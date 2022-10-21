TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Basketball adds a game at Hawaii on November 30

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has added a game to its 2022-23 schedule. The Lions will head to Aloha State to take on the University of Hawaii on November 30.

The Lions and the Rainbow Warriors meet for the first time in program history. Tip-off is 7:00 pm Hawaii Standard Time, or midnight CST, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu on November 30. They have picked the Rainbow Warriors second in the preseason Big West poll, while the Lions are in their first season in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference.

In the first release of the KenPom rankings this season, they ranked Hawaii 152, while A&M-Commerce is ranked 307, which is third among SLC teams.

Due to adding Hawaii, the Lions move up their home opener against Arlington Baptist to November 28 with tip-off at 6:00 pm in the Field House. You can find the 2022-23 season below.

Date Opponent Site Time NOV. 2 SCIENCE AND ARTS (EXH.) COMMERCE 8:00 pm Nov. 7 at SMU Dallas 7:30 pm Nov. 11 at Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. 6:00 pm MST Nov. 14 at Air Force USAFA, Colo. 7:00 pm MST Nov. 18 vs. UNC Asheville1 Atlanta 8:30 pm EST Nov. 19 at Georgia State1 Atlanta 3:00 pm EST Nov. 20 vs. Eastern Kentucky1 Atlanta 1:00 pm EST NOV. 28 ARLINGTON BAPTIST COMMERCE 6:00 pm Nov. 30 at Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii 7:00 pm HST Dec. 4 at Denver Denver, Colo. 2:00 pm MST Dec. 6 at Wyoming Laramie, Wyo. 7:00 pm MST Dec. 10 at Abilene Christian Abilene 2:00 pm Dec. 19 at Purdue Fort Wayne2 Fort Wayne, Ind. 7:00 pm EST Dec. 20 vs. IUPUI2 Fort Wayne, Ind. 4:15 pm EST Dec. 27 at Texas Austin TBA DEC. 31 INCARNATE WORD* COMMERCE 4:30 pm JAN. 5 NICHOLLS* COMMERCE 8:00 pm Jan. 7 at McNeese* Lake Charles, La. 3:30 pm Jan. 12 at Houston Baptist* Houston 7:00 pm JAN. 14 LAMAR* COMMERCE 4:30 pm Jan. 19 at New Orleans* New Orleans, La. 7:00 pm Jan. 21 at Southeastern Louisiana* Hammond, La. 3:30 pm Jan. 26 at Lamar* Beaumont 7:00 pm JAN. 28 HOUSTON BAPTIST* COMMERCE 4:30 pm Feb. 2 at Nicholls* Thibodaux, La. 7:00 pm FEB. 4 MCNEESE* COMMERCE 4:30 pm FEB. 9 NORTHWESTERN STATE* COMMERCE 8:00 pm Feb. 11 at Northwestern State* Natchitoches, La. 3:30 pm. FEB. 16 NEW ORLEANS* FIELD HOUSE 8:00 pm FEB. 18 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA* FIELD HOUSE 4:30 pm Feb. 23 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi* Corpus Christi 7:30 pm Feb. 25 at Incarnate Word* San Antonio 4:00 pm MAR. 1 TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI* COMMERCE 8:00 pm Mar. 5-8 Southland Conference Tournament Lake Charles, La. TBA

1 – Capitol Classic

2 – Indiana Classic

* – Southland Conference game