TAMUC Strengthens Partnership With Paris Junior College at Transfer Summit  

COMMERCE, TX—Representatives from Texas A&M University-Commerce and Paris Junior College (PJC) participated in a Transfer Summit on Friday, Oct. 22 to discuss strategies for improving transfer student outcomes. At the conclusion of the summit, the two institutions signed a formal partnership agreement.

The summit convened in the Rayburn Student Center on the A&M-Commerce campus, where PJC and A&M-Commerce representatives participated in breakout sessions to explore opportunities for further collaboration.

Following the sessions, the group reconvened to share their outcomes. These included the intent to deepen the relationship between the two institutions, strengthen communication, participate in co-marketing campaigns, plan further work sessions for faculty and staff, organize campus tours for PJC students and explore ways to streamline the transfer process.

The presidents of A&M-Commerce and Paris Junior College also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU outlines an agreement to facilitate the process of student transfer from PJC to A&M-Commerce. Among its tenets, the MOU guarantees admission to A&M-Commerce for qualified PJC students and ensures the smooth transmission of transfer credits.

Dr. Pam Anglin, president of PJC, expressed gratitude for the commitment between the two institutions.

“The formal signing of the General Articulation Agreement between our two institutions signifies the commitment of the two institutions working together to assure that students of this region can reach their educational goals,” Anglin said. “Thank you to A&M-Commerce leadership for the long-standing relationship between our institutions.”

Dr. Mark Rudin, president of A&M-Commerce, emphasized the importance of the partnership.

“Today, we signed an agreement that will enable students to more seamlessly transition from PJC to A&M-Commerce,” Rudin said. “We are so pleased to partner with PJC to increase access to higher education in our region and create pathways for student success.”

The partnership between A&M-Commerce and Paris Junior College is part of a larger initiative by the Texas Transfer Alliance, led by the Charles A. Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin. The Alliance is a collaboration of Texas universities and community colleges focused on improving transfer student outcomes.