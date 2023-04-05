TAMUC – Sports

Phaithuncharoensuk ties for 20th at Walden Invitational

MONTGOMERY – Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk tied for 20th place at the Walden Invitational on Tuesday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the Walden on Lake Conroe Country Club.

This week’s tournament was the final tournament for the Lions before the Southland Conference Championships. Phaithuncharoensuk scored 218 (71-73-74) to tie for 20th place. Nathan McCulloch (Edinburgh, Scotland) tied for 51st place with a score of 226 (75-76-75), and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 56th place with a score of 227 (72-80-75).

“We saw a few glimpses of bright spots this week in Houston,” coach Brian Dolehide. “We know exactly where we need to improve and are looking forward to these next few weeks of preparation to get ready for the conference championships and bring home the Southland trophy!”

Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) tied for 74th with a score of 233 (85-75-73), while Corey Maher (Frisco) tied for 78th place with a score of 235 (74-81-80).

Sam Houston and Rice co-hosted this week’s tournament. The Bearkats won the match by 26 strokes over North Alabama. Sam Houston totaled a team score of 842. The individual winner was Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon, who scored 205, winning by three strokes over Sam Houston’s Bret Gray.

UP NEXT

The Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club in San Antonio hosts the Southland Conference Championships on April 25-27. It is the first time the Lions are competing in the SLC Championships since moving to NCAA Division I.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total 1 Sam Houston 274 291 277 842 2 North Alabama 292 280 296 868 3 Stetson 292 288 289 869 T4 Rice 297 276 300 873 T4 ULM 286 294 293 873 6 New Orleans 286 292 299 877 7 Midland CC 286 288 305 879 8 UT Rio Grande Valley 284 304 300 888 T9 Nicholls 299 303 288 890 T9 Tarleton 294 292 304 890 11 A&M-COMMERCE 292 304 297 893 12 UIW 306 299 300 905 13 Central Michigan 292 309 310 911 14 Houston Christian 300 303 310 913

11 A&M-COMMERCE 292 304 297 893 T20 Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk 71 73 74 218 T51 Nathan McCulloch 75 76 75 226 T56 Chance Mulligan 72 80 75 227 T74 Simon Haas 85 75 73 233 T78 Corey Maher 74 81 80 235

Lion Women’s Golf takes seventh at ULM Invitational.

MONROE, La. – Michelle Becker carded a top 20 finish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team at the ULM Invitational on Tuesday at Bayou Desiard Country Club.

“Our seventh-place finish may not seem like a win, but compared to the highly competitive field, we played well. We were hoping to move into sixth place today and just let some bad putts get in the way of that goal, unfortunately,” said coach Lise Malherbe.

Becker (San Antonio – Reagan) shot a 76 in the final round for a total score of 227 (77-74-76), tying for 19th place. Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) tied for 24th place with a score of 230 (76-76-78), while Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) finished a stroke behind and placed 28th with a score of 231 (74-79-78).

“I am proud of Michelle for her top 20 finish in some very tough conditions today with unpredictable gusts,” added Malherbe.

Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) posted a score of 235 (80-77-78) to tie for 37th place, and Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus) placed 45th with a score of 240 (84-75-81).

ULM won its home tournament with a score of 880, 13 strokes better than Sam Houston. The Warhawks’ Alessia Mengoni won the individual title by one stroke, scoring 216 over HCU’s Elise Parel.

Malherbe, “We’re excited to tee it up again next week and continue to work towards conference championships in just a couple weeks.”

UP NEXT

The Lions participate in the Oral Roberts Invitational next week in the final tournament before the Southland Conference Championships the following weekend.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total 1 ULM 292 285 303 880 2 Sam Houston 294 298 301 893 3 Houston Christian 300 296 299 895 4 Arkansas State 290 309 303 902 5 Missouri State 298 297 308 903 6 Southern Miss 311 301 301 913 7 A&M-COMMERCE 307 302 310 919 8 South Alabama 310 296 316 922 9 Stephen F. Austin 326 310 330 966