TAMUC – Sports

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross-country teams have announced the schedule for the 2023 season.

A&M-Commerce competes in five races during the 2023 season, with three coming in Texas. The season begins on Sept. 1 at the McMurry Big Country Festival in Abilene.

The Lions then head to the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station on Sept. 15 and the Chile Pepper Festival on Sept. 29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The final race before the conference championships takes the Lions to Peoria, Illinois, for the Bradley Pink Classic on Oct. 13.

The Southland Conference Championships are hosted by UIW this season in San Antonio on Oct. 27.

2023 A&M-COMMERCE CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Date

Meet

Site

Host School

Sept. 1

McMurry Big Country Festival

Abilene

McMurry

Sept. 15

Texas A&M Invitational

College Station

Texas A&M

Sept. 29

Chile Pepper Festival

Fayetteville, Ark.

Chile Pepper/Arkansas

Oct. 13

Bradley Pink Classic

Peoria, Ill.

Bradley

Oct. 27

Southland Conference Championships

San Antonio

Southland Conference/UIW

The Preseason All-SLC soccer team selects five players.

FRISCO – Five Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer players earned preseason all-Southland Conference honors, as announced by the conference office on Friday morning.

Reigning Southland Conference Freshman of the Year Mya Mitchell (Dallas – Mesquite Horn) leads the way on the first team for the Lions, and she is joined on the first team by 2022 first-team all-conference honoree Ashley Campuzano (Dallas – Atlas Prep) and Mindy Shoffit (Wichita Falls – Rider). They named Nya Mitchell (Dallas – Mesquite Horn) and Hailey Griffin (Byron Nelson) to the second team.

The Lions went 9-9-2 in their first season in NCAA Division I and advanced to the SLC Tournament championship match.

Mya Mitchell was a second-team all-conference honoree last season while starting 19 matches. She scored eight goals and tallied four assists during conference play, tops in the SLC. She also had a streak of scoring a goal in six straight matches, the second-longest streak in NCAA Division I at the time.

Campuzano was named to the first-team all-conference and all-conference tournament team last season. She started all 20 matches, tallying five goals and six assists.

Shoffit was a two-time SLC defender of the week a year ago, named second-team all-SLC. She played all 20 matches, starting 15, totaling five goals and one assist. She also scored the program’s first goal in the Division I era.

Nya Mitchell was named to second-team all-SLC a year ago as well. She was part of the defensive unit that allowed the second-fewest goals during conference play a year ago. She played all 90 minutes in the team’s four shutouts.

Griffin also played on the defensive back line with Mitchell. She appeared and started 19 matches, playing all 90 minutes in 16.

The Lions begin the 2023 season on August 17 at home against Oral Roberts while hosting an exhibition contest against Stephen F. Austin on Friday night at 7:00. Admission is free for all home matches in 2023.

Returning players from the 2022 All-Conference teams are automatically named to this year’s Preseason All-Conference teams at their positions. Vacant positions are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches. Voting for one’s player is not permitted.

2023 SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE SOCCER PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

GK

Nicole Panis

Lamar

Gr.

Opmeer, Netherlands

D

Arely Alaniz

Lamar

Sr.

Deer Park, Texas

D

Kat Lazor

HCU

Sr.

Missouri City, Texas

D

Mindy Shoffit

A&M-Commerce

Sr.

Wichita Falls, Texas

D

Kaisa Juvonen

Lamar

Gr.

Tampere, Finland

MF

Mya Guillory

Southeastern

Sr.

Prairieville, Louisiana

MF

Ashley Campuzano

A&M-Commerce

So.

Dallas, Texas.

MF

Isela Ramirez

Lamar

Jr.

Pflugerville, Texas

MF

Trinity Clark

Lamar

Sr.

Austin, Texas

F

Mya Mitchell

A&M-Commerce

So.

Dallas, Texas

F

Megan Guy

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jr.

Roanoke, Texas

F

Morgan Westbury

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jr.

McKinney, Texas

F

Cariel Ellis

Lamar

Gr.

Madison, Mississippi

SECOND TEAM

Pos.

Name

School

Class

Hometown

GK

Chloe Bagshaw

HCU

So.

Crowthorne, England

D

Caroline Hilliard

Northwestern State

Jr.

Corinth, Texas

D

Mia Salas

HCU

Sr.

San Antonio, Texas

D

Hailey Griffin

A&M-Commerce

Jr.

Trophy Club, Texas

D

Nya Mitchell

A&M-Commerce

So.

Dallas, Texas

MF

Rachel Loetzer

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Jr.

Frisco, Texas

MF

Molly Arens

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sr.

Belmont North, New South Wales, Australia

MF

Kiana Kukaua

McNeese

Sr.

Valencia, California

MF

Laura Linares

Lamar

Gr.

Barcelona, Spain

F

Taylor Spitzer

Northwestern State

So.

Allen, Texas

F

Sierra Wannamaker

UIW

Sr.

San Antonio, Texas

F

Rachel Young

McNeese

Sr.

Surprise, Arizona

F

Magalie Depot

McNeese

Sr.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada