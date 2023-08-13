TAMUC – Sports

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross-country teams have announced the schedule for the 2023 season.
A&M-Commerce competes in five races during the 2023 season, with three coming in Texas. The season begins on Sept. 1 at the McMurry Big Country Festival in Abilene.
The Lions then head to the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station on Sept. 15 and the Chile Pepper Festival on Sept. 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The final race before the conference championships takes the Lions to Peoria, Illinois, for the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 13.
The Southland Conference Championships are hosted by UIW this season in San Antonio on Oct. 27.
2023 A&M-COMMERCE CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Date
Meet
Site
Host School
Sept. 1
McMurry Big Country Festival
Abilene
McMurry
Sept. 15
Texas A&M Invitational
College Station
Texas A&M
Sept. 29
Chile Pepper Festival
Fayetteville, Ark.
Chile Pepper/Arkansas
Oct. 13
Bradley Pink Classic
Peoria, Ill.
Bradley
Oct. 27
Southland Conference Championships
San Antonio
Southland Conference/UIW
The Preseason All-SLC soccer team selects five players.
FRISCO – Five Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players earned preseason all-Southland Conference honors, as announced by the conference office on Friday morning.
Reigning Southland Conference Freshman of the Year Mya Mitchell (Dallas – Mesquite Horn) leads the way on the first team for the Lions, and she is joined on the first team by 2022 first-team all-conference honoree Ashley Campuzano (Dallas – Atlas Prep) and Mindy Shoffit (Wichita Falls – Rider). They named Nya Mitchell (Dallas – Mesquite Horn) and Hailey Griffin (Byron Nelson) to the second team.
The Lions went 9-9-2 in their first season in NCAA Division I and advanced to the SLC Tournament championship match.
Mya Mitchell was a second-team all-conference honoree last season while starting 19 matches. She scored eight goals and tallied four assists during conference play, tops in the SLC. She also had a streak of scoring a goal in six straight matches, the second-longest streak in NCAA Division I at the time.
Campuzano was named to the first-team all-conference and all-conference tournament team last season. She started all 20 matches, tallying five goals and six assists.
Shoffit was a two-time SLC defender of the week a year ago, named second-team all-SLC. She played all 20 matches, starting 15, totaling five goals and one assist. She also scored the program’s first goal in the Division I era.
Nya Mitchell was named to second-team all-SLC a year ago as well. She was part of the defensive unit that allowed the second-fewest goals during conference play a year ago. She played all 90 minutes in the team’s four shutouts.
Griffin also played on the defensive back line with Mitchell. She appeared and started 19 matches, playing all 90 minutes in 16.
The Lions begin the 2023 season on August 17 at home against Oral Roberts while hosting an exhibition contest against Stephen F. Austin on Friday night at 7:00. Admission is free for all home matches in 2023.
Returning players from the 2022 All-Conference teams are automatically named to this year’s Preseason All-Conference teams at their positions. Vacant positions are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches. Voting for one’s player is not permitted.
2023 SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE SOCCER PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
GK
Nicole Panis
Lamar
Gr.
Opmeer, Netherlands
D
Arely Alaniz
Lamar
Sr.
Deer Park, Texas
D
Kat Lazor
HCU
Sr.
Missouri City, Texas
D
A&M-Commerce
Sr.
Wichita Falls, Texas
D
Kaisa Juvonen
Lamar
Gr.
Tampere, Finland
MF
Mya Guillory
Southeastern
Sr.
Prairieville, Louisiana
MF
A&M-Commerce
So.
Dallas, Texas.
MF
Isela Ramirez
Lamar
Jr.
Pflugerville, Texas
MF
Trinity Clark
Lamar
Sr.
Austin, Texas
F
A&M-Commerce
So.
Dallas, Texas
F
Megan Guy
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Jr.
Roanoke, Texas
F
Morgan Westbury
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Jr.
McKinney, Texas
F
Cariel Ellis
Lamar
Gr.
Madison, Mississippi
SECOND TEAM
Pos.
Name
School
Class
Hometown
GK
Chloe Bagshaw
HCU
So.
Crowthorne, England
D
Caroline Hilliard
Northwestern State
Jr.
Corinth, Texas
D
Mia Salas
HCU
Sr.
San Antonio, Texas
D
A&M-Commerce
Jr.
Trophy Club, Texas
D
A&M-Commerce
So.
Dallas, Texas
MF
Rachel Loetzer
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Jr.
Frisco, Texas
MF
Molly Arens
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Sr.
Belmont North, New South Wales, Australia
MF
Kiana Kukaua
McNeese
Sr.
Valencia, California
MF
Laura Linares
Lamar
Gr.
Barcelona, Spain
F
Taylor Spitzer
Northwestern State
So.
Allen, Texas
F
Sierra Wannamaker
UIW
Sr.
San Antonio, Texas
F
Rachel Young
McNeese
Sr.
Surprise, Arizona
F
Magalie Depot
McNeese
Sr.
Montreal, Quebec, Canada