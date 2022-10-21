ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Basketball adds a game at Hawaii on November 30

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has added a game to its 2022-23 schedule. The Lions will head to Aloha State to take on the University of Hawaii on November 30. 

The Lions and the Rainbow Warriors meet for the first time in program history. Tip-off is 7:00 pm Hawaii Standard Time, or midnight CST, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu on November 30. They have picked the Rainbow Warriors second in the preseason Big West poll, while the Lions are in their first season in NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference. 

In the first release of the KenPom rankings this season, they ranked Hawaii 152, while A&M-Commerce is ranked 307, which is third among SLC teams. 

Due to adding Hawaii, the Lions move up their home opener against Arlington Baptist to November 28 with tip-off at 6:00 pm in the Field House. You can find the 2022-23 season below.

Date Opponent Site Time
NOV. 2 SCIENCE AND ARTS (EXH.) COMMERCE 8:00 pm
Nov. 7 at SMU Dallas 7:30 pm
Nov. 11 at Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. 6:00 pm MST
Nov. 14 at Air Force USAFA, Colo. 7:00 pm MST
Nov. 18 vs. UNC Asheville1 Atlanta 8:30 pm EST
Nov. 19 at Georgia State1 Atlanta 3:00 pm EST
Nov. 20 vs. Eastern Kentucky1 Atlanta 1:00 pm EST
NOV. 28 ARLINGTON BAPTIST COMMERCE 6:00 pm
Nov. 30 at Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii 7:00 pm HST
Dec. 4 at Denver Denver, Colo. 2:00 pm MST
Dec. 6 at Wyoming Laramie, Wyo. 7:00 pm MST
Dec. 10 at Abilene Christian Abilene 2:00 pm
Dec. 19 at Purdue Fort Wayne2 Fort Wayne, Ind. 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 20 vs. IUPUI2 Fort Wayne, Ind. 4:15 pm EST
Dec. 27 at Texas Austin TBA
DEC. 31 INCARNATE WORD* COMMERCE 4:30 pm
JAN. 5 NICHOLLS* COMMERCE 8:00 pm
Jan. 7 at McNeese* Lake Charles, La. 3:30 pm
Jan. 12 at Houston Baptist* Houston 7:00 pm
JAN. 14 LAMAR* COMMERCE 4:30 pm
Jan. 19 at New Orleans* New Orleans, La. 7:00 pm
Jan. 21 at Southeastern Louisiana* Hammond, La. 3:30 pm
Jan. 26 at Lamar* Beaumont 7:00 pm
JAN. 28 HOUSTON BAPTIST* COMMERCE 4:30 pm
Feb. 2 at Nicholls* Thibodaux, La. 7:00 pm
FEB. 4 MCNEESE* COMMERCE 4:30 pm
FEB. 9 NORTHWESTERN STATE* COMMERCE 8:00 pm
Feb. 11 at Northwestern State* Natchitoches, La. 3:30 pm.
FEB. 16 NEW ORLEANS* FIELD HOUSE 8:00 pm
FEB. 18 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA* FIELD HOUSE 4:30 pm
Feb. 23 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi* Corpus Christi 7:30 pm
Feb. 25 at Incarnate Word* San Antonio 4:00 pm
MAR. 1 TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI* COMMERCE 8:00 pm
Mar. 5-8 Southland Conference Tournament Lake Charles, La. TBA

1 – Capitol Classic
2 – Indiana Classic
* – Southland Conference game

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     