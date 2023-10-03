TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Golf tied for 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
JONESBORO, Ark. – Seth Graber is in the top 15 at RidgePointe Country Club after Monday’s first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.
In the two rounds, Graber (Wylie) shot 139 (70-69) to tie for 12th place. He is in a six-way tie for 12th and six strokes back of the 36-hole leader, Erik Jansson of Jacksonville State. Arkansas State has a two-stroke lead in its home tournament over Jacksonville State.
The Lions posted a team score of 581 to tie for 12th place with UIW. The two squads are a stroke back of Central Michigan and three up on Houston Christian.
Sam Benson (Gilmer – New Diana) tied for 56th with a score of 147 (72-75), Ivan Yabut (Omaha, Neb.) tied for 59th with a score of 148 (76-72), Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 70th place with a score of 150 (79-71), and Balint Zavaczki (Nyíregyháza, Hungary) posted a score of 151 (77-74) to tie for 74th place.
The final round begins with a shotgun start at 8:00 am on Tuesday.
|Pos
|Team
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|1
|Arkansas State
|270
|271
|541
|2
|Jacksonville State
|280
|273
|553
|3
|Murray State
|286
|269
|555
|4
|Memphis
|278
|280
|558
|5
|New Orleans
|284
|280
|564
|6
|Belmont
|285
|282
|567
|7
|UT-Martin
|283
|287
|570
|T8
|Oklahoma Christian
|289
|287
|576
|T8
|Kansas City
|291
|285
|576
|10
|Southeastern
|284
|294
|578
|11
|Central Michigan
|289
|291
|580
|T12
|A&M-COMMERCE
|295
|286
|581
|T12
|UIW
|295
|286
|581
|14
|HCU
|298
|286
|584
|15
|Evansville
|308
|288
|596
|16
|Nicholls
|290
|313
|603
|T12
|A&M-COMMERCE
|295
|286
|581
|T12
|Seth Graber
|70
|69
|139
|T56
|Sam Benson
|72
|75
|147
|T59
|Ivan Yabut
|76
|72
|148
|T70
|Chance Mulligan
|79
|71
|150
|T74
|Balint Zavaczki
|77
|74
|151