TAMUC – Sports

COMMERCE – Julia Sanchez made history for Texas A&M University-Commerce softball on Friday evening at the John Cain Family Complex by pitching the program’s first no-hitter since moving up to NCAA Division I in the 1-0 win over the UIW Cardinals, who took the nightcap with a score of 5-0.

On Friday, the Game 1 win snapped a 14-game losing streak for the Lions, who now stand at 6-35 overall and 2-15 in Southland play. After Friday’s games, the Cardinals are 14-25-1 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

“I am extremely happy for Julia and her performance today,” said coach Brittany Miller. “She has shown great consistency over the last few starts, and we hope to ride on that momentum going into tomorrow’s game.”

Sanchez (The Kinkaid School) faced at least 21 batters in the game. The only baserunner she allowed was a walk to the leadoff batter to start the game, but a Lion double play ended the first inning.

She threw the eighth no-hitter in program history, almost a year before the Lions’ last no-hitter. Alyssa LeBlanc threw a seven-inning no-hitter against Henderson State last season on April 20.

Game 1: A&M-COMMERCE 1, UIW 0

Avery Zeigler (Southlake Carroll) went 3 for 3 in game one, and in the fourth, she started a one-out rally that led to the only run in the game. She singled to the left, followed by a base hit by Diamond Sefe (Carson, Calif.), and Zeigler advanced to third on the play thanks to a throwing error.

Tatum Wright (Frisco – Centennial) came in as a pinch hitter and drove in Zeigler with a fielder’s choice.

Zeigler had three of the four hits for the Lions in the game, and Sefe had the other hit. Sanchez struck out three in the 86-pitch complete game and improved to 4-12 on the season.

For the Cardinals, Annie Gunther took the complete-game loss. She struck out four, and they didn’t charge her with any earned runs.

Game 2: UIW 5, A&M-COMMERCE 0

The Cardinals scored four of their five runs in the fourth inning. Madison Guillen led off the inning with a base hit, and Dominique Guerra reached on a fielder’s choice as they tagged Guillen out at second. Dariane Cram singled to the right, and Ryleigh Mata drew a walk to load the bases.

Aaliyah Garcia hit a one-run single to right to bring home Guerra, while Kendall McGarry drilled a two-run double to right center to plate Cram and Mata. After a pitching change, Avalon Sanchez plated another run on an RBI groundout as Garcia scored.

In the top of the seventh, Cram led off with a single to the pitcher and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mata. She came around to score on a triple down the right-field line by McGary.

The Lions left five on base with Ayanna Williams (Round Rock – Cedar Ridge) and America Rubio (El Paso – Montwood), who came in as a pinch hitter, collecting the only two hits. Kaydee Bennett (Caddo Mills) drew two walks.

In the circle for the Lions, the charged Anissa Arredondo (San Antonio – Warren) with the loss after allowing four earned runs in 2.1 innings. McKenna Meadors (The Woodlands Christian Academy) allowed one earned run in the final 4.2 innings of the game.

Madison Floyd picked up the two-hit complete-game win for the Cardinals. She recorded four strikeouts and walked four.

UP NEXT

The rubber match between the Lions and the Cardinals is at noon on Saturday.

Edwin, Ndukwe posted top-five finishes on Day 1 at Michael Johnson Invitational.

Story LinksWACO: Delan Edwin and Naomi Ndukwe turned in top-five finishes on Friday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team at the Michael Johnson Invitational hosted by Baylor at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium

You can find the live results of the meet HERE.

WOMEN

In the long jump, Celeste Sela (Mont de Marsan, France) jumped 19 feet 1.25 inches (5.82m), her personal best in the outdoor season for the 15th.

Ndukwe (Perserville, France) timed 59.92 seconds for third in the 400-meter hurdles, her new personal best. Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) ran a personal-best time of 1:01.24 for 11th.

MEN

Tyris Jefferson (Tyler – Lee) leaped 23 feet (7.01m) to tie for 11th place. That mark is his new season best in the long jump. In the 400-meter hurdles, Axel Paolucci (Lyon, France) clocked in a personal-best time of 52.88 seconds for eighth.

Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a wind-legal time of 20.66 seconds, which is a new season best. Mason White (Argyle) timed 15:55.59, and Ace Garcia (Burleson) clocked in at 15:59.83 for 14th and 15th in the 5,000-meter dash, respectively.

Field events begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, while running events commence at noon.