catches.

On their first game drive, the Stallions kicked in a 49-yard field goal off the foot of Luke Creber, their only game points. However, the Lions turned over downs on their first drive to give North American ball at the Lion 34-yard line.

In the first quarter, Armstrong had three touchdowns from Zadock Dinkelmann (Somerset) to put the Lions up 21-3 after the first 15 minutes. Armstrong’s first touchdown catch was 49 yards, his second was for 42 yards, and the final was for five yards.

Dinkelmann punched in a one-yard touchdown run, and J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) had a touchdown run for 48 yards. B.J. Philipps Jr. (Denton Guyer) ran it in from the two-yard line for 21 more points for the Lions in the second quarter.

The Lions lead 42-3 heading into halftime, and the third and the fourth quarters lowered to 10 minutes each. Reggie Branch (Crosby) had a 22-yard touchdown run, and Smith had a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Lions gained 242 yards on the ground.

In the fourth quarter, Tyson Oliver (Royse City) had a five-yard quarterback keeper to score the ninth touchdown of the night for the Lions.

Defensively, the Lions allowed just 18 yards in the game, with Leon Young (Dallas – Cedar Hills) leading the way with four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Torami Dixon Jr. (Henderson – West Rusk), Jaheim Lowe (Cedar Hill), Kion Hurd (Columbus), Bryson Stewart (Missouri City – Ridge Point), and Brandon Tucker, Jr. (DeSoto) had three tackles each.

Neither team had a turnover in the game.

Dinkelmann went 20 for 25 with three touchdowns. Behind 119 yards from Armstrong, Jaden Proctor (Mexia) had 41 receiving yards, and BJ Busbee (Long Beach, Calif.) had 22 yards. Smith rushed for 106 yards in three carries, and DeMareus Hosey (Houston – Northwest) rushed for 43 yards. Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite Horn) made all seven extra-point attempts.

UP NEXT

The Lions are on a bye next weekend. They are back in action on October 8 in Hammond, Louisiana, against Southeastern Louisiana at 4:00 pm.

Inclement Weather halts the Lion Soccer match against NSU, to resume on Monday morning at 10:00.

COMMERCE – Inclement weather halted the soccer match between the Texas A&M University-Commerce Soccer team and Northwestern State on Sunday afternoon at the Lion Soccer Field. The game resumes on Monday at 10:00 am.

The Lady Demons had a 2-0 lead with 17:49 left in the first half. Their goals came from Delaney Wells and Olivia Draguicevich. The Lions tallied just one shot in the match thus far. Although Monday’s resumed game will not be on a webcast on ESPN+, you can find the live stats HERE.

Texas A&M University-Commerce hired Keith McCluney as Deputy Director of Athletics.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman has announced the appointment of Keith McCluney as Deputy Director of Athletics on Monday morning.

“Adding Keith to our administrative team during this transition up to Division I was a no-brainer, especially with his vast experience at the Division I level,” said Coleman. “We’re excited to see him grow our external unit and soar this university to new heights.”

“I am very excited to join the team at A&M-Commerce. I appreciate the opportunity to serve these incredibly talented student-athletes at a tradition-rich university with a clearly defined commitment to excellence and success in athletics and academics,” said McCluney.

“I’m honored to be a part of Interim AD Eric Coleman‘s leadership team, and I look forward to working with our partners both internally and externally to build dominance in and out of the classroom while providing our student-athletes with a first-class intercollegiate athletic experience!”

A native of Shelby, North Carolina, McCluney comes to A&M-Commerce after serving as the Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief of Staff at Florida A&M University. During this period of historic growth for FAMU Athletics, McCluney provided oversight, developed, and executed the launch of the Rattler Athletic Fund, the “ALL IN” Campaign for Athletics, and the STRIKE Summer Tour.

McCluney also helped negotiate a partnership agreement with Peak Sports to execute and manage corporate partnerships. During this historic period of growth and exposure, McCluney was integral to the negotiations in the groundbreaking apparel deal with Nike (direct relationship). It made FAMU the first ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to have a direct relationship with Nike. In addition, it branded the department as the country’s first and only Lebron James school.

An elite fundraiser, McCluney also launched the Jake Gaither Society, which donors and friends comprised, who committed to supporting the athletic department at the $25,000 level annually. The Gaither Society currently has ten members.

Before serving at Florida A&M, McCluney served as Interim Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Several fundraising initiatives were launched and successfully socialized in the alum base. They found the Golden Lion Scholarship Fund and initiated the rebranding and marketing of the departmental strategic plan.

During his time at UAPB, McCluney launched the “Golden Lion Fund,” the official fundraising arm for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. Since its launch in July 2019, the fund has grown to over $150,000 for unrestricted use by the Department of Athletics. In addition, during his time as Interim AD, McCluney led the department through the initial stages of a compliance audit and review with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. He oversaw the implementation of several academic improvement plans.

Additionally, McCluney launched the Golden Lion Scholar-Athlete program in the fall of 2019, which recognizes all student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher, placing a patch on their jersey worn during competition in recognition of their high academic achievement.

Before his time with the Lions, McCluney served as the Associate Athletic Director for Development at Florida Atlantic University. However, his most significant contributions and impact came during his three years leading the Blue Raider Athletic Association at Middle Tennessee State University. Under his leadership at MTSU, the Blue Raider Athletic Association experienced unprecedented growth. It completely overhauled its development process while positioning the organization for sustained long-term annual fund growth and preparing the donor pool for future major capital projects.

Additionally, McCluney led two major capital projects. The renovation of the Athletics Sports Performance Center had an immediate and direct impact on student-athlete performance and success; producing bowl appearances, conference championships, and multiple NCAA Tournament berths for MTSU student-athletes and the premium space renovation project at Floyd Stadium. The premium space renovation project for Floyd Stadium’s open-air box seating area significantly upgraded the most sought-after area of all athletic inventory. It substantially increased revenue while significantly improving the game day experience. In addition, MTSU Athletics opened a $6 million indoor tennis center (Adams Tennis Complex) during this era of unprecedented growth and has hosted local, regional, and national events since its opening.

McCluney is a seasoned development professional with a wealth of experience. Before his stint at MTSU, McCluney spent four years at Wake Forest University, serving as the Director of Regional Development for the Deacon Club. As part of the Deacon Club team, McCluney’s primary focus was soliciting and securing major gifts to fund strategic initiatives and capital projects for the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

McCluney played a significant role in the early stages of the “Wake Will” Campaign that raised and surpassed $200 million for athletics, which transformed the athletic facilities of the historic Winston-Salem campus. Before his time with the Deacons, McCluney served in two other Power Five Conference schools, having administrative roles as the Assistant Director of Development at the University of Tennessee and Annual Giving at the University of Miami. McCluney began his athletics administration career as Assistant Marketing and Promotions Assistant at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

McCluney is a former football student-athlete and a graduate of Fayetteville State University, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing. McCluney is also a graduate of the Sports Management Institute (SMI) and the North Carolina A&T State University Leadership Academy.

McCluney also has memberships in the National Association of Athletic Directors of Development (NAADD), and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Lion Nation can follow Keith on Twitter at @kemccluney.