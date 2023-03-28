TAMUC – Sports

Jason Burton resigns as A&M-Commerce Women’s Basketball coach.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton has resigned to accept a similar position at the University of North Texas. A comprehensive national search is underway.

A&M-Commerce has issued the following statement: “We thank coach Jason Burton for his exemplary leadership in building one of the premiere Division II women’s basketball programs in the country and leading the program through the first year of the Division I transition. The program’s success over the last nine seasons is unparalleled. We wish Jason and his family the best in their new endeavor.”

Burton ends his tenure as the Lion coach with 171 career wins, the most in program history. In his nine seasons at the helm, the Lions recorded just one losing season, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament four times and advancing to the conference tournament semifinal or further in five straight seasons.

In the first season of Division I, Coach Burton tied for fourth in the Southland Conference during the regular season and suffered an overtime defeat to Southeastern Louisiana University, the eventual conference tournament champion, in the semifinal round. The Lions have recorded a postseason win in four straight seasons.

A&M-Commerce will have further public comments on the search once the new coach is named.

McCulloch, Zavaczki in top 20 at The Big Texan

KERRVILLE – Nathan McCulloch and Balint Zavaczki are in the top 20 at The Big Texan after the two rounds on Monday at Riverhill Country Club.

McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) shot a 143 (72-71) on Monday and sits in a tie for 11th place. Zavaczki (Nyíregyháza, Hungary) carded two rounds of 72 each to tie for 16th place.

Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) climbed 12 spots in the second round and tied for 29th place with a score of 147 (75-72). Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) tied with Phaithuncharoensuk for 29th place. Haas shot a 70 in the morning and 77 in the afternoon.

Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 60th with a score of 153 (76-77). Corey Maher (Frisco) is competing as an individual this week, and he is in 78th place with a score of 165, shooting a 90 in the morning and improving by 15 strokes for a 75 in the afternoon round.

The Lions tied for fourth with Tarleton with a team score of 581. Midland Community College and Southeastern are tied for first with matching team scores of 576, while UIW’s Ken-Marten Soo, Texas Tech’s Gustav Andersson, and New Orleans’ Ryan Fulton sit atop the player leaderboard with a score of 139.

The third and final round of the tournament begins on Tuesday morning.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Total T1 Midland CC 283 293 576 T1 Southeastern 285 291 576 3 UT Rio Grande Valley 296 284 580 T4 Tarleton 293 288 581 T4 A&M-COMMERCE 289 292 581 6 Stephen F. Austin 292 290 582 7 Odessa College 292 294 586 T8 UIW 295 293 588 T8 New Orleans 292 296 588 10 Ranger College 296 296 592 11 Houston Christian 293 303 596 12 Schreiner 297 300 597 13 Texas Southern 303 303 606

T4 A&M-COMMERCE 289 292 581 T11 Nathan McCulloch 72 71 143 T16 Balint Zavaczki 72 72 144 T29 Simon Haas 70 77 147 T29 Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk 75 72 147 T60 Chance Mulligan 76 77 153