TAMUC – Sports

Five finish as runners-up at UTSA Invitational

SAN ANTONIO – Five second-place finishes were recorded by the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team this weekend in harsh conditions at the UTSA Invitational, hosted at the Park West Athletics Complex.

Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) took second in the women’s high jump, Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) placed second in the women’s javelin, Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) timed second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) finished second in the men’s 400-meter dash, and Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) finished second in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. You can find full results HERE.

“The reality of outdoor track and field is that sometimes you are going to battle tough conditions like we did this weekend with temperatures in the 40s and some rain,” said coach George Pincock. “I am proud of how our team responded. We typically don’t compete this weekend as the National Championships for most teams were last weekend, so we are a bit ahead of where we have been in the past and can look ahead to the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational in two weeks.”

WOMEN

Leah Pettis (McKinney North), Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine), and Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life) went 3-4-5 in the 100-meter dash with times of 12.36, 12.47, and 12.51, respectively. Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) timed 25.85 seconds in the 200-meter dash for seventh, while Alondra Campa (Kaufman) timed 19:26.89 for seventh in the 5,000-meter run, and Cailey Johnson (Winchester, Va.) finished eighth with a time of 19:28.54. Maury crossed the finish line second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.92.

In the jumps, Kramarenko cleared 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72m) in her third attempt for second place, while Maury cleared 5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62m), which tied for sixth, but she placed eight based on attempts. Kramarenko’s mark is 14th in the country thus far this season. Celeste Sela (Mont de Marsan, France) jumped 17 feet 8.75 inches (5.40m) for seventh in the long jump, and Amaka Ezukanma (Fort Worth – Timber Creek) leaped 37 feet 11.50 inches (11.57m) for second. Only two jumpers recorded marks in the triple jump.

Susa took second in the javelin with a mark of 149 feet 5 inches (45.94m). Her impact is the best in the Southland thus far this season.

MEN

Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana) finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with 10.79 seconds, while Emmanuel Agenor (Spanishtown, Jamaica) timed 11.08 seconds for eighth place. Adrian Taylor (Cape Town, South Africa) timed 21.78 seconds for fifth place in the 200-meter dash.

Running the 400-meter dash for the first time in nearly four years, Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) timed 47.94 seconds for second place, and is the fastest time in the Southland thus far this outdoor season. Chris Flores (Rocksprings) had a time of 1:58.94 in the 800-meter run for eighth. Casey Novelo (Bedford – Trinity) timed 15:26.39 for seventh in the 5,000-meter run.

The Lions had three of the top seven times in the 110-meter hurdles, with Macon timing 14.33 seconds for second, Jordan Johnson (Johannesburg, South Africa) timing 15.03 seconds for fifth and Miles Noble (McKinney Boyd) clocking in at 15.34 for sixth.

Jack Jones (Arlington Lamar) timed 56.67 seconds for fourth, and Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) timed 57.76 seconds for sixth in the 400-meter hurdles. Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:38.14, while Chris Navarrete (Laredo – Johnson) timed 10:41.49 for eighth.

In the field, Aiden Pelphrey (Princeton) cleared 6 feet 0.75 inches (1.85m) in the high jump, tying for sixth. Chandler King (Hughes Springs) had a mark of 22 feet 4.5 inches (6.82m) for sixth in the long jump. Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) jumped 46 feet 8.75 inches (14.24m) for fourth in the triple jump. In the discus, Gavin Edwards (Tarkington) placed fifth with a mark of 112 feet (34.13m), while Brayden Jeanotte (Horace, N.D.) took sixth with an imprint of 108 feet (32.92m).

UP NEXT

The Lions are off next week before splitting the squad at the Texas Relays in Austin and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos on March 29-April 1.