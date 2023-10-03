TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Golf tied for 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

JONESBORO, Ark. – Seth Graber is in the top 15 at RidgePointe Country Club after Monday’s first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

In the two rounds, Graber (Wylie) shot 139 (70-69) to tie for 12th place. He is in a six-way tie for 12th and six strokes back of the 36-hole leader, Erik Jansson of Jacksonville State. Arkansas State has a two-stroke lead in its home tournament over Jacksonville State.

The Lions posted a team score of 581 to tie for 12th place with UIW. The two squads are a stroke back of Central Michigan and three up on Houston Christian.

Sam Benson (Gilmer – New Diana) tied for 56th with a score of 147 (72-75), Ivan Yabut (Omaha, Neb.) tied for 59th with a score of 148 (76-72), Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 70th place with a score of 150 (79-71), and Balint Zavaczki (Nyíregyháza, Hungary) posted a score of 151 (77-74) to tie for 74th place.

The final round begins with a shotgun start at 8:00 am on Tuesday.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Total 1 Arkansas State 270 271 541 2 Jacksonville State 280 273 553 3 Murray State 286 269 555 4 Memphis 278 280 558 5 New Orleans 284 280 564 6 Belmont 285 282 567 7 UT-Martin 283 287 570 T8 Oklahoma Christian 289 287 576 T8 Kansas City 291 285 576 10 Southeastern 284 294 578 11 Central Michigan 289 291 580 T12 A&M-COMMERCE 295 286 581 T12 UIW 295 286 581 14 HCU 298 286 584 15 Evansville 308 288 596 16 Nicholls 290 313 603