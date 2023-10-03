Sandlin Header 2022
TAMUC – Sports

Lion Men’s Golf tied for 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

JONESBORO, Ark. – Seth Graber is in the top 15 at RidgePointe Country Club after Monday’s first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate. 

In the two rounds, Graber (Wylie) shot 139 (70-69) to tie for 12th place. He is in a six-way tie for 12th and six strokes back of the 36-hole leader, Erik Jansson of Jacksonville State. Arkansas State has a two-stroke lead in its home tournament over Jacksonville State. 

The Lions posted a team score of 581 to tie for 12th place with UIW. The two squads are a stroke back of Central Michigan and three up on Houston Christian. 

Sam Benson (Gilmer – New Diana) tied for 56th with a score of 147 (72-75), Ivan Yabut (Omaha, Neb.) tied for 59th with a score of 148 (76-72), Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) tied for 70th place with a score of 150 (79-71), and Balint Zavaczki (Nyíregyháza, Hungary) posted a score of 151 (77-74) to tie for 74th place. 

The final round begins with a shotgun start at 8:00 am on Tuesday.

Pos Team Round 1 Round 2 Total
1 Arkansas State 270 271 541
2 Jacksonville State 280 273 553
3 Murray State 286 269 555
4 Memphis 278 280 558
5 New Orleans 284 280 564
6 Belmont 285 282 567
7 UT-Martin 283 287 570
T8 Oklahoma Christian 289 287 576
T8 Kansas City 291 285 576
10 Southeastern 284 294 578
11 Central Michigan 289 291 580
T12 A&M-COMMERCE 295 286 581
T12 UIW 295 286 581
14 HCU 298 286 584
15 Evansville 308 288 596
16 Nicholls 290 313 603
T12 Seth Graber 70 69 139
T56 Sam Benson 72 75 147
T59 Ivan Yabut 76 72 148
T70 Chance Mulligan 79 71 150
T74 Balint Zavaczki 77 74 151

