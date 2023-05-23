TAMUC – Sports

SLC All-Academic Team selects Far-Arun.

FRISCO – On Tuesday morning, the Southland Conference all-academic second team selected Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfer Benz Far-Arun.

Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) is among ten women’s golf student-athletes from the conference they selected to the all-academic teams. Far-Arun, a psychology major and a dean’s list recipient, finished in the top 20 at the SLC Championships last month. She recorded five top-25 finishes during the 2022-23 season, including finishing tied for seventh at the Texas State Invitational.

Each school’s head coach, sports information director, and academic/compliance staff member vote upon Southland Conference All-Academic Teams. Student-Athletes of the Year are voted upon by an awards committee which consists of one administrator from each member school. Voting for one’s athletes is not permitted.

To be eligible for all-academic distinction, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative grade point average through the semester before the sport’s championship, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating school before the current season, and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions during the most recently completed season.

2023 SLC WOMEN’S GOLF ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Student-Athlete of the Year: Lucie Charbonnier, A&M-Corpus Christi

First Team

Name School Yr. Hometown Major Lucie Charbonnier A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Peron, France Business Alex Giles UIW Sr. Bristol, England Cultural Studies Jackie Nguyen HCU So. Houston, Texas Biology Ellen Nicholas UIW Jr. Angmering, England Business Administration Elise Parel HCU Sr. Kingwood, Texas Interdisciplinary Studies

Second Team