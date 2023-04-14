TAMUC – Sports

Lion Softball’s trip to Arkansas changed to a single game.

COMMERCE – After a mutual agreement between the two programs, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team’s trip to the No. 11/10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks has changed. The two teams will play one game at 4:00 pm at Bogle Park in Fayetteville. As a result, they canceled the doubleheader initially scheduled.

It would help if you stayed tuned to LionAthletics.com, the TAMUC Lion Athletics app in the Apple Store, and the Google Play Store for up-to-the-minute updates on the Lion Softball program.

Lions host East Texas Invitational.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams host the East Texas Invitational this weekend at Memorial Stadium. The Lions end the season with three of the final four meets coming at home.

COVERAGE

Both days of the meet will be webcast on ESPN+, and you can watch HERE. In addition, you can find live results of the meet HERE.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The East Texas Invitational is split into two days for the first time in recent memory. Friday’s events include the hammer throw, javelin throw, long jump, ‘B’ section of the 1,500-meter run, 400-meter hurdles, and 10,000-meter run.

The rest of the events occur on Saturday, including the Senior Day ceremony, where the Lions will honor their 18 graduating seniors.

LAST TIME OUT FOR THE LIONS

The Lions were last in action on March 30 through April 1 at the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational. Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) won the triple jump event at the Bobcat Invitational. In contrast, Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) won the Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week as the runner-up in the javelin ‘B’ section at the Texas Relays.

THE LION MEN

J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) is the Southland Conference leader in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.15 seconds. Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) is third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.13 seconds, and he is also fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.94 seconds.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter) holds a season-best time of 14.33 seconds, eighth in the conference. Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) ranks seventh in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 53.64 seconds. Nicholas Deutsch (Frisco) is second, Chris Naverrete (Laredo – Lyndon B. Johnson) is fifth, and Colten Van Voorhis (Prosper – Rock Hill) is seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with times of 9:38.14, 10:41.49, and 11:05.74, respectively.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Smith, Edwin, Macon, and Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana) is second in the conference with a time of 40.04 seconds, while Eddie Barrientes (Chisholm Trail), Philip Krenek (Kostelní Strimelice, Czech Republic), Conner Stockerl (The Woodlands), and Ziphion Reevey (Ocean Township, N.J.) are second in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:11.78.

Tyke Owens (Lebanon Trail) is sixth in the high jump, having cleared 6 feet 5.5 inches (1.97m). Franklin is second in the triple jump with a mark of 49 feet 2.5 inches (15.0m).

THE LION WOMEN

Leah Pettis (McKinney North) is second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.76 seconds. Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) is second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:00.55, while Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) is fifth with a time of 1:02.27 seconds.

Pettis, Ashley Benton (Waxahachie Life), Francesca Aquilino (Capriate San Gervasio, Italy), and Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine) are seventh in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.32 seconds, and 4×400 meter relay team of Ndukwe, Maury, Aquilino, and Shostak are second with a time of 3:45.32.

In field events, Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) is second in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet 7.75 inches (1.72m), and Maury is sixth with an imprint of 5 feet 3.75 inches (1.62m).

Amaka Ezukanma (Fort Worth – Timber Creek) is eighth with a mark of 37 feet 11.5 inches (11.57m) in the triple jump. Susa leads in the javelin with an imprint of 157 feet 8 inches (48.05m). Elizabeth Ortiz (Palacios) competed in the heptathlon at the Bobcat Invitational and ranks second in the Southland with a point total of 4,529.