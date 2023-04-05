TAMUC – Sports

Phaithuncharoensuk ties for 20th at Walden Invitational
MONTGOMERY – Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk tied for 20th place at the Walden Invitational on Tuesday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the Walden on Lake Conroe Country Club.
This week’s tournament was the final tournament for the Lions before the Southland Conference Championships. Phaithuncharoensuk scored 218 (71-73-74) to tie for 20th place. Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 51st place with a score of 226 (75-76-75), and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 56th place with a score of 227 (72-80-75).
“We saw a few glimpses of bright spots this week in Houston,” coach Brian Dolehide. “We know exactly where we need to improve and are looking forward to these next few weeks of preparation to get ready for the conference championships and bring home the Southland trophy!”
Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) tied for 74th with a score of 233 (85-75-73), while Corey Maher (Frisco) tied for 78th place with a score of 235 (74-81-80).
Sam Houston and Rice co-hosted this week’s tournament. The Bearkats won the match by 26 strokes over North Alabama. Sam Houston totaled a team score of 842. The individual winner was Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, who scored 205, winning by three strokes over Sam Houston’s Bret Gray.
UP NEXT
The Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club in San Antonio hosts the Southland Conference Championships on April 25-27. It is the first time the Lions are competing in the SLC Championships since moving to NCAA Division I.
|Pos
|Team
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Total
|1
|Sam Houston
|274
|291
|277
|842
|2
|North Alabama
|292
|280
|296
|868
|3
|Stetson
|292
|288
|289
|869
|T4
|Rice
|297
|276
|300
|873
|T4
|ULM
|286
|294
|293
|873
|6
|New Orleans
|286
|292
|299
|877
|7
|Midland CC
|286
|288
|305
|879
|8
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|284
|304
|300
|888
|T9
|Nicholls
|299
|303
|288
|890
|T9
|Tarleton
|294
|292
|304
|890
|11
|A&M-COMMERCE
|292
|304
|297
|893
|12
|UIW
|306
|299
|300
|905
|13
|Central Michigan
|292
|309
|310
|911
|14
|Houston Christian
|300
|303
|310
|913
|11
|A&M-COMMERCE
|292
|304
|297
|893
|T20
|Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk
|71
|73
|74
|218
|T51
|Nathan McCulloch
|75
|76
|75
|226
|T56
|Chance Mulligan
|72
|80
|75
|227
|T74
|Simon Haas
|85
|75
|73
|233
|T78
|Corey Maher
|74
|81
|80
|235
Lion Women’s Golf takes seventh at ULM Invitational.
MONROE, La. – Michelle Becker carded a top 20 finish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team at the ULM Invitational on Tuesday at Bayou Desiard Country Club.
“Our seventh-place finish may not seem like a win, but compared to the highly competitive field, we played well. We were hoping to move into sixth place today and just let some bad putts get in the way of that goal, unfortunately,” said coach Lise Malherbe.
Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) shot a 76 in the final round for a total score of 227 (77-74-76), tying for 19th place. Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) tied for 24th place with a score of 230 (76-76-78), while Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) finished a stroke behind and placed 28th with a score of 231 (74-79-78).
“I am proud of Michelle for her top 20 finish in some very tough conditions today with unpredictable gusts,” added Malherbe.
Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) posted a score of 235 (80-77-78) to tie for 37th place, and Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus) placed 45th with a score of 240 (84-75-81).
ULM won its home tournament with a score of 880, 13 strokes better than Sam Houston. The Warhawks’ Alessia Mengoni won the individual title by one stroke, scoring 216 over HCU’s Elise Parel.
Malherbe, “We’re excited to tee it up again next week and continue to work towards conference championships in just a couple weeks.”
UP NEXT
The Lions participate in the Oral Roberts Invitational next week in the final tournament before the Southland Conference Championships the following weekend.
|Pos
|Team
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Total
|1
|ULM
|292
|285
|303
|880
|2
|Sam Houston
|294
|298
|301
|893
|3
|Houston Christian
|300
|296
|299
|895
|4
|Arkansas State
|290
|309
|303
|902
|5
|Missouri State
|298
|297
|308
|903
|6
|Southern Miss
|311
|301
|301
|913
|7
|A&M-COMMERCE
|307
|302
|310
|919
|8
|South Alabama
|310
|296
|316
|922
|9
|Stephen F. Austin
|326
|310
|330
|966
|7
|A&M-COMMERCE
|307
|302
|310
|919
|T19
|Michelle Becker
|77
|74
|76
|227
|T24
|Henriette Stranda
|76
|76
|78
|230
|28
|Benz Far-Arun
|74
|79
|78
|231
|T37
|Marie Naeher
|80
|77
|78
|235
|45
|Jordan Dusckas
|84
|75
|81
|240