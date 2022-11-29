TAMUC – Sports

Texas A&M-Commerce announces a national search for a head football coach.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, coach Bailiff leaves the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.

“Coach Bailiff is a great man of faith who has represented Lion Athletics with class,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Coach Bailiff took over the Lion football program in 2019 and went 23-13 in three seasons on the field. Under Bailiff’s guidance, 36 student-athletes earned all-conference honors, and four earned Academic All-America honors.

The Lions were part of Division II Lone Star Conference during Bailiff’s first two seasons of competition before transitioning to the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Southland Conference this fall. A&M-Commerce went 5-6 this past season and finished in a tie for fourth place in the Southland Conference.

The national search will begin immediately.

Lions tie single-game assist record in home-opening win over Patriots.

COMMERCE – For the first time in nearly three years, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team reached the 100-point threshold as it drubbed Arlington Baptist 101-46 on Monday night in the Lions’ first home game of the regular season in the Field House.

A&M-Commerce has won two in a row to improve to 3-4 on the season. In addition, they tied the program record of 31 assists, which it also had against Our Lady of the Lake on November 13, 2018. Monday’s game was an exhibition contest for the Patriots.

The Lions scored the first 18 points of the game and led by as much as 57 points. They added 52 points in the paint. The Lion bench scored 53 points, compared to 46 points for the Patriots as a team, and A&M-Commerce outshot Arlington Baptist, 52.6 percent to 27.1 percent. The Lions shot 40 for 76, while the Patriots shot 13 for 48.

Demarcus Demonia (Fort Washington, Md.) and Jerome Brewer, Jr. (Camden, N.J.) scored 18 points each. Brewer, Jr. came off the bench. Demonia also had three rebounds, while Brewer, Jr. recorded four rebounds, one steal, and one block.

The Lions had nine blocks in the game, with Alex Peavy (San Antonio – Smithson Valley) totaling three. He scored 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Kalen Williams (Hephzibah, Ga.) tallied 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Monyae Davis (Young Men’s Leadership Academy) had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Tommie Lewis (Vero Beach, Fla.) had 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. Ant Abraham (Mount Vernon, N.Y.) stuffed the stat sheet with five assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block. Rob Banks (Bracknell, England) had five rebounds, while C.J. Roberts (Irving – Richland) had six assists. Gage Hulse had 16 points for the Patriots, and Da’Vione Stafford had 10 points.

Monday’s win marked the 50th victory at home for coach Jaret von Rosenberg.

UP NEXT

The Lions have a quick turnaround as they head across the globe to take on Hawaii on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm Hawaii standard time and 11:00 pm central standard time.

Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week names Lawrence

COMMERCE – Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week names Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball student-athlete Laila Lawrence after a double-double last week against New Mexico.

Lawrence (Lewisville) scored 19 points and 12 rebounds against the Lobos, picked to finish second in the Mountain West conference this preseason. She also had two assists and a block in the game, and the Lions had the lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lions head to Utah for two games this week, taking on Southern Utah at noon mountain time on Thursday and Utah Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. mountain time.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week is awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.