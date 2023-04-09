TAMUC – Sports

Photo – Aiden Pelphrey

Bennett extends the hitting streak to 12. The Lions fall 2-0 to the Islanders.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders completed the sweep over the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team on Saturday afternoon at the Cain Family Field by a score of 2-0.

“Our bats started slowly today. We gave ourselves a chance in the sixth but could not get the big hit. We need to put this weekend behind us and get ready for HCU on Tuesday,” said coach Brittany Miller.

A&M-Corpus Christi had five hits in the first three innings but held off the scoreboard. Gabriella Torres hit a one-out single in the top of the fourth. Kimane Rogron followed with a base hit to left center that bounced off the top of the fence, and Torres moved to third on the play. Paolina Baez brought home Torres as the Lions opted for the out at home, and Torres beat out the throw.

The Islanders added their second run in the top of the sixth and left the bases loaded with seven batters coming to bat. Sydney Hoyt led the inning with a double to left center and was pinch run for by Riley Todd. Crystal Davila came in as a pinch hitter, hitting an infield single that moved Todd to third.

After a Lion pitching change, Davila stole second, and Torres hit a grounder, allowing Todd to score on the fielder’s choice. The Islanders loaded the bases with one out, but a flyout and a strikeout kept the game at 2-0.

Through the game’s first five innings, the Lions had just one base runner, which they stranded. Tatum Wright (Frisco – Centennial) came in as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth and led off with a single to center. Kaydee Bennett (Caddo Mills) extended her hitting streak to 12 with a base hit. Both runners moved up a base on a ground out, but a strikeout ended the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, America Rubio (El Paso – Montwood) came in as a pinch hitter with one out and hit a single infield while advancing to second on a throwing error. However, she was stranded there as the next two batters retired.

Julia Sanchez (The Kinkaid School) allowed nine hits in five innings while striking out two and surrendered two runs. Unfortunately, she got the loss in the circle. Anissa Arredondo (San Antonio – Warren) pitched two shutout innings with one walk on her ledger. KK Cosek (Helendale, Calif.) had a hit for the Lions as well.

Juliana J. Garcia, Hoyt, and Torress had two hits for the Islanders. Primrose Aholelei struck out eight in her complete-game shutout.

The Lions drop to 5-30 overall and 1-11 in Southland play. A&M-Corpus Christi pulls to 6-6 in conference play with the sweep this weekend and is 18-15 overall.

UP NEXT

Following Easter, the Lions have a quick turnaround as they head to Houston Christian for a doubleheader starting at 4:00 pm on Tuesday and conclude the series with a single game on Wednesday at noon.